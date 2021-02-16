For three quarters, Fairfield put the clamps on Littlestown senior Ava Collins, but when it was winning time, Collins delivered.
She posted 11 points of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunderbolts to a come-from-behind 45-42 victory in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Fairfield.
“This was the game that we needed from Ava,” Littlestown head coach Kelsey Wantz said. “She wanted the ball in her hands down the stretch, we got it to her and she delivered.”
Littlestown (2-10, 1-9) began the fourth quarter trailing, 30-26, but kept its deficit within four points, tying the game four times in the frame, the last time being on Collins’ deuce at the 1:30 mark.
A couple of empty possessions followed before the Bolts had the ball out of bounds by their own bench with the game deadlocked at 40 with just over 40 seconds to go.
Fairfield (3-10, 2-7) was able to deny Collins the ball, so the inbounds pass went to sophomore Araceli Portillo.
Portillo made a move from the right wing, got into the lane and switched hands in the air for a layup with 38 seconds left.
“This was her best game of the season, by far,” Wantz said of Portillo. “She’s had to do so much for us this season and she’s improved tremendously.”
Portillo finished the evening with a career high in points (15), while hauling down 18 boards.
Following a stop, Collins connected on a pair of charity tosses with 17 ticks remaining, then split a pair of free throws with three seconds left, following a bucket by Fairfield’s Breana Valentine three seconds prior.
“Collins really stepped up in the fourth quarter, after we did a really good job on her for the first three quarters,” Fairfield head coach Andrew Ditty said. “She’s a really good player and that’s what really good players do. She was the best player on the floor tonight when it mattered.”
Littlestown enjoyed a 12-7 lead after the opening stanza and didn’t trail until Valentine connected for a triple from the top of the key with 35 seconds left in the first quarter to give Fairfield it’s first lead of the night.
A free throw by Kylah Green to end the half sent the teams to the locker room even at 21.
Fairfield pushed its advantage to 30-23, its largest of the game, following Maddie Neiderer’s hoop with 1:01 to go in the third quarter, then a trey by Kellee Staub for the visitors produced the count heading for the final frame.
The win snaps a 10-game losing streak for Littlestown, which hadn’t tasted victory since defeating York Tech on the opening night of the season.
“The girls have fought through a lot this season,” Wantz said. “But they’ve stuck together all year and I’m happy for them to get a good result tonight.”
Not only did Portillo suck up the rebounds for the Bolts, but Green added 17 caroms to go with her eight points. Overall, Littlestown enjoyed a 51-41 edge on the glass.
“We stress keeping the opponent off the offensive glass,” Wantz said. “We want them to go one and down and we rebounded very well tonight.”
Valentine (15 points, 9 rebounds) and Neiderer (13 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for the Knights.
Fairfield, which currently sits fifth in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings (four teams qualify) has five games remaining to try to earn its way into the postseason for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
“We’re playing meaningful games this late into the season and that’s a positive,” Ditty said. “But you’ve got to win these types of games if you want to make districts.”
The Knights return to action with a road game at York Catholic tonight, while the Bolts’ next contest is also on the road, at Bermudian on Friday.
Littlestown 12 9 5 19 — 45
Fairfield 7 14 9 12 — 42
Littlestown (45): Kelle Staub 2 0-2 5, Araceli Portillo 7 1-3 15, Ava Collins 3 7-12 13, Wendi Snyder 2 0-0 4, Kylah Green 2 4-6 8. Non-scorer: Hailey Shelley. Totals: 16 12-23 45.
Fairfield (42): Madison Cromwell 1 0-2 2, Emma Dennison 3 0-0 7, Breana Valentine 6 1-2 15, Braidan Wastler 1 3-4 5, Maddie Neiderer 3 5-8 13. Non-Scorers: Kayleigh Bollinger, Kira Weikert. Totals: 14 9-16 42.
3-pointers: L — Staub; F — Valentine 2, Neiderer 2, Dennis
