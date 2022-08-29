BERM
Bermudian Springs’ Alex Alvardo (center) elevates as he puts a header toward goal during Monday’s non-conference game against visiting James Buchanan. Also pictured is Rockets’ keeper Jadyn Burkholder and Colby Sweeney. The Eagles downed the Rockets, 4-1. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Bermudian Springs boys’ soccer team posted a 10-win season a year ago, but Eagles’ head coach Jim Zerfing has his work cut out for him as just two starters return from that squad.

That didn’t affect the Eagles in their season opener as they rolled past visiting James Buchanan, 4-1, in non-conference action Monday night in York Springs.

