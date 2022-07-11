Aaron Bollinger drew the pole for the 30-lap, $5,000 to win 410 sprint car feature on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
Anthony Macri, who was looking to add to his nation-leading win count total, drew the second starting spot. The Dillsburg drive accomplished his goal, roaring to his 16th win of the season while collecting the winner’s check for $5,000.
Macri shot out to the lead when the green flag dropped, but the red flag came out on the start when Austin Bishop flipped in turn 1. Zane Rudisill, Brie Hershey and Danny Dietrich headed to the pits before the restart, ending their nights.
Bollinger had a better start on the second attempt and went high in turns 1 and 2 to hold onto the lead; Macri was running second, Freddie Rahmer was third and Chad Trout sat in fourth.
Tyler Ross fell off the pace on lap 4 to bring out the caution. Bollinger led Macri, Rahmer, Trout and Kyle Moody on the restart. Bollinger and Macri ran the same line through turns 1 and 2 with Aaron holding onto the lead. Moody was working on Trout for fourth and threw a slider in turns 1 and 2 to take the spot on lap 7.
Glenndon Forsythe was off the pace on lap 12 bringing out yellow flag conditions.
The top five for the restart were Bollinger, Macri, Rahmer, Moody and Trout. Macri pulled a wheelie on the restart allowing Bollinger to pull away. Chase Dietz was working on Trout for a spot in the top five. Dietz took fifth place by a nose at the line on lap 16.
Lapped traffic came into play on lap 19 for Bollinger, who got a little sideways in turn 4 as he worked his way by a lapped car, allowing Macri to close in. Macri was on Bollinger’s bumper at the line on lap 23 and took the top spot in turns 1 and 2 to take the lead on lap 24.
The final caution of the race came on lap 26 when Scott Fisher slowed on the track. Macri had a solid restart ahead of Bollinger, Rahmer, Moody and Dietz.
Rahmer was throwing everything he had at Bollinger for second but could not get anything to stick.
Macri crossed the line 2.348 seconds ahead of Bollinger for the win. Rahmer finished third and Moody was fourth. Dietz completed the top five.
Dylan Norris was the hard charger, driving from 19th to finish eighth. The 410 sprint heat races were won by Robbie Kendall, Aaron Bollinger and Chad Trout.
Chad Criswell Wires Field for 358 Win
Pole-sitter Chad Criswell took the lead when the green flag waved ahead of Cody Phillips and Jeff Rohrbaugh. Cameron Smith and David Holbrook battled for fourth with Smith taking the spot. Steve Owings was working his way up through the field from his eighth starting spot battling Holbrook for fifth on lap 5.
A dicey situation in turn 4 unfolded ahead of the leaders on lap 8 as they caught the tail end of the field. Shortly after the leaders got through turn 4 the caution came out when Brett Wanner was off the pace.
Criswell led Phillips, Rohrbaugh, Smith and Holbrook to the cone for the restart. Rohrbaugh got under Phillips for second and took the spot on lap 9.
Owings got by Holbrook for fifth before the caution came out on lap 10 for Zachary Cool who stopped on the back stretch.
Rohrbaugh looked low on the restart but could not get by Criswell. Kyle Ganoe brought out the yellow on lap 13 when he stopped on the back stretch.
The top five for the restart were Criswell, Rohrbaugh, Phillips, Smith and Owings. Smith got by Phillips to take third on lap 14.
The yellow flag came out again on lap 17 when Justin Foster stopped on the front stretch.
Smith went to the outside of Rohrbaugh on the restart to challenge for second and took the spot with two laps to go before the final caution of the race came when Chris Frank and Holbrook got together in turn 2.
The field lined up for a two lap shoot out with Criswell, Smith, Rohrbaugh, Phillips and Owings up front.
