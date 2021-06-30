AMERICAN LEGION
Biglerville 5, Waynesboro 1
Biglerville scored five runs over the first four innings on Wednesday to deal Waynesboro its only loss of the season in Franklin County American Legion action.
Biglerville (4-5) struck first when Cameron Hartzel and Connor Orner connected for doubles in the top of the first. Post 262 added another run in the following frame on a wild pitch.
A three-run fourth proved to seal the deal as Waynesboro (8-1) was tagged with a setback. A pair of errors and a walk to Hartzel packed the sacks. Logan Brewer lined a run-scoring single, and a second tally crossed the plate on a double-play ball.
Ben Angstadt capped the scoring by driving in Hartzel with a base hit. Angstadt went 2-for-2 from the cleanup spot in the Post 262 order.
Cody Valentine quieted the Waynesboro bats, striking out four while working around six hits in his 5.2 inning stint. Brewer came on in the sixth and did not allow a Post 15 hit.
Biglerville 110 300 0 — 5 8 2
Waynesboro 000 010 0 — 1 6 4
Cody Valentine, Logan Brewer (6). Aiden Campbell, Sam Moore (3), Bryce Shaffer (6). WP: Valentine. LP: Campbell. SO-BB: Valentine 4-1, Brewer 1-1, Campbell 2-3, Moore 1-2, Shaffer 0-0. 2B: B-Cameron Hartzel, Connor Orner; W-Shaffer
New Oxford 7, Hanover 0
New Oxford picked up a win by forfeit on Wednesday when visiting Hanover was unable to field a team due to a lack of players. The Ox, which had already clinched the West division, improved to 10-2 while Hanover slipped to 6-4-1.
Both teams are slated to conclude the regular season today when New Oxford hosts Bermudian Springs and Hanover welcomes Spring Grove.
Bermudian Springs vs. Dover
Bermudian’s game against Dover on Wednesday was halted in the fourth inning due to lightning. Berm scored three times in the top of the frame to assume a 4-0 lead.
Carter Stuart connected for a solo home run, while teammates Liam Cook, Ethan Shearer and Brodie Smith also posted RBI.
Stuart was working on a one-hitter with three strikeouts prior to the pause.
Hanover 11, Dover 0
Alex Forsythe delivered a one-hitter and Post 14 pushed nine runs across the dish in the second inning of Tuesday’s victory over Dover.
Forsythe fanned five and walked one batter on the hill.
Blake DiPietro went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Andrew Olvera also produced a two-hit, two-RBI night in the win.
Colby Hahn added a pair of RBI as well.
Dover 000 00 — 0 1 3
Hanover 190 1x — 11 5 0
Leib, Klinedinst (2), Cutright (4). Alex Forsythe. WP: Forsythe. LP: Leib. SO-BB: Leib 2-2, Klinedinst 4-4, Cutright 0-2, Forsythe 5-1. 2B: H-Blake DiPietro.
York Adams American Legion Standings
(Entering Wednesday’s games)
East Division
W-L-T Pts.
Red Lion 12-1-0 24
Northeastern 7-3-0 14
Glen Rock 4-6-0 8
Shiloh 4-9-0 8
Suburban York 0-0-8 0
West Division
W-L-T Pts.
New Oxford 9-2-0 18
Dover 6-3-1 13
Hanover 6-3-1 12
Spring Grove 5-6-0 10
Gettysburg 5-7-0 10
Bermudian Springs 1-11-0 2
Franklin County American Legion
W-L-T Pct.
Waynesboro 8-1 .889
Greencastle 7-2 .778
Chambersburg 7-3 .700
Ft. Loudon 4-4 .500
McConnellsburg 3-3 .500
Biglerville 4-5 .444
St. Thomas 0-7 .000
Shippensburg 0-8 .000
South Penn League
Standings
W-L-T Pct. RF RA
Shippensburg 16-1-0 .941 124 34
Hagerstown 17-3-0 .850 156 42
Cashtown 14-4-0 .778 130 50
Littlestown 16-5-0 .762 114 74
Biglerville 12-9-0 .571 90 89
New Oxford 12-9-0 .571 86 91
Frederick 8-11-0 .421 85 93
Mason-Dixon 7-13-0 .350 66 102
Brushtown 6-16-0 .273 58 127
Hanover 5-15-1 .250 66 98
North Carroll 2-15-0 .118 42 153
Winfield 2-16-1 .111 67 131
