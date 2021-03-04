Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball had its win streak snapped by a motivated Wagner squad seeking a secure a Northeast Conference tournament berth. The Seahawks accomplished that mission with a 73-62 win at the Spiro Sports Center.
Kayla Agentowicz led the way for the Mountaineers with a season-high 15 points and a trio of triples. The senior shot 6-for-10 from the floor. Aryna Taylor and Kendall Bresee also reached double figures with 11 points each.
The post favored Wagner, with Emilija Krista Grava and Kem Nwabudu leading all scorers with 18 points apiece. Sharpshooter Khaleah Edwards went 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from long distance. For the Seahawks, the 11 NEC wins are the most for the program since 2001-02, and this year marks their first placement in the top four since 1998-99.
Early on, the game followed the trends of several of the Mount’s win during the win streak. Three-pointers by Agentowicz and Bridget Birkhead sparked an 8-2 run to conclude the first quarter. The lead went as high as 11 when Agentowicz buried another trey with 6:34 left in the half.
The final three minutes of the second quarter belonged to Wagner. Trailing by nine, Nwabudu hit a jumper that ignited an 8-0 counter attack. Two late foul shots by Krista Grava pulled the home team within a point at the break.
Continuing that momentum, the Seahawks tied the game in the opening minutes of the third period. A layup by Edwards seconds later gave them the lead. The Mount mustered one more tie, but Wagner proved too strong, extending the advantage to nine. They pushed the lead into double digits in the fourth quarter and maintained that to the final buzzer.
With Wagner joining the Mount as a NEC Tournament partaker, combined with a win by Saint Francis, the field is beginning to take shape. Fairleigh Dickinson and Sacred Heart battle for the final spot, with the Knights in the driver’s seat.
The Mount looks for their 15th NEC win in the regular season finale with Wagner today at 4 p.m. on Staten Island.
