For a significant portion of Thursday’s match against visiting Littlestown, it was up in the air as to whether Delone Catholic volleyball coach Jason Leppo would secure his 200th win.
The upstart Thunderbolts, who started the season 4-0, took the first set off the perennial powerhouse Squirettes and looked full of confidence.
But as it’s done so often before under Leppo, Delone dug deep to come from behind and grab a 3-2 victory in YAIAA-3 play.
“I was saying to the girls that it’s one of those things that down the road, I’m sure I’ll appreciate it more,” Leppo said of the milestone victory. “But when you’re in the season it’s just a win that we had to have.”
Delone has enjoyed remarkable success during Leppo’s 10-year run, which now includes 200 victories and just 26 losses. The Squirettes have had a stranglehold on the YAIAA-3 with nine consecutive titles and claimed four straight YAIAA Tournament crowns as well.
Leppo-led Delone teams have dominated in the District 3 Championships, winning five titles while placing second three more times. They brought home state gold in 2013 with a victory over Fort LeBoeuf, and twice were runners-up.
That is an enormous amount of success stuffed into a decade’s worth of play.
“The one thing that sticks out that’s kind of neat is that this is only year 10,” he said. “So when you’re averaging 20-plus wins a year that’s really special. That’s hard to do.”
Littlestown (4-1 in YAIAA-3) proved early on that it was every bit as good as its record, jumping out to an 11-9 lead early on thanks to strong play from Makayla Orwig and Maddie Dunbar.
Orwig finished with eight kills and three digs on the evening, while Dunbar notched eight kills and a dig.
The Squirettes (4-2) responded with a 10-6 run, however, forcing a Thunderbolts timeout from coach Steve Staub.
Staub effectively settled his team down and after some uncharacteristic sloppy play from Delone, Littlestown snatched a 25-22 first set victory.
“Littlestown played well, but we definitely had some unforced errors in that first game that led to our own demise,” Leppo said.
The story was different in the next two sets, thanks in large part to the defense and passing of senior libero Shalee Clabaugh.
Clabaugh dominated the next two sets, which the Squirettes won 25-15 and 25-16, and finished the matched with a team-high 20 digs.
“I feel like once we had a setback that gave us motivation to work even harder,” she said. “I feel like as a team, collectively we came together and we helped each other and we dug ourselves out of that.”
In the fourth set, it appeared as if Delone would continue to roll. But the Thunderbolts showed their mettle, fighting back from 17-13 down to take a 22-19 lead following a Maddie Dunbar kill.
They pushed that lead to 24-21 and appeared to have the set in hand before a couple of costly errors, first on a serve and then a return. Dunbar proved the decider, however, powering home a set-winning kill to send the match to a fifth and decisive set.
The final set was owned by Squirettes junior Maggie Hughes. Hughes had three big points early in the set to help the hosts out to a quick 8-3 lead.
“I feel like after you have one nice hit and have the support of your teammates you can just keep going,” she said. “That confidence comes not just from yourself, but also from the support of those teammates.”
Hughes finished the night with 10 kills, four of which came in the final frame.
Littlestown refused to roll over, pulling the score back to 11-7, but the barrage up front from Delone proved too much. The Squirettes closed out the set and the match with a 15-8 victory.
The trio of Hughes, Holly Neiderer and Meredith Wilson combined for 39 kills in the match.
“I feel like we really grew up tonight,” Leppo said of the win. “We have a really young team compared to the past and we’ve tried to emphasize that it’s going to be hard. The process is going to be hard, and that’s okay, (the challenge) is part of the fun of becoming a very successful team and program.”
The Squirettes hope to continue that growth on Tuesday as they travel to Bermudian Springs (2-2), while the Thunderbolts play host the same Eagles squad on Monday.
