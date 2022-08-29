The Bermudian Springs boys’ soccer team posted a 10-win season a year ago, but Eagles’ head coach Jim Zerfing has his work cut out for him as just two starters return from that squad.
That didn’t affect the Eagles in their season opener as they rolled past visiting James Buchanan, 4-1, in non-conference action Monday night in York Springs.
Bermudian (1-0) lost the services of seven seniors, including YAIAA-3 first team selections Kyle Kuykendall, Tazaran Grifo and Cameron Carrolus, along with second team selection Lucas Snyder to graduation. Second teamer Israel Felipe transferred to New Oxford and the team also lost a starter after he chose to play another sport this fall.
“We’ve got a versatile team, guys that can play multiple spots,” Zerfing said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces to play with and it’s going to be about finding the right combination.”
At least early in the season, Zerfing plans to lean heavily on defenders Caleb Fowler, a senior and Colwyn Carrolus, a junior, along with junior keeper Alan Felipe to steer the ship. That trio is serving as the team’s captains in 2022.
Berm started Monday’s match by putting constant pressure on their guests, firing off a pair of shots in the first 72 seconds of the contest and they kept applying the pressure until sophomore Alex Alvardo broke through at the 31:57 mark of the opening half off an assist from Max Elliott.
Elliott played a diagonal through ball to Alvardo, who gathered in the center of the pitch and fired to the left side for the tally.
Berm kept the heat turned all the way up on JB keeper Jadyn Burkholder, but were denied a second goal multiple times before the half.
JB (0-1) couldn’t muster much of an attack, not even generating chances until Austin McCoy gathered in an errant clear attempt. McCoy took four touches and let it rip, finding the back of the net with 10:31 to play until intermission.
The visitors had a chance to go ahead just before the half, but Felipe turned aside Dominick Marquez’s go-at-goal with under 10 seconds to go.
Zerfing implored his side to take better shots in the second half and they heeded their coach’s advice after connecting on just one of seven attempts on goal in the opening 40 minutes.
After the break, Berm took only four shots on goal, but buried three of them.
“We weren’t patient enough in the first half, we were taking shots from too far out and not making their keeper work,” Zerfing said. “We had more chances in the first half, but the quality of our chances was much higher after halftime and the guys really just settled in.”
Senior Jude Butcher broke the deadlock when he blasted one from the top of the box at the 32:53 mark.
Berm earned a corner just prior and it was long, but a poor clear attempt by JB allowed Butcher to intercept it.
Alvardo bumped the lead to 3-1 with 14:23 left when he gathered a through ball from Alexis Ramirez-Idelfonso and found the back of the old onion bag with a shot from the left side, going near post.
Then Butcher put things to bed off of a Colton Kehr helper with 5:56 remaining when Kehr sent one from right to center. Butcher teed it up and blasted it to the left side of the net.
Berm held an 11-2 edge in shots on goal and an 8-1 advantage in corners.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Eagles as they will host Middletown Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs 1 3 — 4
Goals: JB-Austin McCoy; BS-Alex Alvardo 2, Jude Butcher 2. Assists: BS-Max Elliot, Alexis Ramirez-Idelfonso, Colton Kehr. Shots: JB-2; BS-11. Corners: JB-1; BS-8. Saves: JB-Jadyn Burkholder 7; BS-Allen Felipe 1
