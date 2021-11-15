As good as the 2021 season has been, Brent Marks had more to accomplish Saturday night at BAPS Motor Speedway.
It wasn’t just about being competitive and having a respectable run. Marks wanted to add to his win total and take that confidence into the offseason.
Marks didn’t let up at chilly BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday night. The Myerstown, Pa., capped off a 14-win season by collecting top honors in an entertaining Capitol Renegade Sprint Showdown presented by FK Rod Ends.
“It’s been an awesome year, and I wish it wasn’t over,” Marks said after the $5,000 victory. “But it is, so we will just continue to build this program with what we have going on right now. We all have the same goals and will keep working toward those goals.
“I’m just really excited to get some things reset a little bit and build some depth in this race team over the Winter and get back after it next year. Getting 14 wins and winning three out of the last four has been awesome.”
Marks started on the pole, but this was no easy march. Not with Danny Dietrich, winner of the last two Sprint Car events at the York Haven, Pa., facility, lining up fourth on the grid.
The start went as expected. The Murray-Marks Motorsports machine jumped out front, with Dietrich getting past Devon Borden and shooting under Justin Peck to take over the second spot by the time he hit the stripe to complete Lap 1.
For the next 18 laps, the top two were in close quarters. Dietrich stalked Marks, showing his nose in the third and fourth corner. By the time the front two hit lapped traffic, the Gettysburg driver was only two car-lengths off the pace on Lap 7.
Dietrich made his move two laps. He pulled a slider through the first corner, but Marks ducked back under coming off of Turn 2 to maintain the lead. Dietrich didn’t go away and remained three car-lengths off the pace on Lap 15.
“The track has been phenomenal,” Dietrich said. “Even if we were running 10th, it’s been a lot of fun. It has a lot of different lanes, and you can run all over. I feel like we put on a really good show for the fans.
“We were just biding our time and hoping we could end up out front. It wasn’t time to flex the muscles yet, even though you don’t want to give Brent the lead. You don’t want to push the issue too soon. To me, we had the fastest car, hands down, and we just didn’t get the win. It summarizes our season.”
It wasn’t for a lack of effort. Marks went to the bottom to get around lapped cars, which allowed Dietrich to buzz around the top of Turns 1 and 2 to grab the lead on the 17th circuit.
But Marks didn’t go away. He stayed close over the next lap and nailed the bottom off of Turn 4 to lead Dietrich back to the line by .054 seconds on Lap 18.
Before Dietrich could make another bid for the lead, Brie Hershey spun in Turn 3. Marks chose the outside for the double-file restart and was able to duck under a Dietrich slider in Turns 1 and 2 when the race went back to green.
“That was a lot of fun,” Marks said. “I kept seeing his nose, but I was still trying to be as patient as I could, because I was just trying to drive smart. I made a mistake in one and two going to the bottom and let him get around me. After that, I stepped it up a little bit and got back by him.
“I was having a lot of fun getting through traffic, and I wish we wouldn’t have seen that yellow. I’m not sure if the yellow helped me, because he was right there. I knew he was on my bumper, and I had to keep opening up the corner and letting him slide me. If I would’ve went for the block, he probably would’ve turned under me.”
Dietrich slipped back a little bit, but there was still plenty of action. Logan Schuchart, Justin Peck, and Freddie Rahmer waged a fierce battle for third, with the World of Outlaws regular getting the advantage on Lap 20.
Schuchart got away from Peck, who had to deal with Rahmer for fourth. Rahmer took the position on Lap 24 and started to make a run at Schuchart.
Meanwhile, Marks was pulling away. He opened up a 1.395-second lead with five to go and went unchallenged the rest of the way to claim the victory by 2.997 seconds at the finish.
Dietrich was left with more disappointment after a season that could’ve featured more trips to Victory Lane. After the Lap 19 restart, he broke a wing cylinder, which made his car difficult to handle and forced him to settle for second.
Schuchart challenged for second but ran third. Rahmer came home fourth, with Peck completing the top five in the main event.
In the 30-Lap 358 Modified main event, Mike Gular started sixth and took advantage of Billy Pauch Jr.’s misfortune to take over the lead and the eventual win.
Frank Cozze started on the outside pole and took command from Pauch on the first circuit. He led the first nine circuits before Pauch made a pass coming out of the fourth corner to lead Lap 10.
Unfortunately for Pauch, he rolled to a stop during a Lap 11 caution period. The New Jersey driver was able to get his car restarted, but he stopped again before making the decision to go back to the pit area.
Cozze was back out front on the 11th circuit, but it was short-lived. Gular made the winning pass on Lap 12 and went unchallenged the rest of the way to take the $5,000 victory.
Cozze and 10th-place starter Frank Cozze completed the podium. Cale Ross and 11th-place starter Dominick Buffalino rounded out the top five.
Dylan Schantz and Roy Denike won the pair of $1,000 to win Enduro features.
