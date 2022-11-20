Harrison
Mount St. Mary’s guard Michaela Harrison attempts a 3-pointer late in the team’s 68-59 victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon. She made the shot to help put the game out of reach. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times).

Finally facing an opponent on its level, Mount St. Mary’s University never trailed, but it took until the final minutes for the Mountaineers to put away the visiting United States Naval Academy, 68-59, to earn their first win of the campaign in women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Md.

The Mount (1-3) opened the season facing a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference opponents in North Carolina State and Virginia Tech, along with Atlantic 10 member Richmond and were outscored by an average of 49 ppg. The Wolfpack is ranked 10th and the Hokies are 14th in the latest poll.

