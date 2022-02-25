It should come as no surprise that Gettysburg is having success at the District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships.
After all, the Warriors did win a district title in the team tournament about a month ago.
But perhaps, to some, it could be considered surprising just how much success Gettysburg had on Day 1 of the state qualifier Friday at Spring Grove.
Perhaps chief among those surprises was 120-pound sophomore Gabe Pecaitis. Pecaitis didn’t come from completely off the radar. He won 19 matches as a freshman and finished third in his section. This year, he came into his first district tournament with 32 wins and as the third seed out of Section 4.
In his opening round bout Pecaitis squared off with Conestoga Valley’s Luke Morley, who beat Pecaitis 9-8 when they met back in December. This time around, it wasn’t nearly as close; Pecaitis used takedowns in the first and third period and over four minutes of time in the top position to grab a dominant 4-0 victory.
That set him up with a quarterfinal matchup with Section 3 champion Rocco Fratelli of Northern. Fratelli came into the contest as the favorite, but it was Pecaitis who scored first with a single leg late in the first period. He then rode out the last 25 seconds of the period to lead 2-0 after one.
“That extra point was very important,” Pecaitis said of not yielding an escape. “Without it, it could’ve been an even match.”
After a scoreless second period, Fratelli chose down and quickly escaped to make it 2-1 mid-way through the third period. The Polar Bears’ sophomore then got in deep on a shot with the clock winding down, but Pecaitis was able to force a scramble and held on for a 2-1 victory as time ticked away,
Now Pecaitis has his sights set forward, not just to tomorrow’s semifinal with defending district champ Kamdyn Williams of Manheim Township, but also to a potential state tournament spot.
“I’m feeling good, feeling like maybe I’ll go on to states,” he said of his mindset after the big victory.
That win just set the tone for the Warriors, who would keep on rolling in the quarters.
Returning state qualifier Jake Cherry, who recently picked up his 100th win in a Gettysburg singlet, looked every bit the polished senior that he is on Friday. After an opening round pin of Abdoul Akala of Conestoga Valley, Cherry met up with Cumberland Valley sophomore Anthony Bruscino in the quarters. Once there, he used a pair of takedowns to grab a workmanlike 4-1 victory, despite being ridden for the entirety of the final period.
“I think the experience helped a lot,” Cherry said of his 2021 run. “Even wrestling with (former Gettysburg wrestler) Max (Gourley), just being mentally tougher, I think it helped a lot.”
Cherry will square off with Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick in Saturday’s semifinals with a second-straight state qualifying spot on the line.
The Warriors did suffer a minor setback at 172 pound as junior Tyler Withers dropped his semifinal with Manheim Township’s Kevin Olavvaria, 8-2. But they weren’t down for long.
Seniors Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher have anchored the Gettysburg lineup all season long at 215 and 285, respectively. The duo brought the hammers again on Friday.
Rodriguez began his run with an opening round pin of Donegal’s Owen Champ that set him up with a showdown against Chambersburg’s Zach Evans in the quarters. Evans, however, was no match for the Warrior, as Rodriguez scored a takedown in each of the three periods, including a feet-to-back takedown in the third that led to a pin with just seven seconds remaining. Rodriguez was leading 8-4 at the time of the fall.
“I’m feeling pretty great right now,” Rodriguez said of his big win in the quarters. “I knew Evans was going to be tough, but I knew if I just pushed the action that I’d come out on top.”
Known for his risk-taking style, Rodriguez has tightened things up a bit as a senior and in doing so has amassed an impressive 33-2 record headed into the semis against JP McCaskey’s Jose Garcia.
“I’m trying to go more heavy hands, get more technical and fundamental with my attacks and defense,” he said of the style change.
Rodriguez’s partner in crime, Gallagher, knows all about those heavy hands. The two are regular training partners and both have praised the other’s ability to make each better.
Gallagher showed off just how good he can be on Friday’s first day of action. He began with a third-period pin of McCaskey’s Jonathan Frederick after having built an 8-2 lead. Then, in the quarters, Gallagher stayed fundamental to grab a 2-0 victory on an escape and a pair of stall calls over Wilson’s Logan Kurzweg. The senior will now take on Chambersburg’s Avery Kuhns in Saturday’s semis.
When the two met earlier this year, Gallagher pinned Kuhns in 2:32.
“I think finishing matches overall has been a big thing for me,” Gallagher said of his improvement year over year. “Coach Haines always says ‘bonus, bonus, bonus’ and ‘finish off whenever you can. Do it once.’ And I think this year compared to the last two I’ve done pretty well at managing the match.”
While those four are a win away from a state tournament berth, the Warriors also had four other wrestlers in action on Friday. Sophomore Jaxon Townsend fell just short in both his matches, losing in sudden victory in the opening round then 3-2 on the back side. He finishes the year with a 31-14 record at 145 pounds. Both Dalton Redden at 138 pounds and Logan Newell at 152 went 1-2 on the day to end their respective seasons. Each dropped their opening match before winning their first consolation bout. They then fell later in the night in their second consolation matches.
Lastly, junior Tyler Withers started his tournament with a dominant 17-1 tech fall win over Garden Spot’s Blake Weaver. He then fell to Manheim Township’s Kevin Olavvaria in the quarterfinals, 8-2, sending him to the consolation bracket. In his consolation match, Withers fell to Big Spring’s Clayton Hetrick, 6-2, eliminating him from the tournament.
Action begins again at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the semifinals and another round of consolation bouts. The consolation semifinals will follow immediately after with the placement matches set to take place directly after that. The top four wrestlers at each weight advance to the state tournament which kicks off March 10 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
