New Oxford has enough going for it right now that extra yards and possession are a bonus. Still, the unbeaten Colonials are not going to let an opportunity go to waste.
A Kennard-Dale team bedeviled by penalties and turnovers handed New Oxford plenty of chances Friday, and the Colonials cashed in almost every time in the teams’ key YAIAA-2 matchup. Senior quarterback Connor Beans threw four touchdown passes—three of them to junior wideout Ben Leese—and New Oxford rolled to a 28-12 victory to reach 3-0 on the season.
“We talk about, if you want to be a good team, you have to be the winners of sudden change,” New Oxford coach Jason Warner said. “When there’s a sudden change in the game, if it’s in your favor you have to capitalize, because in high school football everything is about momentum. If you have momentum it’s really hard for another team to come back. We were victorious in that area of the game tonight.”
That was the case right from the jump, as New Oxford forced and recovered a fumble on the game’s second play from scrimmage. On the next play a drop prevented Beans from notching his first touchdown, but he went right back to the well, hitting Leese on the next snap for a 26-yard score that gave the Ox a 7-0 lead just 36 seconds into the game.
Kennard-Dale (1-1) answered with its ground game, going 70 yards in 12 plays for a score of its own. The capper came through the air, as Andrew Amrhein won a jump-ball battle to haul in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Walters. A blocked PAT left it at 7-6.
New Oxford again cruised down the field on the ensuing drive, needing eight plays to cover 54 yards. An encroachment penalty allowed the Colonials to convert a fourth down-and-two situation, and again it was Leese doing the scoring honors. He gained separation with some subtle hand fighting and grabbed a 22-yarder from Beans for his second score.
“We were feeling great,” Leese said. “We knew our guys were better on the outside, and we were just calling plays that would match up well against them.”
K-D moved into New Oxford territory on the next drive but was stopped on downs at the Colonial 38 with one of four tackles for loss by New Oxford defensive lineman Dylan Forbes. The Ox marched down the field for the third time in three possessions, and Beans connected with Hunter Shaffer on a middle screen for a 12-yard touchdown that made it 21-6 with 7:14 to go in the half.
The Colonials put distance between them and the Rams with the first possession of the third quarter. Aided by a roughing the punter penalty that converted a fourth-and-six, the Colonials put together an eight-play, 59-yard drive that ended with Beans’ and Leese’s third scoring connection, this one a 42-yarder that put the Colonials up 28-6 and squarely in the driver’s seat.
K-D added a fourth-quarter score to close the gap a bit, but the Colonial lead was never seriously threatened, and the Ox kept itself atop the division with another critical meeting with York Suburban coming next week.
“We just have to keep practicing hard Monday through Thursday and focusing on the next opponent,” Leese said.
Leese finished with 96 yards on five catches, while Beans was 15-for-27 for 158 yards and the four scores. The New Oxford defense forced four turnovers, including a late interception by Peyton Mathis that ended the Rams’ comeback hopes.
Kennard-Dale 6 0 0 6 — 12
New Oxford 14 7 7 0 — 28
First Quarter
NOx-Ben Leese 26 pass from Connor Beans (Josh Little kick), 11:24
KD-Andrew Amrhein 10 pass from Jacob Walters (kick blocked), 6:02
NOx-Leese 22 pass from Beans (Little kick), 2:22
Second Quarter
NOx-Hunter Shaffer 12 pass from Beans (Little kick), 7:14
Third Quarter
NOx-Leese 42 pass from Beans (Little kick), 9:13
Fourth Quarter
KD-Adam Loucks 5 run (run failed), 7:34
Team Statistics
KD OX
First downs 13 13
Rushing 46-203 30-38
Passing 9-16-1 15-27-0
Passing yards 53 158
Total offense 256 196
Penalties-yards 11-86 7-55
Punting 3-36.0 5-35.4
Fumbles-lost 5-2 2-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: KD-Darius Bailey 22-144, Adam Loucks 7-5, Micah Partee 8-51, Jacob Walters 8-(-7), Steven Lukes 1-10. NO-Dylan Forbes 5-27, Hunter Shaffer 13-22, Riley Killen 1-1, Connor Beans 11-(-12).
Passing: KD-Walters 9-16-1-53. NO-Beans 15-127-0-158.
Receiving: KD-Bailey 4-11, Loucks 3-21, Lukes 1-11, Andrew Amrhein 1-10. NO-Ben Leese 5-96, Connor Herring 3-18, Shaffer 4-31, Josh Bethas 1-4, Torbyn Eakins 1-7, Beans 1-2.
