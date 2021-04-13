We’re just over two weeks away from the 2021 NFL Draft and after months and months (and months) of prospect breakdowns and speculation, we still don’t know much about how the first round will shake out on April 29.
What we do know, at least in all likelihood, is that Trevor Lawrence will be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Clemson quarterback has been the top-pick-in-waiting since the completion of his freshman year of college.
Similarly, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has become the consensus number two selection to the New York Jets after a remarkable season that saw him help lift the Cougars back into the national spotlight.
That’s when things get dicey.
On March 26, the San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, moving from pick No. 12 to pick No. 3 and in the process trading away two future first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as well as a 2022 third-round pick. The Dolphins would then trade the No. 12 overall pick as well as a fourth-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 overall pick as well as a fifth-round pick?
Got all that?
The overwhelming belief is that the Niners made their move in search of a quarterback. Which quarterback, however, is still up in the air. Ohio State star Justin Fields had long been considered QB2 on most draft boards but has since slid behind Wilson and now finds himself in a group with North Dakota State product Trey Lance, who did not play in 2020, and Alabama’s national championship-winning QB Mac Jones.
Conventional wisdom told us that Fields or Lance were the target for San Francisco, but of late, the name that keeps coming up is that of Jones. Jones was not projected by most to go in the top five, so the idea that the Niners would trade away such a haul to get to No. 3 and select Jones would be perplexing to say the least.
Looking Local
“But what about my team,” you ask?
Solid question.
Let’s take a look at some of the possibilities for teams neighboring the Times Area.
We’ll start with the aforementioned Eagles. After trading away Carson Wentz, meant felt Philadelphia was destined to take one of the five quarterbacks previously mentioned. However, by trading back to No. 12, the Eagles have likely taken themselves out of that discussion and opted to go another way.
That other direction could very well be wide receiver. Before trading Wentz, receiver was the priority for Philadelphia. Aging wideouts Desean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery barely played last year. Jalen Reagor, Philly’s 2020 first-round selection, was also in and out of the lineup and inconsistent when healthy. Former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has been invisible throughout his career, and star tight end Zack Ertz could be on the way out of town.
Should that be the way the Eagles go, they’ll have to hope that one of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, Jaylen Waddle, who missed most of 2020 due to injury, or LSU’s Ja’marr Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner who sat out 2020, falls to 12. Otherwise they could look at Florida star tight end Kyle Pitts should he drop that far. Pitts, a product of the Philly suburbs, is considered perhaps the best prospect in the draft and will likely go within the first eight picks.
Other options for Philadelphia include Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain, South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (the sons of former NFL stars Patrick Surtain Sr. and Joe Horn), or Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater.
Moving slightly south to Washington, D.C. we’ve got the NFC East champion Washington Football Team. Don’t be fooled, however. Washington snuck in the playoffs by virtue of being the last team standing, meaning they’ll have plenty of needs when they come on the clock at No. 19.
Rumors have it that Washington is enamored with Lance, but whether they have or are willing to spend the draft capital to move up and get him is another discussion. If it does move up, look for Atlanta at No. 4 to be the dance partner.
Should the WFT hold steady at 19, popular names are Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as well as offensive tackles Alijah Vera-Tucker of USC and Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech.
Out in the western part of Pennsylvania, the Steelers find themselves in a bit funky situation. They likely have one more year of Ben Roethlisberger to try to go after a Super Bowl, so general manager Kevin Colbert must balance moves to win now as well as to build for the future.
If he were to somehow slide out of the top 10, Pittsburgh could make a big splash by moving up from No. 24 overall to try and nab Pitts. Most likely, however, the Steelers will look to fill the hole left by edge rusher Bud Dupree, who departed for Tennessee in free agency.
Should that be the direction they go, I like Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari should he still be on the board. If he’s not, other names to watch are Penn State’s Jayson Oweh, who put up absurd pro day numbers, or one of Miami pass rush duo Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau. If protecting Roethlisberger or any future QB1 is the goal, look for Vera-Tucker, Darrisaw, Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins or Texas tackle Samuel Cosmi to come into play.
Lastly, we take a look at the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is all-in with electrifying signal caller Lamar Jackson, but twice Jackson has hit the playoffs and his lack of ability with his arm has hurt his team.
The Ravens sit at No. 27 overall and could very well be targeting wide receiver help. Baltimore coveted JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency before he made his return to Pittsburgh, and while they then signed Sammy Watkins, the Ravens will still likely look for help in the slot alongside Watkins and 2019 first rounder Hollywood Brown.
Should that be the play, the biggest names likely to be on the board when Baltimore comes up are lightning rods Elijah Moore of Ole Miss and Rondale Moore of Purdue. The former was a significant part of Lane Kiffin’s wide open offense this past season, hauling in 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games. The latter, meanwhile, played only three games last season due to injury. While he’s been oft-injured, the Purdue gamebreaker averaged more than 10 yards per catch for his career and found the end zone 17 times in 20 games play.
Odds and Ends
-The Texans, Seahawks and Chargers are all without first-round picks due to previous trades.
-New England forfeited its third-round pick, No. 77 overall, as part of the league’s punishment for being caught filming the Bengals sideline in 2019.
-Miami could hold the key to the draft, with two picks in each of the first two rounds and five total in the top-100
-Florida’s Kyle Trask and Stanford’s Davis Mills are considered the next tier of quarterbacks after the top five. Could either of them sneak into the first round and make it a remarkable six signal callers in round one?
-When will the first running back go? The league has continued to de-emphasize using high picks on running backs in recent years. Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne are the top available backs in 2021, but will either go in the top-50 picks?
The 2021 draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 with television coverage on both ESPN and NFL Network.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
