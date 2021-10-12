Ox, Delone claim YAIAA tennis crowns
Even an unanticipated rain delay and venue change couldn’t keep a pair of Adams County doubles teams away from YAIAA girls’ tennis gold on Tuesday.
New Oxford duo Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick as well as Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox took home league championships in the YAIAA 3A and 2A doubles’ tournaments, respectively.
Rosenbach, who claimed singles gold on Saturday as well, joined teammate Horick to form a dominant duo. The two started the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 victory on Monday over teammates Kylie Wampler and Annie Socks before ousting fellow teammates Alex Wolf and Joslynn Loss 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
That momentum continued on Tuesday, as the duo down Sarah McCommas and Savannah Laudacina of South Western 6-1, 6-1 in the semis to set up a meeting with Red Lion’s Lexi Lakatosh and Sophie Lanius.
The 3A finals match started strongly, with Lakatosh and Lanius taking the first game before the Colonials’ pair fought back to take a 3-2 lead. From that point on, Rosenbach and Horick held their slender lead and put the first set away on serve to take a 6-4 victory.
They then got out to an early 2-1 lead on the team from Red Lion in set two, but that’s when the rain intensified. It caused both finals matches to be stopped and the event was moved from New Oxford to York Adams Community Tennis Association.
“It was interesting,” Horick said of the delay. “We kind of just strategized on the way there, so it gave us more time to think about what we were going to do when we got to the court.”
Whatever that strategy was, it worked, as Horick and Rosenbach pulled away to take a 6-3 victory in the second set and win the match in straight sets.
“It been really fun and I’ve enjoyed playing with her,” Rosenbach said of the victory and playing doubles after spending most of the season in singles competition, “It’s been much less stressful playing doubles and I felt like I’ve been playing a lot better.”
The two will now focus on the postseason, which begins with the District 3 Team Championship quarterfinals on Thursday as No. 7 New Oxford takes on No. 2 Hershey. Then Rosenbach begins the singles portion of the District 3 tournament on Friday at Hershey Racquet Club, and finally the pair will team back up starting next Friday for the district doubles competition.
For Roth and Knox, the path to gold was equally impressive. The pair took a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Halley Serruto and Rhylinn Webb of Kennard-Dale in the opening round before topping Lizzy Agravante and Alex Stackhouse of West York in the quarters, 6-2, 6-1.
When they returned to the courts on Tuesday, the strong play continued. The Squirettes tandem raced past Kennard-Dale Mackenzie Warner and Katie Hayward, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the finals. Once there, they battled to a 6-4 opening set win over Brianna Serruto and Grace Maccarelli of Kennard-Dale; Serruto topped Roth for third place in singles action on Saturday.
In set two, the Delone duo dominated, running out to a 5-1 lead and a 30-15 lead in the decisive set before the action was halted.
“It was very nerve-wracking and honestly quite annoying,” Roth said of the stoppage. “Because we were so close and I just wanted it to be over. I’ve gotten second place (in 2019) in previous years and I just wanted it to be over.”
Knox said that while the delay was frustrating, she and Roth felt confident throughout the second set.
“I think we just started to figure out what their weaknesses were,” she said of the changes between the first and second sets. “We made smarter shots based off what we did in the first set. So I think it was just adjustments that we made that helped build our confidence once we got into that set, which helps.”
The Squirettes are not qualified for the District 3-2A team tournament and Roth narrowly missed out on an automatic singles’ spot, so unless she’s selected as a wild card, the pair will not be back in action until Oct. 22 in the opening round of the doubles tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Tuesday
Class 3A
Third Place
Rachel Haupt/Audrey Stewart (Central York) d. Sarah McComas/Savanna Laudicina (South Western) 6-1, 6-0
Finals
Anya Rosenbach/Allison Horick (New Oxford) d. Lexi Lakatosh/Sophie Lanius (Red Lion) 6-4, 6-3
Class 2A
Third Place
Alisa Steele/Lexi Sanderson (West York) d. Mackenzie Warner/Katie Hayward (Kennard-Dale) 6-0, 6-0
Championship
Oliva Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) d. Brianna Serruto/Grace Maccarelli (Kennard-Dale) 6-4, 6-1
