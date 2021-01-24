Cool things have been hard to come by lately when it comes to winter sports, with athletes adjusting to competing with masks, limited spectators and schedules getting run through the shredder at a dizzying rate.
But something cool took place on Saturday morning, something that was triggered by a simple text message.
Northern Lebanon wrestling coach Rusty Wallace Jr. reached out to Bermudian Springs boss Dave McCollum, asking if there was a chance the two teams could tee it up. McCollum’s phone was likely smoking as he quickly typed his reply.
“I texted ‘we’re open, let’s do it,’” said McCollum.
Just like that, the two teams met in York Springs in a matchup of District 3 Class 2A powerhouses. And neither disappointed.
The young Vikings held a 29-28 lead into the final bout where sophomore Grady Stichler used a takedown in each period to post a 7-1 decision that gave the visitors a 32-28 victory.
“I said let’s do it because we may not wrestle them in the postseason, there are no guarantees with COVID,” said McCollum. “I wish we could’ve packed the house. It was a great high school wrestling match between two quality programs.”
Unlike Bermudian, which competed for only the second time this season, Northern Lebanon had 10 matches under its belt. Wallace was eager to get a gauge on his squad in what has typically been a hostile environment.
“We needed a match against a good D3 team where good things we’re going to have to happen,” he said. “Whenever you come to this gym you’re going to get a good match, it’s such an intimidating place to come to. We hate wrestling here, it’s just so intimidating.”
The teams traded bonus points through the first four bouts with Caleb Mantz pinning in the opener at 145 before Jonah Martin stacked up a 14-4 major decision at 172. In between, Conor Leonard gave the Vikings six at 152 and Kayden Clark delivered a 14-2 major at 160.
Although the match was squared, McCollum felt his squad was behind on points.
“We felt we could et a pin at 172 and not get pinned at 152,” he said. “Leonard’s tough but we were hoping to keep that to a 4- or 5-pointer.”
The Vikings (10-1) eased in front after Kalani Adams survived four straight minutes on bottom against tight-riding Jhonathan Balek, who was unable to find a turn that would’ve erased an early 4-1 deficit.
Berm hammers Savauri Shelton and Hogan Swenski used back-to-back stuffs to push the hosts in front, 22-13. Shelton appeared headed for a technical fall with a 13-3 lead in the third before a gator roll ended Aidan Homan in 5:24. Swenski made quick work of Owen Stichler for a pin that under normal circumstances would’ve sent an overflow crowd into hysterics.
Both coaches lamented the lack of fans that would’ve added an extra layer of seasoning to a terrific dual.
Owen Lehman hustled his way to a 10-0 whitewashing of Colby Johnston at 106 that closed things to 22-17. Lehman was one of five sophomores in the Vikings’ starting lineup, which also included three freshmen.
“We didn’t start a senior today, said Wallace. “For them to know that they can compete with a team like that, is awesome. I’m happy with the way we competed today.”
The wheels turned at 113 where McCollum opted to forfeit to Owen Breidegan (11-0) and send Ty Livelsberger at 120 to take a swing at freshman Julian Zaragoza. The young Viking responded like a grizzled vet.
Zaragoza led 2-0 through a period before doubling his advantage with another takedown in the second. A short set of nearfall points made it 6-2 with two minutes to go. Livelsberger worked for a takedown in the third but ran out of time as Zaragoza stood his ground and gave his side a 26-22 edge.
“We felt we might give up six and six,” said McCollum of the move. “Livelsberger was a match we could possibly win but Zaragoza gave us more than we anticipated.”
What McCollum had anticipated was 126 serving as a pivotal bout. That put the onus on freshman Jakson Kefffer, who faced sophomore Cooper Geppert. Keffer was up to snuff early, grabbing a 2-0 lead. Geppert answered in kind with an escape and a takedown that nearly led to an inside cradle.
Keffer’s escape served as the lone point of the middle frame, and Geppert chose down to begin the third. A reversal at the 1:26 mark put the Viking on top, both in score and position, and he stayed right there thanks to a ride that featured low-leg control with an arm-over approach.
“I thought he wrestled a great match for a freshman,” said McCollum of Keffer. “That could go any way anytime they wrestle.”
Brennan Schisler went from a cradle to an arm-bar combo to polish off Will Hillegas in 3:02, drawing the Eagles to within 29-28. Schisler’s win meant freshman Bryce Harner had a shot at being the hero provided he top sophomore Grady Stichler.
Stichler had none of it.
The Viking scrambled to a takedown at 1:18 of the first period, a lead that doubled less than a minute into the following frame. Stichler worked off a front headlock for the second takedown, securing the points when he was able to hook his left foot behind Harner’s right ankle.
The lead grew to 5-0 with an escape at 1:23 of the third, and a takedown 30 seconds later would seal the deal for Northern Lebanon.
“Grady wrestled varsity (last year) and took his lumps as a freshman,” said Wallace. “A year of experience really helped him. He was confident, he didn’t have to do anything other than he was going to do, just try to win the match and he did a good job of that.”
McCollum acknowledged Saturday was only his team’s second dual but still lamented missed opportunities.
“Too many bonus points given up, too many decisions given up, that’s what hurt us today,” said McCollum. “We had the moves we needed, just didn’t get the bonus we needed.”
The Eagles look to regroup in a hurry with a pair of big matches on tap. They’ll welcome rival Boiling Springs to town on Wednesday before visiting YAIAA-3 foe Littlestown Thursday evening.
145-Caleb Mantz (BS) p. Cooper Gill, 1:03; 152-Conor Leonard (NL) p. Cole Mosier, 4:57; 160-Kayden Clark (NL) md. Chanse Boyer, 14-2; 172-Jonah Martin (BS) md. Clayton Erb, 14-4; 189-Kalani Adams (NL) d. Jhonathan Balek, 4-1; 215-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Aidan Homan, 5:24; 285-Hogan Swenski (BS) p. Owen Stichler, :51; 106-Owen Lehman (NL) md. Colby Johnston, 10-0; 113-Owen Breidegan (NL) fft; 120-Julian Zaragoza (NL) d. Ty Livelsberger, 6-2; 126-Cooper Geppert (NL) d. Jakson Keffer, 5-3; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Will Hillegas, 3:02; 138-Grady Stichler (NL) d. Bryce Harner, 7-1
