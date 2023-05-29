Bermudian Springs sophomore Lily Carlson and Trinity junior Adeline Woodward have developed a friendly rivalry over the past year as training partners at VaultWorX in Mechanicsburg. They train together and push each other to be the best that they can be in the pole vault, and they’re as close as close can be competitively.

At the District 3 Track & Field Championships last week, Woodward won the event on a tie-breaker because she had the fewest misses, which earned her the gold medal, while Carlson had to settle for silver.

