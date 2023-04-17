BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 6, Hanover 2
The never-say-die Squires used another dose of late-inning magic to put away the Nighthawks in a key YAIAA-4 matchup on Monday.
Delone led 2-1 into the seventh inning before stringing together four run-scoring base knocks, all coming with two outs. The uprising allowed the Squires to improve to 7-3 overall and 7-0 in the division. The loss dropped Hanover to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Y-4 play.
Myles Shearer landed the first big blow of the seventh when he hit an RBI double to make it 3-1. Brodie Collins singled to plate Shearer, and Trent Giraffa kept the train rolling with an RBI single of his own. Brady Dettinburn joined the fun by stroking a run-scoring hit that gave the visitors a 6-1 lead.
Hanover answered with a single run in the home half before Denver Ostrum closed the door.
Collins, Giraffa, Dettinburn and Cole Lambert roped two hits apiece. Lambert sparkled on the mound, scattering six hits over six innings and allowing two earned runs.
For the Hawks, Tyler Hansford and Jake Bamford collected two hits each and Chase Roberts yielded two earned runs in his six-inning stint on the hill.
Delone Catholic 010 001 4 – 6 10 0
Hanover 000 100 1 – 2 6 0
Cole Lambert, Denver Ostrum (7). Chase Roberts, Tyler Hansford (7), Jaxon Dell (7). WP: Ostrum. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: Lambert 3-1, Ostrum 0-0, Roberts 6-1, Hansford 1-1, Dell 1-1. 2B; DC-Myles Shearer, Matthew Mummert; H-Jake Bamford
Biglerville 7, York Catholic 4
The Canners used a four-run uprising in the bottom of the sixth to dispatch the Irish on Monday and end a six-game slide. Austin Black logged all seven innings on the mound, striking out nine and walking three. Black worked around 11 hits and gave up only three earned runs to nail down the win.
Offensively, Black and Nolan Miller drove in two runs apiece. Miller went 3-for-4 with a double and Black was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and a pair of runs scored.
Leadoff hitter Gavin Althoff also delivered two key hits, including a double, and scored twice. Noah Trimmer added two knocks to the 12-hit Biglerville (2-7) attack as well.
York Catholic 111 000 0 – 4 11 4
Biglerville 200 104 x – 7 12 1
Sutton, Campbell (6). Black. WP: Black. LP: Sutton. SO-BB: Sutton 5-2, Campbell 0-0, Black 9-3. 2B: YC-Lawrence, Manfredi, Walker; B-Gavin Althoff, Nolan Miller, Kolton Trimmer, Black
New Oxford 7, Eastern York 1
Ethan Diehl delivered his fourth victory from the mound this sesaon to show the way in a 7-1 Ox win on Monday. Diehl whiffed five and walked two over five innings of work.
At the plate it was Kristian Wolfe with a 3-for-4 effort that included a double, and Connor Main swatted two singles. Cade Baker and Kolton Haifley also laced two-baggers for the Colonials (5-6).
New Oxford 200 203 0 — 7 10 1
Eastern York 000 001 0 — 1 8 1
Ethan Diehl, Kristian Wolfe (6). Bramble, Snyder (5), Bausman (7). WP: Diehl. LP: Bramble. SO-BB: Diehl 5-2, Wolfe 2-1, Bramble 2-1, Snyder 2-1, Bausman 2-0. 2B: NO-Kolton Haifley, Cade Baker, Wolfe
Kennard-Dale 14, Littlestown 9
The Bolts climbed out of an 8-3 hole to force extra innings, only to see the Rams bust loose for five runs in the eighth to take Monday’s matchup.
Littlestown (3-6) plated four runs in the sixth to even the game before the decisive push by K-D. Lucas Bacher, Brandon Clabaugh and Nate Thomas all doubled in the loss, with Bacher and Clabaugh swatting two hits each. Thomas had two RBI and drew three walks from his leadoff spot.
There were two dozen combined walks in the contest, with each team issuing 12 free trips to first base.
Kennard-Dale 015 210 05 — 14 8 2
Littlestown 030 204 00 — 9 8 3
Loucks, Mahns (4), Swanson (7). Jacob Dennis, Walter Steele (4), Brandon Clabaugh (8). WP: Swanson. LP: Steele. SO-BB; Loucks 1-8, Mahns 0-2, Swanson 4-2, Dennis 3-6, Steele 2-5, Clabaugh 0-1. 2B: KD-Loucks 2; L-Lucas Bacher, Clabaugh, Nate Thomas
South Western 2, Red Lion 1
Levi Loughry doubled home Colby Bealing in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Mustangs a walk-off win on Monday. Bealing was the lone player in the game with two hits, as he turned in a 2-for-4 day.
Carlos Caraballo nearly went the distance for SW on the bump as he logged 8.2 innings of work. Caraballo fanned seven and walked three, giving up just three hits for the Mustangs (3-4).
