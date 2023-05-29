Bermudian Springs sophomore Lily Carlson and Trinity junior Adeline Woodward have developed a friendly rivalry over the past year as training partners at VaultWorX in Mechanicsburg. They train together and push each other to be the best that they can be in the pole vault, and they’re as close as close can be competitively.
At the District 3 Track & Field Championships last week, Woodward won the event on a tie-breaker because she had the fewest misses, which earned her the gold medal, while Carlson had to settle for silver.
A week later, Carlson flipped the script and claimed the Class 2A gold on Saturday at the PIAA Track & Field Championships on a beautiful Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University.
Both of them got through 11-feet, 6-inches with one miss and then each fouled out at 12-0, which set up a jump-off at 12-0.
Carlson went first and cleared the bar, while Woodward was unable match the Eagle. A long embrace and congratulations between the competitors followed.
“Competing with and practicing with the top girls in the state is fun,” Carlson said. “It helps us all to get better.”
Knowing that her last attempt could possibly be do-or-die didn’t bother Carlson at all.
“It was pretty exciting and quite an adrenaline rush for one jump,” she said.
Carlson set a personal record and the Adams County record on April 20 with a vault of 12-3, but didn’t get a chance to try to top it on Saturday.
“I was thinking coming in that I would need 12-6 to win and that was my goal,” she said. “It feels awesome to win, but I always feel like I should do better. I’m always competing to set a new (personal record) and not to win events.”
On his future home track in college, South Western senior Bernard Bell made himself right at home,
The future Shippensburg University attendee captured the gold in the 3A 300 hurdles as he clocked a 37.28, winning the race by 0.7 seconds over Luis Colmenares-Bittar of Downingtown East.
Bell’s friend, Perry Addey of West York, who set the YAIAA meet record in the event on May 10, finished in third, a second behind Bell.
“We definitely push each other and we’re good friends,” Bell said of Addey. “We’ve been going at it since eighth grade.”
Bell came up short and had to settle for the silver in the 110 hurdles when he finished 14.29, 0.28 behind winner Tyrese Washington of Pottstown.
“I’m probably a little better at the 300, but I like the 110 better,” Bell said. “The 300 is a grueling race and I just wanted to try to maintain my speed to the end.”
Bell will compete in the 110 and 400 hurdles and the long jump when he competes for the Red Raiders.
Fairfield senior Ava Deming missed last year’s event due to injury, but was in good form in reaching the final in the 2A 400, where she finished eighth after running a 1:00.28.
She qualified for Saturday’s final with a personal-best of 59.05 on Friday.
“I’m happy that I PR’d yesterday, but today wasn’t my best race,” Deming said. “I was just proud to qualify for the race, though. I’m coming off an ACL injury and I couldn’t even run last year.”
Bermudian junior Alison Watts won the triple jump as a freshman two years ago, but has struggled to find the magic since then.
She hit 38-4 back in 2021 and Saturday, she topped out at 36-9.5, which earned her an eighth-place finish. The event was won by Nataly Walters, a sophomore from Palmerton, who jumped 38-11 to win the event by over a foot.
“The competition is getting better, but I’m not jumping the same as I did two years ago,” said Watts, who was second in the long jump on Friday. “I was hoping to get 37 (feet) today, but I’m pretty sure that this was my best jump of the season.”
Berm junior Aaron Weigle rounded out the area medalists as he finished fifth in the 3A discus with a throw of 160-9, which was good for his best chuck of the season.
From just outside the area, Spring Grove junior sprinting star Laila Campbell pulled off the double in the 100 & 200 sprints in Class 3A for the third consecutive year, while Rocket freshman Ella Bahn lept the last hurdle in third place, but rallied to win the 300 hurdles.
Also of note, Conemaugh Twp. senior Ethan Black repeated as champion in both the Class 2A 100 & 200 sprints and anchored the Indians’ 4x100 relay team to gold. He set a new meet record in the 200 with a time of 21.07 and he’s a preferred walk-on at Penn State, where he plans to play football for the Nittany Lions.
In the team competition, the Bermudian girls were the top finisher from District 3 in Class 2A with 19 points, good for 10th. District 4’s Central Columbia won the class with 39 points.
District 4 rep Danville won the 2A boys’ competition with 45 points.
Spring Grove’s girls finished fifth in 3A with 34 points, a competition that was taken by Haverford Township, which hung 51 points on the board.
In 3A boys, Chambersburg won with 48 points, as sophomore J.J. Kelly led the way for the Trojans, winning the triple jump on Friday, and the high jump and helping the 4x100 win the gold, as well, on Saturday. South Western finished tied for fifth with 18.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.