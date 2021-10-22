GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Doubles Championships
Two more wins were added to New Oxford’s magical season on Friday when Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick went 2-0 on the opening day of the District 3 Girls’ Tennis Doubles Championships.
Rosenbach and Horick, the second-seeded tandem in Class 3A, opened with a 6-0, 6-3 win over a pairing from Palmyra. In the following round, the Colonials posted a 6-3, 6-1 triumph to move into today’s semifinals, which begin at 1 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club. Rosenbach and Horick will face familiar opponents in Red Lion’s Lexi Lakatosh and Sophie Lanius, who upset the No. 3 seed from Hempfield in the quarterfinals.
Rosenbach and Horick defeated Lakatosh and Lanius 6-4, 6-3 in the finals of the YAIAA Tourmanet on Oct. 12.
In Class 2A, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox picked up a victory before being eliminated. The Squirettes scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over a team from Kennard-Dale in the first round but fell short agianst a fourth-seeded Wyomissing duo 6-1, 7-5.
District 3 Doubles Championships
Friday — Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
First Round
1. Judith Manta/Jen Manta (Muhlenberg) d. Ryan Gerhardt/Kylie Gerhardt (Lampeter-Strasburg) 6-1, 6-2; Nora Esack/Emily Leach (Cumberland Valley) d. Maddie Sauder/Ellie Stoltzfus (Cocalico) 6-2, 6-2; 4. Ashley Retana/Hailey Guerrero (Reading) d. Abby Yurick/Ece Aydogan (Hershey) 6-2, 6-1; Taryn Zerby/Patricia Kandrot (Mechanicsburg) d. Allison Evans/Rylee Bender (Elizabethtown) 6-2, 6-2
3. Grace Lehman/Sophie Carson (Hempfield) d. Natalie O’Neill/Rory Ade (Carlisle) 6-0, 6-2; Lexi Lakatosh/Sophie Lanius (Red Lion) d. Gabby Wettig/Briana Mylin (Manheim Central) 6-1, 6-2; Anya Whitman/Hansika Kunduru (Exeter) d. Rachel Haupt/Audrey Stewart (Central York) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(2); 2. Anya Rosenbach/Allison Horick (New Oxford) d. Nitya Patel/Brynn McCafferty (Palmyra) 6-0, 6-3
Quarterfinals
1. Manta/Manta (Muhlenberg) d. Esack/Leach (Cumberland Valley) 6-1, 6-0; 4. Retana/Guerrero (Reading) d. Zerby/Kandrot (Mechanicsburg) 6-3, 6-4; Lakatosh/Lanius (Red Lion) d. 3. Lehman/Carson (Hempfield) 7-5, 6-2; Rosenbach/Horick (New Oxford) d. Whitman/Kunduru (Exeter) 6-3, 6-1
Class 2A
First Round
Alisa Steele/Lexi Sanderson (West York) d. Brinley Orris/Caroline Grindle (Trinity) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; 4. Elise Wang/Ananya Rai (Wyomissing) d. Bella Heckman/Monica Nguyen (East Pennsboro) 6-2, 6-1; Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) d. Mackenzie Warner/Katie Hayward (Kennard-Dale) 6-0, 6-0
Ali Bender/Camryn Lehr (ELCO) d. Shannyn Konek/Grace McDermott (Bishop McDevitt) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Brianna Serruto/Grace Maccarelli (Kennard-Dale) d. Abby Davidheiser/Maci Rohrbach (Brandywine Heights) 6-1, 6-0
Quarterfinals
1. Emma Perkins/Michelle Timothy (Conrad Weiser) d. Steele/Sanderson (West York) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Heckman/Nguyen (Wyomissing) d. Roth/Knox (Delone) 6-1, 7-5; Bender/Lehr (ELCO) d. 3. Sierra Smart/Elena Sewell (Kutztown) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Serruto/Maccarelli (Kennard-Dale) d. 2. Maggie Auman/Sohpia Babar (Lancaster Country Day) 6-1, 6-1
