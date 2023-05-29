In 2018, Middlebury and Gettysburg College met at Kerr Stadium with a women’s lacrosse national championship on the line. The Bullets came away victorious that day. Last year, it was a semifinal meeting in Salem that went the Panthers way en route to a national title.
Exactly 365 days later, Middlebury left little doubt early that the Panthers would come out on top of the rubber match and make it back-to-back titles, downing Gettysburg 17-9 in the NCAA Division III championship game in Salem, Va.
• Julia Daly led the Bullets (19-5) with four goals while Jordan Basso added two goals and two assists.
• Essie Pasternak led the defense with a caused turnover and five ground balls.
• Hope Shue finished with seven goals and one assist to earn the most outstanding player award and lead the Panthers (23-0) to their second straight national title.
• Hope Shue converted a second-chance free-position with a player advantage to stake Middlebury to a 1-0 lead just 53 seconds into the game. Niki Mormile finished in front of the cage with 11:51 remaining for a 2-0 lead. Jordan Basso paid off an Essie Pasternak caused turnover and ground ball pickup with a transition goal at the 10:18 mark, closing the margin to 2-1. Susan Rowley shot-faked in front of the cage before finally finishing for a 3-1 advantage with 4:02 remaining in the opening period.
• Shue got the second quarter started the same way she started the first quarter, finding the back of the net 42 seconds into the period for a 4-1 lead. Shue then found Anna Spehr to push the lead to five nearly three minutes later and forced a Gettysburg timeout. Jamee Numan worked in from the left side and found the back of the net 48 seconds later for a 6-1 lead. After the defense stonewalled a pair of Bullet free-position attempts, the Panthers went the length of the field and Shue completed a hat trick with 6:45 to play for a 7-1 lead. Julie Breedveld broke up the 5-0 run, finishing a Basso feed in front with 4:44 on the clock. Kelly O’Connor connected with Julia Daly in transition and the freshman finished in the back of the net to close the margin to 7-3 with 1:33 remaining until the intermission. Off a restart behind with 11 seconds remaining, Mormile just beat the first-half horn for an 8-3 halftime lead.
• Mormile the hit the back of the net just 1:48 into the second half to stretch the advantage to 9-3. After Caroline Adams made it 10-3, Daly responded with a free-position tally to close the margin back to six with 12:02 to play. Shue answered with two in a row, stretching the advantage to 12-4 and forcing a timeout with 8:27 on the clock. Basso found Daly for the rookie’s 17th hat trick with 2:28 remaining. The Panthers tacked on two more in the final 1:22 of the quarter for a 14-5 lead.
• Earley and Shue sandwiched a Basso tally to get the game to a 10-goal margin with 9:42 to play. Daly started a three-goal furry to close to within 16-9 with 5:25 remaining. Caroline Sullivan converted a free-position with 5:53 to play before finding Gabi Connor just 28 seconds later. Emma Inouye set the final margin with a free-position tally in the last 55 seconds.
• The 379 goals and 557 points are both single-season program records for Gettysburg.
• It was the fifth national championship game appearance for the Bullets, who fall to 3-2 in the final game.
• Gettysburg turned the ball over 19 times on the day while Middlebury had 16.
• The Panthers outshot the Bullets 37-19 on the day and had a 19-10 edge in draw controls.
• Jordan Basso, Julia Daly joined Lily Macatee on the all-tournament team. Macatee had five draw controls and two caused turnovers.