Red Lion 000 010 000 – 1 4 1
South Western 001 000 001 – 2 5 1
Lipscomb, Lawrence (7). Carlos Caraballo, Amanjeet Turka (9). WP: Turka. LP: Lawrence. SO-BB: Lipscomb 8-3, Lawrence 1-0, Caraballo 7-3, Turka 0-0. 2B: SW-Levi Loughry. 3B: RL-Roberts.
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 18, Kennard-Dale 1
Sarah Loveless was a single short of hitting for the cycle and Isabella Olvera piled up six RBI in Monday’s three-inning romp over the Rams.
Loveless was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run, three runs scored and three RBI as part of a 20-hit attack for the Bolts (9-0). Olvera was also 3-for-3 with three runs scored, connecting on a home run as well. Ashlynn Gorsuch belted a solo homer for Littlestown, which smacked six extra-base hits.
Chelsey Stonesifer, Bailey Rucker and Adyson Popoff ripped three hits apiece, giving Ltown five players with 3-for-3 performances on Monday.
Kennard-Dale 0 1 0 – 1 4 0
Littlestown 6(12)x – 18 20 0
Golden, Serruto (2). Ashlynn Gorsuch. WP: Gorsuch. LP: Golden. SO-BB: Golden 0-0, Serruto 0-0, Gorsuch 3-0. 2B: KD-Warner, Snyder; L-Sarah Loveless, Chelsey Stonesifer. 3B: L-Loveless. HR: L-Gorsuch, Loveless, Isabella Olvera
Fairfield 21, York Tech 2
The Knights (7-1) erupted for 15 runs in the third inning on Monday as they cruised past the homestanding Spartans. Sarah Devilbiss led the charge with another big day at the dish, going 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBI.
Chrissy Hamilton also 3-for-3, scoring three times while plating three runs. Alyssa Wiles and Claudia Bricker banged out two hits apiece and Emma Flohr had a pair of RBI.
Fairfield 24(15) – 21 12 1
York Tech 01 1 – 2 4 6
Ellie Snyder, Maddy Payne (1). Kelley, Sawyer (3). WP: Payne. LP: Kelley. SO-BB: Snyder 0-0, Payne 5-1, Kelley 0-6, Sawyer 0-2. 2B: F-Sarah Devilbiss, Emma Flohr; YT-Hampton, Arter. HR: F-Devilbiss
Biglerville 12, York Catholic 2
The Canners scored nine times over the fourth and fifth innings to put the Irish away early on Monday.
Olivia Miller tripled, Sydney McCleaf doubled and the first four batters in the lineup combined to score 11 runs for the Canners (3-5), who broke a three-game losing streak.
Kierney Weigle, McKenzie Weigle and Leah Strawsburg recorded two singles apiece in the win.
York Catholic 200 00 – 2 0 6
Biglerville 201 54 – 12 8 1
Gans, Rylie Brewer, Sydney McCleaf. WP: McCleaf. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Gans 5-3, Brewer 0-4, McCleaf 6-1. 2B: B-McCleaf. 3B: B-Olivia Miller
Delone Catholic 18, Hanover 0
Eighteen different Squirettes made a plate appearance in Monday’s three-inning victory over the Hawkettes. Kat Keller doubled and drove in three runs and Carolina Arigo had two RBI for Delone (7-3).
Delone Catholic (13)14 – 18 6 0
Hanover 0 00 – 0 2 6
Anderson, Grace Hewitt (2), Jill Sherdel (3). Hatfield. WP: Anderson. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Anderson 1-0, Hewitt 1-0, Sherdel 3-0, Hatfield 1-12. 2B: DC-Kat Keller
New Oxford 14, Eastern York 6
The Ox unloaded in the top of the seventh inning on Monday, rallying for nine runs to roar past the Golden Knights.
Brooklyn Hodges, Autumn Lehigh, Hannah Becker and Leah Noel slugged three hits apiece as part of an 18-hit attack by the Colonials (7-5). Becker and Noel both doubled twice and Lehigh hit a two-bagger, while Aralyn Smith and Noel ripped triples as the winners recorded seven extra-base hits.
Lehigh, Cora Diviney, Bella Arnold, Noel and Smith finished with two RBI each, and Brooke Becker singled twice.
New Oxford 220 001 9 - 14 18 1
Eastern York 010 050 0 - 6 6 2
Adams, Leatherman (5). Kirkessner, Deaner (7). WP: Leatherman. LP: Kirkessner. SO-BB: Adams 1-5, Leatherman 3-2, Kirkessner 6-3, Deaner 0-0. 2B: NO-Becker 2, Noel 2, Lehigh; EY-Crean. 3B: NO-Smith, Noel
BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 5, Littlestown 0
Biglerville shut out Littlestown on Monday to set up a YAIAA-2 title match with Hanover Wednesday. The Canners improved to 10-0 overall, and like Hanover, 6-0 in Y-2 competition.
Biglerville took care of things in straight-set fashion in singles play, getting wins from Guillaume Schmitz, Sean Sneed and Caleol Palmer-McGraw.
In doubles action, Troy Schneider and Owen Torres went to a third-set to edge Carter Owings and Dylan Smith 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4). Canners Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton rolled at second doubles.
