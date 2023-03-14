LTOWN
Littlestown’s Cole Riley takes a shot during a game in Fairfield during the regular season. On Tuesday, the Thunderbolts dropped a 67-46 decision to Uniontown in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A Championships in Bedford. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Littlestown has seen quick teams this season, and big teams this season. The Bolts have seen athletic ones, as well.

But they had not faced a team that has a high level of all three categories, and when they did, they were unable to overcome it in a 67-46 loss to Uniontown in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament Tuesday night in Bedford.

