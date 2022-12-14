Delone Catholic junior setter Campbell Chronister was named the YAIAA Girls’ Volleyball Division 3 Player of the Year, in a vote of division coaches.
Campbell paced the Y-3 with 565 assists while also recording 120 digs, 54 service aces and 44 kills. She helped Delone post a 16-4 overall record and reach the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A Championships.
Campbell saw three teammates earn first-team honors, including senior libero Emma Anderson, sophomore outside hitter Denae Bello and sophomore right side Meredith Keefer.
Littlestown senior Ellie Staub made the first team at outside hitter as well.
Bolts’ senior Jenna Young (right side) and sophomore Gracie Plunkert (outside hitter) were joined by Bermudian Springs sophomore outside hitter Ella Means on the second team. Means helped power the Eagles (11-7) to the D3 Class 2A tournament, where they registered a quarterfinal win over Linville Hill Christian.
In Division 1, New Oxford’s Makenzie Adams earned second-team honors at outside hitter. Senior Megan Adams was an honorable mention as a middle hitter.
Sophomore Lillian Sullivan of South Western made the first team at middle hitter while Mustang Katlyn Grempler (outside hitter) landed on the second team.
YAIAA Girls’ Volleyball All-Stars
Player of the Year: McKenzie Boyer, Spring Grove, Jr.
Central York: Taryn Peters, jr. S; Makenzie Wright-Rawls, sr. MH
Dallastown: Sophia Okronley, sr. S/OH; Olivia Oppediasano, sr. OH
Red Lion: Bhrooke Axe, sr. MH
South Western: Lillian Sullivan, so. MH
Central York: Caitlin Munsky, jr. MH
Dallastown: Shea Stevens, jr. L
New Oxford: Makenzie Adams, jr. OH
South Western: Katlyn Grempler, sr. OH
Spring Grove: Mylie Ormond, sr. S; Alayna Zeigler, fr. OH
Central York: Emma Chataginer, so. OH; Lauren Sommer, sr. L; Brooke Yankanich, sr. OH
Dallastown: Libby Bloss, jr. MH; Kira Lynch, so. MH
New Oxford: Megan Adams, sr. MH
Red Lion: Alysa Dennison, sr. L
South Western: Alexiea Cornett, jr. MH
York High: Halin Terreo, sr. S
Player of the Year: Makenna Stockton, York Suburban, sr. OH
Dover: Payton Bahoric, jr. MH
Susquehannock: Anna-Marie Petricevic, jr. OH
West York: MJ Rupp, sr. S; Faith Walker, jr. MH
York Suburban: Colbie McKenna, fr. OH; Eleah Steiner, sr. MH
Dover: Gemma Galligani, sr. L; Marley Leiphart, sr. L
Eastern York: Brooklyn Camara, sr. MH
Northeastern: Camryn Leslie, sr. MH
Susquehannock: Emily Wright, sr. OH
West York: Ireland Cotton, sr. OH
Northeastern: Lily Forry, sr. L
Susquehannock: Briley Jones, jr. L
West York: Leah Bazzle, jr. OH; Elysa Myers, sr. L
York Suburban: Aiva Duerr, jr. S; Carrie Stump, so. MH
Player of the Year: Campbell Chronister, Delone Catholic, jr. S
Delone Catholic: Emma Anderson, sr. L; Denae Bello, so. OH; Meredith Keefer, so. RS
Littlestown: Ellie Staub, sr. OH
York Catholic: Avery Heist, sr. MH; Adeline Phillips, sr. OH
Bermudian Springs: Ella Means, so. OH
Littlestown: Gracie Plunkert, so. OH; Jenna Young, sr. RS
York Catholic: Reese Beck, sr. S; Carly Everett, sr. L; Ashley Patterson, jr. OH
York Tech: Tiffany King, so. OH
Bermudian Springs: Lucy Peters, so. RS; Maddie Wagner, so. S
Delone Catholic: Kaitlyn Schwarz, jr. MH
Fairfield: Emma Flohr, jr. L
Hanover: Bryonna Hatfield, sr. OH; Miley Heath, so. S; Riley Stigler, so. OH
Littlestown Makayla Branham, jr. S; Isabella MacCall, so. RS
York Catholic: Beitris Boyreau-Millar, jr. S
York Tech: Jenna Morris, sr. S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.