Singles: Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-2, 6-4; 2. Sean Sneed (B) d. Shawn Nelson 6-2, 6-1; 3. Caleol Palmer-McGraw (B) d. Isaac Marshall 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Carter Owings/Dylan Smith 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4); 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Jason Wang/Alexis Reyes 6-3, 6-2
Hanover 5, Delone Catholic 0
The Nighthawks kept pace in the YAIAA-4 title race by blanking Delone on Monday.
Hanover improved to 6-0 in divisional play and 9-1 overall with Monday’s win, which included three-set triumphs by Charlie Zitto at No. 1 singles and the pairing of Nolan Chronister and Aidan Chen at first doubles. Zitto was able to get by Collin Kuhn 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2 while Chronister and Chen edged Delone’s Evan Glass and Lance Keller 6-2, 2-6, 12-10.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Collin Kuhn 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-4, 6-4; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Adam Lawrence 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Evan Glass/Lance Keller 6-2, 2-6, 12-10; 2. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano (H) d. Jackson Arigo/Kevin Yao 6-4, 6-2
Bermudian Springs 4,
Susquehannock 1
The Eagles improved to 7-4 by wiping out the Warriors on Monday.
Parker Sanders went three sets to prevail at No. 1 singles, joining teammate Tyler Chenault who won at No. 3.
The Berm duos of Bryce Laughman and Gabe Crews, and Nate Brown and Zach Mowery were both victorious in straight sets as well.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Baughman 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; 2. Brusse (S) d. Eli Snyder 6-1, 6-2; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Amara 7-5, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Cowx/Iwanowicz 6-1, 7-5(5); 2. Nate Brown/Zach Mowery (BS) d. Ramirez-Snell/Chen 6-2, 6-4
TRACK & FIELD
Arctic Blast Invitational
Alison Watts of Bermudian Springs posted a win and a pair of runner-up finishes to highlight a big day of performances for local athletes at Northern on Saturday.
Watts took gold in the high jump with a height of 5-2, with New Oxford’s RyLee Haugh placing second at 4-8. The Eagle star was also second in the long and triple jump with marks of 16-5.5 and 34-4.5. Samantha Wechsler of Susquenita won both events with distances of 16-9 and 36-3.75, respectively.
Gettysburg saw its way to the top of the podium thanks to Alivia Colgan and Winter Oaster. Colgan blazed her way to a 59.16 in winning the 400 by a full second and was runner-up in the 100 dash in 13.16.
Oaster led the pack in the 1600 run, posting a winning time of 5:26.72. Oaster also turned in a performance of 12:11.01 to earn silver in the 3200.
The 1600 was littered with local runners as Gettysburg’s Lily Arnold was fourth in 5:39.07 and the New Oxford trio of Anya Rosenbach (5th), Emily Kraus (7th) and Erin Deak (9th) also cracked the top 10. Rosenbach was also 7th in the 800.
The Colonials enjoyed a strong day in the field thanks in part to Haugh, who was third in the triple jump in addition to big her finish in the high jump, and Wrena Wentz who pocketed bronze in both the long jump and triple jump.
New Oxford’s Maya Richwine starred in the hurdles races, taking runner-up honors in the 100 and 300 events.
The Colonials also earned top-six finishes in all three relays, going 4th in the 400 and 3200, and sixth in the 1600.
Bermudian’s Lily Carlson placed sixth in the 100 hurdles and long jump.
Earning fourth-place finishes on Saturday were Littlestown’s Abi Riedel (400) and Benedicte Parker (long jump) and the Berm tandem of Emma Patton (javelin) and Elaine Cook (shot put).
Five Times Area boys scored victories in individual events at Northern, including Delone’s Ryder Noel (100, 11.44), Littlestown’s Zyan Herr (200, 22.74), Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis (long jump, 21-5) and the Bermudian duo of Bryce Harner (400, 52.46) and Aaron Weigle (discus, 155-2). Herr was also second to Noel in the 100, Harner placed third in the high jump, Pecaitis was third in the pole vault, and Weigle mined silver in the shot put.
Distance star Peyton Small of Littlestown led a local trio with a second-place showing in the 3200 (10:24.08). New Oxford’s Neal Price and Delone’s Aden Davis ran behind Small with times of 10:27.84 and 10:43.82. Price also crossed fourth in the 1600 run.
In hurdles action it was Bolt Dylan Herr with a runner-up finish in the 300 race after recording a time of 42.93, just ahead of Eagle Colton Kehr who hit the line in 43.87. New Oxford’s Sebastian Kaehler was fifth and Holden Crabbs sixth, with Crabbs also taking 5th in the 110s.
Ox standout Brayden Billman was second in the triple and fourth in the high jump.
Additional top-five area finishers included Bryson Lookenbill (3rd in 100), New Oxford’s Jett Moore (3rd in javelin) and Mason Richter (4th in 800), Delone’s Luke Rebert (5th in high jump) and the Gettysburg tandem of Ja’Mere Spencer (5th in long jump) and Kye Robinson (5th in triple jump).
On the relay circuit, the Thunderbolts won the 400 and were second in the 1600 races.
