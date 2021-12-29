Get better as you go. Ultimately, it’s every basketball team’s goal.
Usually that means playing better basketball as the season progresses, particularly at the end when the stakes are highest and medals are on line.
New Oxford used a similar in-game progression on Wednesday. After falling behind early and scrapping and clawing just to keep pace with opposing York Catholic, the Colonials saved their best for last. New Oxford overcame a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to down the Fighting Irish 55-49 in the championship game of the Colonial Holiday Tournament.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Aden Strausbaugh scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the final frame, including a personal seven-point stretch that allowed the Colonials to tie the game with 4:40 left.
“We started off bad tonight, but once we got into it the energy level picked up,” said Strausbaugh. “We came together (in the fourth quarter) and that definitely helped me get some steals and some easy buckets.”
Much like its opening-round win over Bermudian Springs the night before, the Colonials struggled at the onset. And according to Colonials head coach Nate Myers, it was once again New Oxford’s defense that helped turn things around.
“Our defense after the first quarter was much better,” Myers said. “I thought we got better each quarter. We came together a little bit, didn’t crack at the end, held the ball pretty good, and knocked down some layups. We really came together and played well in that fourth quarter.”
York Catholic (4-1) jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter, scoring almost at ease on a number of fast break layups on eight New Oxford turnovers. The Colonials turned it over five times alone in the first two minutes of the contest.
“It got into our head once they scored some of those early baskets,” Strausbaugh said. “Our head wasn’t in it. But once we got some stops, things picked up from there.”
New Oxford (4-3) shot just 1-for-8 in the opening frame. And while the Colonials shooting improved from there, the turnovers continued to mount, and with it the Ox’s frustration. Brittyn Eakins, the Colonials’ second-leading scorer entering the game, was held scoreless in the first half and summarized New Oxford’s collective frustration by ripping his own jersey after the last of York Catholic’s six first-half fast-break layups.
Myers made a move to his bench early in the second quarter and the move brought life back to the Colonials.
“I thought Jett Moore gave us a great spark last night and gave us another great spark tonight. So did Adam Pascoe and Idriz Ahmetovic, which is good because we’re still trying to figure our rotation out.”
The trio scored nine points in the second period. Still, the Fighting Irish’s lead stood for most of the second and third quarters, with New Oxford whittling at the lead only to see the Irish retaliate with a run to inch the lead back to double digits.
New Oxford got within five on three occasions in the third stanza, but the Irish closed the quarter on a 7-0 spurt to take a 45-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.
But the final quarter belonged to the Colonials. Moore’s layup and two free throws from Eakins – now wearing number 53 instead of his customary 5 – cut the lead down to single digits. One possession later, Eakins buried a trey to make it 46-40, but on the next trip down the floor Eakins fell to the ground with an apparent foot injury. He did not return.
Strausbaugh took over from there. First he made a tough drive for two, then stole the ball at midcourt, went the length of the floor, and finished a layup while being fouled. His free throw cut the margin to 46-45. After an Irish free throw, Strausbaugh was the recipient of a nifty dish from Pascoe, and his layup knotted things at 47-47.
Pascoe was fouled and sank a freebie on New Oxford’s next possession, giving them the lead for good at the 3:50 mark of the fourth.
Strausbaugh and Hunter Crabbs both had baskets in the final two minutes, and Strausbaugh sank two of four from the line before the Irish threw in the towel.
“I told the guys that hopefully this is just a springboard toward 2022,” Myers said. “It’s a true statement – we are a better sum than we are as any individual parts. Collectively together, we are working and we continue to get better.”
After having connected on 17-of-31 shots through three frames, the Irish were 0-for-7 from the floor in the final period. New Oxford, meanwhile, was 7-for-9 in the final eight minutes.
Eakins (seven points) was an all-tournament selection for New Oxford. Pascoe had six points, a team-high seven rebounds and three assists – all in the fourth quarter.
York Catholic’s Luke Forjan led all scorers with 23 points, including 14 in the first half, and earned all-tournament honors.
Bermudian downed Dover 37-34 in the consolation contest. Bermudian’s Ethan Beachy (14 points) and Dover’s Jakob Smyser (16 points) led their respective teams and were all-tournament selections.
Consolation Game
Bermudian Springs 37, Dover 34
Dover 7 6 14 7 — 34
Bermudian Springs 10 10 9 8 — 37
Dover (34): T. Smyser 2 1-1 5, Casianus 3 0-1 6, J. Smyser 9 0-0 18, Mailey 1 0-0 2, Schade 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 2-4 34
Bermudian Springs (37): Ethan Beachy 4 4-5 14, Nick Erdman 1 0-0 2, Ethan Young 1 0-0 3, Dylan Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Connor Mummert 2 0-0 4, Tyson Carpenter 2 2-5 6, Austin Reinert 3 0-4 6. Totals: 14 6-14 37
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 2, Young
Championship Game
York Catholic 16 12 17 4 – 49
New Oxford 4 13 14 22 – 55
York Catholic (49): John Forjan 4 3-5 11, Levan McFadden 3 0-0 6, Luke Forjan 6 11-14 23, Ryan Oathout 0 1-2 1, Caden Boeckel 1 0-2 2, Quinn Brennan 1 0-0 2, Jake Dallas 2 0-2 4. Non-scorer: Michael Shelley. Totals: 17 15-25 49.
New Oxford (55): Nick Calvo-Perez 2 0-2 4, Brittyn Eakins 2 2-2 7, Aden Strausbaugh 7 3-5 18, Brennan Holmes 3 0-0 7, Hunter Crabbs 2 2-4 6, Idriz Ahmetovic 1 1-2 3, Jett Moore 2 0-0 4, Adam Pascoe 2 2-3 6. Non-scorer: Graham Rex. Totals: 21 10-18 55.
3-pointers: YC-none; NO-Eakins, Strausbaugh, Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.