Criswell crossed the line 1.259 seconds ahead of Smith for the $1,700 win. Rohrbaugh crossed the line third and Owings made a late race pass on Phillips to take fourth. Phillips held on to finish fifth.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 39M- Anthony Macri ($5,000); 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 39-Chase Dietz; 6. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 44-Dylan Norris; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 10. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 7H-Trey Hivner; 12. 11P-Niki Young; 13. 33-Riley Emig; 14. 23-Michael Millard; 15. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 16. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 17. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 18. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF); 19. 87-Alan Krimes (DNF); 20. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 21. 11A-Austin Bishop (DNF); 22. 48-Danny Dietrich (DNF); 23. 4z-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 24. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Lap leaders: Bollinger (1-23), Macri (24-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri; 3. 99m-Kyle Moody; 4. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 11P-Niki Young; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich; 7. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 8. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 85-Ricky Dieva (DNF); 10. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 2. 11A-Austin Bishop; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 7H-Trey Hivner; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 23A-Chris Arnold; 9. 5J-John Walp (DNF); 10. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 23-Michael Millard; 8. 47K-Kody Lehman; 9. D57-Jeff Miller; 10. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 3. 97-Brie Hershey; 4. 23-Michael Millard; 5. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. 47K-Kody Lehman; 9. 85-Ricky Dieva; 10. 5J-John Walp; 11. D57-Jeff Miller (DNS); 12. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 84M-Chad Criswell ($1,700); 2. 69s-Cameron Smith; 3. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 6-Cody Phillips; 6. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 7. 11H-Hayden Miller; 8. 70D-Frankie Herr; 9. 22E-Nash Ely; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 11. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 12. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 13. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 14. 28-Matt Findley; 15. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 16. 3x-Duane Watson; 17. 77-David Holbrook (DNF); 18. 00F-Chris Frank (DNF); 19. 89-Ashely Cappetta (DNF); 20. 23F-Justin Foster (DNF); 21. 5-Travis Scott (DNF); 22. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNF); 23. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF); 24. 54-Brett Wanner (DNF)
Lap leaders: Criswell (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 84m-Chad Criswell; 3. 23-Justin Foster; 4. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 5. 28-Matt Findley; 6. 99-Zachary Cool; 7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 8. 77K-Steven Kisamore (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 2. 00-Chris Frank; 3. 11H-Hayden Miller; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 5-Travis Scott; 6. 54-Brett Wanner; 7. 10H-Dave Hollar; 8. 41-Eddie Strada (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 69S-Cameron Smith; 2. 6-Cody Phillips; 3. 70D-Frankie Herr; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 6. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 7. 19R-Tylar Rutherford
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook; 2. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 3. 22E-Nash Ely; 4. 3X-Duane Watson; 5. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 6. 25-Travis Leh; 7. 2-Kody Hartlaub
Consy (10 laps): 1. 99-Zachary Cool; 2. 54-Brett Wanner; 3. 25-Travis Leh; 4. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 5. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 6. 10H-Dave Hollar; 7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 8. 19R-Tylar Rutherford (DNF); 9. 77K-Steven Kisamore (DNS); 10. 41-Eddie Strada (DNS)
Classic Cars
Feature (15 laps): 1. 112-Roland Brown ($1,500); 2. 54-Jimmy Combs; 3. 89-Dylan Brown; 4. 8-Tyler Miller; 5. 07-Nate Todt; 6. 87-Joe Brown; 7. 27-Connor Cantwell; 8. 09-Ron Grove; 9. 53-Bill Brown Jr.; 10. 29-Joe Makowski; 11. 17-Jim Rost (DNF); 12. 20-Steven Cantwell (DNF)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 112-Roland Brown; 2. 53-Bill Brown Jr.; 3. 87-Joe Brown; 4. 27-Connor Cantwell; 5. 17-Jim Rost; 6. 89-Dylan Brown (DNF)
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 54J-Jimmy Combs; 2. 20-Steven Cantwell Jr.; 3. 8-Tyler Miller; 4. 07-Nate Todt; 5. 09-Ron Grove; 6. 29-Joe Makowski
