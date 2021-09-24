FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 9, Delone Catholic 0
Melanie Beall poured in five goals as the streaking Eagles won their sixth straight contest on Friday.
Bermudian (7-2) roared out to a 6-0 lead through a period, with Beall leading the way. She also had an assist in addition to the five-goal outburst.
Ella Benzel, Aliza Staub, Riley Marines and Maya Kemper all racked up goals as well.
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 6 0 1 2 — 9
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 5, Ella Benzel, Aliza Staub, Riley Marines, Maya Kemper. Assists: BS-Beall, Staub 2, Kemper 2, Hailey Dermota, Lillian Peters 2, Benzel. Shots: DC-3; BS-19. Corners: DC-1; BS-14. Saves: DC-Galysh 10; BS-Bobe 3. JV: Bermudian 6-0
Biglerville 3, Hanover 0
The Canners allowed only two shots on goal en route to a shutout of the host Hawkettes on Friday.
Biglerville (6-1) went up 1-0 on an Ava Peterson goal in the opening period. Hannah Naylor scored to double the gap in the third, and Natalie Showaker iced the victory with a marker in the closing quarter.
Reagan Wildasin came up with 13 stops for Hanover (4-6).
Biglerville 1 0 1 1 — 3
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Ava Peterson, Hannah Naylor, Natalie Showaker. Shots: B-16; H-2. Corners: B-11; H-1. Saves: B-Waybright 2, Wildasin 13
Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0
The Eagles blanked the Hawkettes in a rainy contest on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from Melanie Beall. Maya Kemper knocked home a goal as well, while Lillian Peters picked up a pair of assists.
Reagan Wildasin brushed aside nine shots in goal for Hanover.
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 1 1 1 0 — 3
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 2, Maya Kemper. Assists: BS-Riley Marines, Lillian Peters 2. Shots: H-3; BS-12. Corners: H-1; BS-18. Saves: H-Wildasin 9; BS-Bobe 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Northeastern 0
The Colonials swept yet another opponent on Friday, this time taking down the Bobcats in short order. The shutout was the 10th of the season for New Oxford, which improved to 12-1 overall.
Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko did the honors in singles action, while the tandems of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, and Kylie Wampler and Annie Socks delivered in doubles play.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Lael Marshall 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Lauren Edgar 6-0, 6-2; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Maria Khan 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Laiba Khan/Maddie Reik 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks (NO) d. Laura Shearer/Sariah Whitfield 6-2, 6-0
James Buchanan 4, Littlestown 1
Lura Johnson put the Bolts on the board Friday with her 6-0, 6-4 triumph at No. 1 singles.
Singles: 1. Lura Johnson (L) d. H. Harold 6-0, 6-4; 2. A. Nagy (JB) d. Claudia Reaver 6-2, 6-0; 3. A. Wible (JB) d. Hira Khan 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. K. Lester/A. Lynch (JB) d. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-1, 6-0; 2. K. Stine/E. Cooper (JB) won by forfeit