BAPS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
410 Sprint Cars
Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 4. 8-Freddie Rahmer[14]; 5. 20-Justin Peck[2]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]; 7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[10]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]; 9. 39-Chase Dietz[18]; 10. 10X-Ryan Smith[11]; 11. 21-Matt Campbell[12]; 12. 27-Devon Borden[3]; 13. 5R-Tyler Ross[24]; 14. 58-Troy Wagaman Jr[13]; 15. 44-Dylan Norris[8]; 16. 99M-Kyle Moody[9]; 17. 69T-Tim Glatfelter[15]; 18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[21]; 19. 91F-Anthony Fiore[16]; 20. 29-Zachary Newlin[20]; 21. 3-Denny Peebles[17]; 22. 28F-Davie Franek[23]; 23. 69P-Landon Price[22]; 24. (DNF) 97-Brie Hershey[19]
B-Main (10 Laps): 1. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[2]; 2. 69P-Landon Price[1]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 4. 5R-Tyler Ross[14]; 5. 10-Joe Kata[6]; 6. 5-John Walp[4]; 7. 49H-Bradley Howard[8]; 8. 99-George Riden[9]; 9. 4B-Jon Brennfleck[13]; 10. 77K-Steven Kisamore[10]; 11. 69-Justice Forbes[18]; 12. 9-Gordan Senft III[7]; 13. (DNS) 23-Todd Zinn; 14. (DNS) 96-Bill Heltzel Jr; 15. (DNS) 22-Tanner Brown; 16. (DNS) 8S-Nick Sweigart; 17. (DNS) 35-Steve Owings; 18. (DNS) 33-Riley Emig
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Justin Peck[3]; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody[2]; 3. 58-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]; 4. 44-Dylan Norris[4]; 5. 3-Denny Peebles[1]; 6. 69P-Landon Price[8]; 7. 23-Todd Zinn[9]; 8. (DNF) 96-Bill Heltzel Jr[10]; 9. (DNF) 4B-Jon Brennfleck[7]; 10. (DNS) 35-Steve Owings
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]; 3. 8-Freddie Rahmer[2]; 4. 1A-Jacob Allen[4]; 5. 39-Chase Dietz[5]; 6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[7]; 7. 10-Joe Kata[8]; 8. 99-George Riden[10]; 9. (DNF) 5R-Tyler Ross[6]; 10. (DNS) 33-Riley Emig
Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 2. 10X-Ryan Smith[9]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 4. 91F-Anthony Fiore[1]; 5. 97-Brie Hershey[6]; 6. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 7. 9-Gordan Senft III[8]; 8. (DNF) 22-Tanner Brown[7]; 9. (DNF) 8S-Nick Sweigart[5]
Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Devon Borden[1]; 2. 21-Matt Campbell[2]; 3. 69T-Tim Glatfelter[5]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]; 5. 29-Zachary Newlin[3]; 6. 5-John Walp[6]; 7. 49H-Bradley Howard[9]; 8. 77K-Steven Kisamore[7]; 9. (DNS) 69-Justice Forbes
Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris, :14.785[6]; 2. 20-Justin Peck, :14.816[5]; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody, :14.962[2]; 4. 3-Denny Peebles, :14.975[8]; 5. 58-Troy Wagaman Jr, :14.976[1]; 6. 35-Steve Owings, :15.324[7]; 7. 4B-Jon Brennfleck, :15.352[3]; 8. 69P-Landon Price, :15.656[4]; 9. 96-Bill Heltzel Jr, :18.143[9]; 10. 23-Todd Zinn, 00:19.193[10]
Qualifying 2: 1. 1A-Jacob Allen, :14.677[2]; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, :14.736[3]; 3. 8-Freddie Rahmer, :14.784[7]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, :14.805[9]; 5. 39-Chase Dietz, :14.879[10]; 6. 5R-Tyler Ross, :14.905[4]; 7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, :14.934[8]; 8. 10-Joe Kata, :15.288[1]; 9. 33-Riley Emig, :15.663[5]; 10. 99-George Riden, :15.726[6]
Qualifying 3: 1. 19-Brent Marks, :14.887[8]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri, :15.009[1]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek, :15.317[4]; 4. 91F-Anthony Fiore, :15.478[7]; 5. 8S-Nick Sweigart, :15.872[6]; 6. 97-Brie Hershey, :15.930[2]; 7. 22-Tanner Brown, :16.013[3]; 8. 9-Gordan Senft III, :19.606[5]; 9. 10X-Ryan Smith[9]
Qualifying 4: 1. 48-Danny Dietrich, :14.443[2]; 2. 29-Zachary Newlin, :14.773[6]; 3. 21-Matt Campbell, :14.896[3]; 4. 27-Devon Borden, :15.272[9]; 5. 69T-Tim Glatfelter, :15.331[4]; 6. 5-John Walp, :15.823[8]; 7. 77K-Steven Kisamore, :16.470[1]; 8. 69-Justice Forbes, :16.804[5]; 9. 49H-Bradley Howard[7]
