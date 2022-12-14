Delone Catholic junior setter Campbell Chronister was named the YAIAA Girls’ Volleyball Division 3 Player of the Year, in a vote of division coaches.

Campbell paced the Y-3 with 565 assists while also recording 120 digs, 54 service aces and 44 kills. She helped Delone post a 16-4 overall record and reach the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A Championships.

