Finally facing an opponent on its level, Mount St. Mary’s University never trailed, but it took until the final minutes for the Mountaineers to put away the visiting United States Naval Academy, 68-59, to earn their first win of the campaign in women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Md.
The Mount (1-3) opened the season facing a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference opponents in North Carolina State and Virginia Tech, along with Atlantic 10 member Richmond and were outscored by an average of 49 ppg. The Wolfpack is ranked 10th and the Hokies are 14th in the latest poll.
“We wanted to battle, scratch and claw. Whatever it took to get the win today,” Mount head coach Antoine White said. “We played some excellent teams and we never gave up. It was nice to face a team that is similar to us.”
The veteran trio of seniors Michaela Harrison (19 points) and Isabella Hunt (11 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts) and junior Jessica Tomasetti (16 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts) led the way for the Mount. Graduate transfer Natalie Villaflor, who played four years at Robert Morris University, also pitched in with 15 points.
“Jess, Mich and Hunt have played together forever and know each other very well,” White said. “They’re our leaders on and off the floor.”
The Mount led 44-35 after three quarters, but a five-minute drought to begin the fourth quarter allowed the Middies to creep within 44-40 following Shannon Clarke’s charity toss with 5:28 to go.
Tomasetti responded with back-to-back forays into the lane that ended with short jumpers to push the advantage back to eight at 48-40 with 4:12 remaining.
Navy’s Sydne Watts connected from deep with 3:54 left, but Jo Raflo’s triple on the ensuing possession for the hosts kept the margin at eight as time wound down.
Navy (0-4) got to within 53-48 on Maren Louridas’ trifecta with 2:28 to play, but the Mount put the game out of reach with an 8-2 spurt that was capped by a drive-and-kick triple by Harrison from the left corner that was assisted by Tomasetti with 1:27 left to make it 61-50.
The Mount connected on 7-of-8 from the free throw line in the last 49 seconds and made 16-of-17 from the charity stripe in the game.
Every Navy starter was 6-foot or taller and the Middies enjoyed a plus-11 rebounding advantage, but they weren’t able to overwhelm the hosts inside, as the Mount was plus-10 in paint scoring, 36-26.
“We like to have tempo and we pressed them because of that,” White said. “We battled in the post and made it tough for them to score inside.”
Navy turned the ball over 18 times and shot 21-of-53 (40 percent) from the field.
The Mount got out to a 14-6 advantage after one stanza and that lead grew to a game-high 19-6 when Villafor buried a 3-pointer with 8:24 to go until the half.
From that point until intermission, the Mount managed just four points and clung to a 23-21 lead at the break.
Navy was able to knot the game three times in the opening two minutes of the third quarter before the Mount ripped off a 10-0 run and took a 37-27 lead following Hunt’s free throws with 5:33 left in the frame.
Mount freshman, Delone Catholic graduate Giana Hoddinott, saw five minutes of action and scored two points, but had to be helped from the floor with an apparent right knee injury with 3:25 left in the second quarter. She didn’t return to the game and was seen sitting on the bench in the second half with an ice bag on her right knee. She has played in all four of the team’s games so far this season.
“G is a hooper and she can do a little bit of everything. She’s really improved her game since she arrived here and we’re looking for good things from her,” White said. “She’ll get an MRI on her knee and hopefully we get good news.”
Watts led the way for the Middies with 17 points and six boards, while Louridas tossed 12 to go with six caroms.
Harrison’s 19 points push her to 1,459 for her career, good for ninth on the school’s all-time list and she’s just 43 points away from sixth place.
The Mount returns to action with a road contest at Cornell University tonight at 7 p.m. The next home contest is when Loyola University comes to town for 1 p.m. start on Saturday Dec. 3.
