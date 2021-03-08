The number of steps from the basketball court at Millersburg High School to an awaiting bus was relatively few for the Biglerville High School girls’ basketball team. That short walk the Canners quietly took together as a group was the last in a long, often difficult, but incredibly rewarding journey they have experienced over the last four years.
Biglerville was moments removed from a 45-40 loss to Upper Dauphin in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals, bringing a close to an emotional day that had included a fire engine escort out of town that afternoon as the team headed to Millersburg. Tears flowed and hugs were exchanged after the game, which saw the Canners rally from a 16-point deficit to pull within three with a minute left to play. The willingness to rally and fight back was a calling card for this squad, which made a bit of program history.
It had been six years since Biglerville qualified for the playoffs, something not many outside the program would have envisioned after the Canners went 7-37 the two seasons after that playoff loss to Camp Hill in 2015. And things didn’t get better from there, as Biglerville won only once in the 2017-18 season, the first under head coach Jeff Kahlbaugh. He was brutally honest when introducing himself to players and parents prior to that initial season, accurately predicting that hard work would not initially equate to wins.
The Canners jumped to 5-17 the following winter, showing signs of turning things around, and won nine times last season, missing the playoffs by a single victory.
The climb was difficult but Kahlbaugh patiently guided his group.
“Having a season where you go 1-21 was the most discouraging thing for any player or coach,” said senior Morgan Martin. “But Coach K never gave up on us. He put in more work than we did bringing in professional trainers, getting us into summer leagues, extra scrimmages and team camps, countless hours of watching film. . . you name it, he never stopped. It was his passion and dedication and complete trust in us that helped us come this far.”
Fellow senior and co-captain Katie Woolson said having the team together on the Saturday evening when Biglerville learned it had officially qualified was a special memory.
“We’ve been through a heckuva lot since freshman year and Coach K stuck with us,” she said. “All I could think about was how grateful I was. It was an amazing feeling to be told by your coach that you’re in districts. I thought, ‘wow, we actually got there.’”
Kahlbaugh said the loss would continue to sting but was quick to recognize what his team had accomplished, especially when factoring in that Biglerville plays in the YAIAA-3, which includes elite programs Delone Catholic and York Catholic. The Squirettes have won four PIAA championships since 2003 and the Irish have claimed 11 District 3 titles since 2006.
Add rising powerhouse Bermudian Springs to the mix, and Biglerville is faced with six daunting divisional games right out of the gate.
“We know we have to play three teams that are really a challenge for us, and to have the goal of making the district playoffs, we had the feeling that we had to be the best of rest,” he said. “And with six less games this season, we had to win as many of those remaining 10 games to have a chance to get in the playoffs. We felt it was doable but it was going to be a challenge, and we stepped up to the challenge.”
Biglerville (7-10) did its part, sweeping division rivals Hanover and Littlestown in addition to grabbing a key non-conference win over playoff contender Camp Hill. The Canners split tightly contested two-game series with Fairfield and York Tech. A season highlight was a comeback win over the Spartans in which Bville erased a 17-point deficit with seven minutes remaining for a 62-60 victory. And they did so without the services of leading scorer Brylee Rodgers, who missed several games with an injury.
Kahlbaugh said the ability to dig deep and rally applied not only to games, but the season in general.
“Facing the adversity of a tough schedule, COVID and injuries to make it into the playoffs is a heckuva accomplishment by these girls, it really is,” he said. “They can certainly hold their heads high because they battled, and that’s a credit to these young ladies.”
The playoff game against second-seeded Upper Dauphin, which was 15-3, was a microcosm of sorts. The Trojans shot a blistering 54 percent from the field in the opening quarter, starter Abigail Reckard was lost to an ankle injury 90 seconds into the contest, and Biglerville was down early. The Trojans expanded their lead to 20-6 in the second quarter when Kahlbaugh called a timeout to settle his team, which had the look of a squad on an unfamiliar stage.
A pair of buckets by Rodgers sandwiched around a Woolson jumper sent the Canners to halftime trailing 28-16.
“Like a boxer in the ring, we took punches that rocked us a little bit,” said Kahlbaugh, whose team shot 16 percent in the first period. “They had us on the ropes but we came back out and played them even in the third, and then picked it up another notch in the fourth. That’s nothing other than the character of these girls and their Canner pride. They don’t give up – they just don’t.”
A pair of Woolson free throws made it 35-29, and Martin hit a layup that drew Biglerville to within 35-33 with 4:07 to play.
The Trojans surged back to a six-point advantage but Woolson rattled home a 3-pointer that cut it to 43-40 with 60 seconds left on the clock. Upper Dauphin made good on key free throws to seal the victory and deny the upset bid.
As the team emerged from the locker room, Kahlbaugh took a moment to thank his assistant coaches Rebecca Isaac – who scored 17 points in that 2015 playoff loss – and Ed Smith. He also made a point to commend parents and fans who were waiting for the team.
Martin and Woolson are seniors who have been with Kahlbaugh since he took the head coaching position. He recalled memorable exchanges with both players over the years and spoke of their commitment to the program.
“Their buy-in and willingness to work pulled other players into the mix,” he said. “That leadership and buy-in trickling down to the rest of the girls is a huge part of it. But I take more joy in those (personal) moments than I do even in wins in some cases. I believe the girls know, without a doubt, Rebecca and I truly care for them and want what’s best for them.”
Woolson added that the tight-knit team seemingly never stopped smiling or laughing, even during grueling practices or difficult times on the court. Those bonds meant as much to Martin as fulfilling a goal that seemed unattainable just a few years ago.
“I can definitely say this is my favorite team I’ve ever been on,” said Martin. “We are all so close and get along like a family, and I don’t think we ever stop laughing. All of the support we got leading up to the game and then seeing and hearing our fans there standing behind us up until the last buzzer, I can’t even put into words how much it meant. I will never forget this season or these girls.”
