In 2018, Middlebury and Gettysburg College met at Kerr Stadium with a women’s lacrosse national championship on the line. The Bullets came away victorious that day. Last year, it was a semifinal meeting in Salem that went the Panthers way en route to a national title.

Exactly 365 days later, Middlebury left little doubt early that the Panthers would come out on top of the rubber match and make it back-to-back titles, downing Gettysburg 17-9 in the NCAA Division III championship game in Salem, Va.

