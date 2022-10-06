The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame wishes to announce the inductees for the class of 2022. The recipients of this honor are: George Petrie, honored for his exemplary basketball coaching career at Gettysburg College; Jill Motter Stoner, who exceled in tennis at Biglerville High School and Shippensburg University; Perry Smith, who had an outstanding coaching career in wrestling at Gettysburg High School; Joy Motter Weikert, a standout tennis player at Biglerville High School and Shippensburg University; and Lawrence Williams, an accomplished three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field) at Gettysburg High School, and all-league football player for Lehigh University.
The induction dinner will be Thursday, Nov. 17th at the Sterner Building on the grounds of Gettysburg Recreation Park. Doors will open for social time at 5:45 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 and the presentations will begin at 8:00. Meal reservations may be purchased for $32 by sending a check to treasurer Parker Lerew, 232 Latimore Road, Gardners, PA 17324. If sending payment for multiple persons, be sure to include the names of each.
