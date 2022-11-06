It wasn’t for a lack of effort — Fairfield certainly left everything it had on the field — but the Knights were severely outgunned facing two-time defending champion Steel-High and fell to the Steamrollers, 62-6, in the District 3 Class 1A championship game Saturday afternoon at War Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton.
“We came out flat and a little bit intimidated in the first half,” Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston said. “I think we played with a lot of effort and heart in the second half.”
Steel-High (9-1) went to the half in front, 62-0, having gained 356 yards of total offense on just 21 plays from scrimmage. Included in that was an 8-of-9 performance for 214 yards and three scores by Roller signal caller Alex Erby.
Erby, a junior southpaw, currently holds 13 scholarship offers from FBS colleges, including Power 5 programs Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. He’s a three-star recruit and the second-highest rated quarterback in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2024 according to 247 Sports.
“We have a hard time preparing for any game, because of our lack of players,” Thurston said. “So preparing for him wasn’t any more difficult than any other week, but he’s a very good quarterback.”
Fairfield (2-8) suited up just 16 players for the game.
“I think our kids were put in a tough position this season, but they fought all year,” Thurston said. “Starting the season with less than 20 players on the team is tough.”
The Knights were able to avoid the shutout when Andrew Koons connected with Connor Joy on a 9-yard scoring toss with 3:48 to go in the game. They had tried to get off the schneid earlier in the frame, but were unsuccessful on a field goal attempt.
Steel-High posted 28 points in the opening frame with its first score coming on the second play from scrimmage, a 36-yard dash to the paint on a toss left by Daquan McCraw just 35 ticks into the contest.
Erby-to-McCraw on a post route for a 30-yard score capped the hosts’ next drive then Jaeion Perry rushed in from 10 yards out and Durrell Ceasar reeled in an Erby aerial on a short crossing route, shook off a tackle and went 81 yards down the right sideline to pay dirt. He’s been Erby’s top target all season and was again on Saturday, pulling in five passes for 167 yards.
Ceasar scored twice more in the second quarter on a 60-yard punt return and a 39-yard reception, McCraw added another tuddy in the frame when he fell on a loose ball in the end zone and the other scores came on a short run by Bamm Appleby and a 29-yard fumble return by Eugene Green.
After halftime, the Rollers picked up just one first down and posted minus-12 yards of total offense.
For the Knights, they gained just four first downs on the afternoon and had negative-20 yards of offense for the day.
The Knights graduate six seniors in Joy, Koons, Trent Witte, Victor McRae, Johnathan Anders and Quinn Dehart.
They return their starting quarterback (Wyatt Kuhn), leading rusher (Stephen Higgs), tight end (Dylan Hanvey) and two starting linemen in Lincoln Kearchner and Austin Snyder, both of whom were freshmen this season.
“We’ve got some guys coming back next season, but we lost a lot up front,” Thurston said. “The road to improving starts in the weight room and that’ll begin in December for guys that don’t play a winter sport.”
Steel-High 28 34 0 0 — 62
SH-Daquan McCraw 36 run (Judah Hernandez kick) 11:25
SH-McCraw 30 pass from Alex Erby (Hernandez kick) 8:58
SH-Jaeion Perry 10 run (Hernandez kick) 3:03
SH-Durrell Ceasar 81 pass from Erby (Hernandez kick) 1:10
SH-Ceasar 60 punt return (Hernandez kick) 9:12
SH-Bam Appleby 1 run (Hernandez kick) 7:59
SH-McCraw falls on fumble in end zone (Hernandez kick) 5:24
SH-Ceasar 39 pass from Erby (kick failed) 1:50
SH-Eugene Green 29 fumble return (Hernandez kick) 0:45
F-Connor Joy 9 pass from Andrew Koons (no kick attempted) 3:48
Rushes-Yards 29-(-32) 26-130
Rushing: F-Joy 3-33, Stephen Higgs 7-1, Koons 2-0, Dominic Smitley 6-(-10), Camden Bryant 4-(-15), Wyatt Kuhn 7-(-41); SH-Tylishaun Parker 3-54, McCraw 1-36, Olamarvlas Martin 2-25, Appleby 3-18, Erby 3-17, Yahmir Ceasar 5-3, James Evans 3-(-5), Drayton Saunders 2-(-11), Team 2-(-24).
Passing: F-Koons 2-5-8-0, Kuhn 1-4-4-0; SH -Erby 8-9-214-0, Martin 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: F-Joy 1-9, Higgs 1-4, Dylan Hanvey 1(-1); SH-D. Ceasar 5-167, Asa Kochvar 2-17, McCraw 1-30.
