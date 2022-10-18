A slew of missed opportunities and a three-goal deficit proved too much for Biglerville to overcome in its 3-2 defeat at the hands of York Suburban in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA boys’ soccer tournament on Tuesday evening at Hanover.
Biglerville (17-2) saw its 17-match winning streak go by the wayside when its comeback attempt came up short.
“I’m pleased with the way that we played tonight,” Biglerville head coach Jebb Nelson. “We had chances that we didn’t finish, but they’re a really good team.”
Suburban (13-3-1) went on the attack at the outset of the match, creating a corner kick chance just 94 seconds into the contest when Canner keeper Rodrigo Beltran deflected Hayden Hinderer’s shot attempt out over the endline. But the Biglerville defense managed to clear the ensuing corner without much problem.
The Trojans’ next chance wasn’t dry, though, when Carson Lehman finished off an assist from Bailey Williams at the 33:35 mark of the opening half. Williams crossed it from left to center and Lehman ran into it for the right side finish.
Biglerville’s Guillaume Schmitz forced YS keeper Ty Pridgen to make a pair of diving saves four minutes apart — the first to the left, then to the right — to keep the Trojans in front.
Then Damian Yepez got loose and ripped one at Beltran, who deflected it back into the field of play. Unfortunately for Beltran, he was unable to scramble to his feet in time to stop Braydon Egger’s shot that doubled Suburban’s advantage as Egger came charging towards the net.
Cam Tyson had an excellent chance to halve the deficit when he let one fly from 20 yards out on the left flank, only to have it hit the crossbar and go down, though it stayed in play and didn’t fall behind the goal line. Pridgen was able to clear it away at the 11:06 mark.
“I still think that Cam’s shot fell behind the goal line, but the official didn’t see it that way,” Nelson said.
Schmitz’s volley off of a direct blazed over the net with 8:40 to play until the half.
The match went to intermission at 2-0 in favor of YS, but didn’t stay that way for long.
Williams’ goal off an assist from Connor Hayes with 38:33 remaining boosted the lead to 3-0 and it appeared that the Trojans were in the clear.
As college football analysts Lee Corso would say, however, “Not so fast my friend.”
Biglerville was finally able to get on the board when Schmitz slipped a pass to Anthony Cervantes for a nifty finish to the near post on the right side with 37:27 left.
The Black & Gold kept up the attack as the second half went on and things got chippy in the final 10 minutes as multiple yellow cards were handed out to each side.
Biglerville senior Devan Ponce drew a foul in the box with 5:32 to go and then buried the ensuing penalty kick to cut it to 3-2, but the Trojans were able to keep the Canners at bay the rest of the way.
“I want the guys to remember the bitter taste of defeat that they have right now and not let it happen again,” Nelson said. “I think it will serve as a wake-up call for us.”
Biglerville enjoyed a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal and a 7-2 edge in corners.
“I think we dominated possession at times and we played well. But we move on and prepare for districts,” Tyson, a co-captain said. “We have to keep our heads in the match right from the start and we didn’t do that tonight. We had some mental lapses that cost us.”
Biglerville, which earned the No. 2 seed in Class 2A and the opening-round bye that comes with it, will open District 3 tournament play in the quarterfinals at home on Saturday, Oct. 29. Starting time and opponent are to be determined.
“This gives a little bit of time to rest, to practice and for me to go see some potential opponents in person,” Nelson said. “We’ll keep working and have ourselves prepared to go when districts start.”
York Suburban 2 1 — 3
Biglerville 0 2 — 2
Goals: YS-Carson Lehman, Braydon Egger, Bailey Williams; B-Anthony Cervantes, Devan Ponce. Assists: Damian Yepez, Connor Hayes, Williams; B-Guillaume Schmitz. Shots: YS-5; B-10. Corners: YS-2; B-7. Saves: YS-Ty Pridgen (8); B-Rodrigo Beltran (2).
