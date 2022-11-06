KNIGHTS
Fairfield’s Stephen Higgs carries the ball during a game earlier this season. On Saturday afternoon, the Knights faced Steel-High in the District 3 Class 1A championship game, losing 62-6. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It wasn’t for a lack of effort — Fairfield certainly left everything it had on the field — but the Knights were severely outgunned facing two-time defending champion Steel-High and fell to the Steamrollers, 62-6, in the District 3 Class 1A championship game Saturday afternoon at War Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton.

“We came out flat and a little bit intimidated in the first half,” Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston said. “I think we played with a lot of effort and heart in the second half.”

