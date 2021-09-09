For a defensive unit that is supposed to be in reform, the Biglerville field hockey team’s back row is proving to be pretty formidable.
Led by senior Alyssa Smith, the Canners back line limited Gettysburg to four corners and five shots on net during a 1-0 victory on Thursday at Warrior Stadium.
“It’s me and two freshmen,” said Smith. “I started playing with them in our first scrimmage and I was astonished with how well they play with me. We pick each other up and communicate really well.”
Isabelle Allen scored the game’s lone goal, her first of the season.
Despite graduating defensive starters Morgan Martin and Hailey Steele, and goalie Ivanna Stanko, the Canners have held opponents to one goal in two games so far this season. The Warriors didn’t struggle to get the ball across midfield, but didn’t find much success in the offensive third.
First-year Canner co-coaches Sara Peterson and Katie Weigle had no doubts about the strength of their back row coming into the season. Kierney Weigle, a midfielder in middle school, and Claire Roberts, were part of a junior high team that lost only two games last year, Peterson said. Both have complimented their leader, Smith, and provided the Canners a much-needed boost from the back.
“Kierney has never played back before, but she’s a versatile player and has done a great job,” said Peterson.
“(Roberts) is very athletic, a very focused player and very coachable,” said coach Weigle.
The Warriors’ strongest offensive threat, Katie Wivell, weaved her way in and out of traffic with some success. After a rebound, she ripped the first shot of the game off the pads of Sami Waybright, who alertly rolled to her left to prevent a goal.
Wivell’s breakaway opportunities were limited in part by the persistent man-to-man defense of midfielder Hannah Naylor. A year ago, Naylor played forward, but the coaches asked her to run the full field for situations like this, coach Weigle said.
“With her supporting the backs and the forwards, it’s a great spot for her to do a little bit of both,” said Peterson.
The Warriors struggled with the breakaway speed of Allen in the first half. After an unsuccessful run down the right sideline early in the first quarter, she adjusted her approach on the second.
A crossing pass found Dana Newberry, on the top left side of the circle. Newberry attempted to cross the ball back toward the middle but it bounced off of two Gettysburg sticks, straight back to Allen, who whipped a shot hard off of the keeper’s left hand. The ball went skyward before taking a fortuitous bounce off the keeper’s pads and into the net.
“It wasn’t the prettiest goal but we’ll take it,” Allen said. “We need to work on finishing a bit but we’re finding each other really well. We’re a young team. It’s exciting.”
Gettysburg coach Meagan Hartzell spoke with her keeper about watching the ball to the whistle, but acknowledged that it was a tough break.
Though Natalie Showaker scored both goals in Biglerville’s 2-1 victory over Kennard-Dale in the season opener, the coaches said Allen played a crucial role.
“She’s worked really hard on her stickwork, the management of it, and pulls it so nicely down that sideline,” coach Weigle said. “She’s worked really hard on that part.”
In the final minutes of the final three quarters, Gettysburg made pushes into the circle. Emma Raville attempted a finish on a cross before the half, but Waybright kicked it clear. In the second half, the Warriors rushed a few attempts that looked promising.
“We have some really good seniors, but right now some of the girls are relying on them to get the ball down the field,” Hartzell said. “We need our offensive line to carry that momentum when they get the ball. We have the ability to do well this season. We need to keep our heads up high and not let this define our season.”
The Canners have enjoyed switching things up with their new co-coaches after a run of more than a decade with Becky Smith at the helm. Alyssa Smith’s favorite tradition is honoring two players with golden jerseys for strong performances each week.
The co-coaches join the Biglerville coaching squad with plenty of experience. Peterson was a referee in the sport for more than a decade and Weigle has played for an adult league team. Both are satisfied with the level of chemistry the team has built so far, but they’re not surprised.
“The girls have worked hard together in a lot of ways, not just in the preseason, but during the course of the year,” said coach Weigle. “We’ve had the opportunity to watch them play and we’re both field hockey junkies, so that has worked out really well.”
After a 9-4-1 season in which the Canners qualified for the District 3 tournament, they’re looking to make a push deeper into the bracket with at least a second-round appearance this year, Smith said. For now, beating an Adams County rival is sweet enough.
“Gettysburg has been a rivalry since we were freshmen,” she said. “We beat them last year and it was our goal to beat them again. They put up a good fight and we won in the end.”
Biglerville 1 0 0 0 — 1
Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Isabella Allen. Shots: B- 7; G-6. Corners: B-13; G- 4. Saves: B- Sami Waybright 5; G- Maddie Knerr 6.
