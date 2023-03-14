Littlestown has seen quick teams this season, and big teams this season. The Bolts have seen athletic ones, as well.
But they had not faced a team that has a high level of all three categories, and when they did, they were unable to overcome it in a 67-46 loss to Uniontown in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament Tuesday night in Bedford.
The loss ends Littlestown’s season at 21-7.
“They had the best combination of athleticism, quickness and size that we’ve seen all year,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said. “Their guards were so quick and we weren’t ready for it.”
Uniontown (22-5) jumped out to a 10-2 advantage less than four minutes in.
Following a Zyan Herr triple for Littlestown, Jamire Braxton answered with his own bomb for the Red Raiders.
Herr’s second deep ball cut the lead to 15-10, but a hoop by Bakari Wallace and a triple at the quarter horn by Notorious Grooms made it 20-10 after the opening stanza.
Littlestown was able to play the second quarter almost even and trailed at the break, 32-20.
“We passed up some good looks tonight, especially in the first half and that’s not something that I like,” Forster said. “I want our guys to take open shots when they’re there.”
The Red Raiders’ advantage sat at 38-22 following a bucket by Wallace with 6:36 to go in the third, but the Bolts were able to hold them to just one point over the next six minutes.
In the meantime, Littlestown closed the gap to 39-30 when Lucas Denault dialed long distance with 1:50 left in the frame.
The Bolts produced a pair of stops on their next two defensive possessions, but also came up empty at the offensive end.
Wallace then converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 17 seconds left in the quarter.
“That was tough,” Forster said of not being able to get the lead under nine. “We got stops and couldn’t score; had a couple shots go in and out. If we get one or both there, we go to the fourth quarter trailing by six or nine and feeling a lot better about ourselves.”
A Grooms and-1 and a Levi Garner lay-in to begin the fourth bumped the lead to 47-30 and while the Bolts never quit, they also never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.
“They’re a really good team. Their size and athleticism at the rim makes it tough to score against them inside,” Forster said. “We needed to pump fake a lot more than we were, because they were jumping at everything.”
Christopher Meakin continued his run of strong play in the playoffs as he posted 18 points and pulled down six boards. The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 22.8 ppg in six postseason games and finished the year averaging a Times Area-best 18.5 ppg. He’ll enter his senior season with 1,047 career points, fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Senior Jake Bosley put up six points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 2:38 to go in his final game. He finished his outstanding career with 1,149 career points, good for fourth on the career scoring list for the Bolts.
Herr connected on a trio of trifectas to finish the year with an area-best 55 bombs on the campaign and scored 12 points on Tuesday.
Wallace led the Red Raiders with 18 points, while Grooms and Calvin Winfrey scored 12 points each.
The loss wraps up Forster’s seventh season at the helm, and he’s posted a 130-48 mark with at least a share of five division titles, as well as three PIAA tournament appearances.
Along with Bosley, fellow starter Denault, and the top two subs — Nathan Thomas and Caleb Unger — graduate in the spring.
The cupboard won’t be bare for Forster, as Meakin, Herr and Cole Riley all will be returning starters in the 2023-24 season.
“I’m very proud of the season that our guys had this year,” Forster said. “They worked their butts off all year long to get better and they’re just good kids to be around.”
Uniontown 20 12 10 25 — 67
Littlestown 10 10 10 16 — 46
Uniontown (67): Notorious Grooms 4 3-3 12, Calvin Winfrey 4 4-5 12, Kadrian McLee 3 0-2 6, Bakari Wallace 8 2-3 18, Levi Garner 4 0-2 8, Jamire Braxton 4 0-1 9, Eric Townsend 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Hager, Richardson, Sykes, Uphold, Hice. Totals: 28 9-16 67.
Littlestown (46): Nathan Thomas 1 0-0 3, Caleb Unger 0 0-1 0, Lucas Denault 3 0-0 7, Jake Bosley 2 1-2 6, Christopher Meakin 5 6-7 18, Zyan Herr 4 1-2 12. Non-scorers: Clabaugh, Riley, Thayer, Bossom, Welty, Albert, Smith. Totals: 15 8-12 46.
3-pointers: U-Grooms, Braxton; L-Herr 3, Meakin 2, Thomas, Denault, Bosley.
