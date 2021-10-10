GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Championships
New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach kept her perfect record intact and captured a YAIAA title in the process on Saturday morning. Rosenbach, the top-seeded player in the Class 3A tournament, blew past No. 3 seed Rachel Haupt of Central York in the finals, winning 6-0, 6-1.
In four tournament victories, Rosenbach dropped just six combined games.
Lexi Lakatosh of Red Lion took down South Western’s Sarah McComas in the third-place match 6-0, 6-2.
In Class 2A, No. 2 Alisa Steele of West York upended top-sided Evelyn Whiteside of Eastern York 6-1, 6-3.
Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth met Kennard-Dale’s Brianna Serruto for third, but dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision.
Rosenbach and Roth will back in action today when the YAIAA Doubles Tournament gets under way at 1 p.m. today. The first three rounds of the Class 3A tournament take place at Red Lion while South Western will host the 2A event.
Semifinals, finals and consolation finals take place at New Oxford on Tuesday, beginning at 2 p.m.
Rosenbach and Allison Horick hold down the top seed in 3A, while fellow Colonials Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss are seeded eighth. McComas and Savannah Laudicina of South Western are No. 5.
In 2A, Roth and Ella Knox are seeded first while Hanover’s Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover, and Biglerville’s Marianna Hartman and Klara Kirkegaard are slotted seventh and eighth, respectively.
Saturday — New Oxford H.S.
Class 3A
Third Place
Lexi Lakatosh (Red Lion) d. Sarah McComas (South Western) 6-0, 6-2
Finals
Anya Rosenbach (New Oxford) d. Rachel Haupt (Central York) 6-0, 6-1
Class 2A
Third Place
Brianna Serruto (Kennard-Dale) d. Olivia Roth (Delone Catholic) 6-2, 6-0
Finals
Alisa Steel (West York) d. Evelyn Whiteside (Eastern York) 6-1, 6-3
GOLF
District 3 Championships
Littlestown senior Bradin Peart played his way into the PIAA tournament on Saturday at Briarwood Golf Club.
Peart, competing in the District 3 Class 2A Championships, shot a 79 to match his Round 1 score of 79 on Friday for a two-day total of 158. Peart placed third overall, one stroke behind runner-up Josh Hiles of Boiling Springs and five shots behind champion Jack Novis of Lancaster Catholic.
Peart scored 41 on the front nine and 38 on the back on Saturday, compared to Friday when he went 40-39. He birdied No. 10 and No. 17 in Round 2 to claim a bronze medal and state bid.
Peart returns to action when the PIAA Championships tee off on Monday, Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Delone Catholic’s Kat Keller needed 183 shots to play two rounds in the D3-2A tournament, leaving her just one shot from a state ticket. Keller finished a stroke behind Lancaster Catholic’s Savannah Miller, who carded a two-day 182.
On Saturday, Keller was four strokes better on the front nine than compared to her Friday round, but played the back nine holes in 49 shots, three more than her opening-round total on that side of the course.
Paige Richter of Camp Hill won the title by 19 strokes with a 142.
In the Class 3A boys’ tournament, Evan Twyman of South Western placed sixth to qualify for states. Twyman shot a 79 on Saturday following a 71 on Friday for a 150, six shots behind district champ Brady Davidson of Cumberland Valley.
Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub was the girls’ champion after a two-day total of 152, which left her seven shots clear of her nearest competitor.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 2, Shippensburg 0
The Canners ran their record to 15-0 and became YAIAA-3 champions on Saturday following a 2-0 win over Shippensburg.
Biglerville, which is 10-0 in divisional play, had secured at least a share of the title last Thursday with a win over Fairfield, its closest pursuer. The crown became Biglerville’s after Fairfield and Littlestown played to a tie on Saturday, eliminating the Knights from contention.
Osvaldo Diaz-Reyes netted a goal in each half on Saturday for the Canners, who outshot the Hounds 10-2. Cam Tyson and Emanuel Esquivias were credited with assists.
Biglerville hosts Delone Monday before traveling to Littlestown on Tuesday, then closing out the regular season at Big Spring on Thursday.
Biglerville 1 1 — 2
Shippensburg 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Osvaldo Diaz-Reyes 2. Assists: B-Cam Tyson, Emanuel Esquivias. Shots: B-10; S-2. Corners: B-10; S-4. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran 2; S-Kade Rumbaugh 8. JV: Shippensburg 3-0
Fairfield 1, Littlestown 1 2OT
The Knights and Bolts were unable to settle the score through a pair of extra sessions on Saturday.
Fairfield (10-2-1) took a 1-0 lead when Nate Snyder converted a Chaz Kline feed into a goal at 21:11. Littlestown (9-4-2) responded eight minutes later when Josh Blose pumped home a marker, with Leo Guzman on the assist.
Blose now has a school-record 23 goals this season, while Guzman picked up his seventh assist.
Littlestown sits just behind Bermudian Springs for the 10th and final playoff spot in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Fairfield 1 0 0 0 — 1
Littlestown 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: F-Nate Snyder; L-Josh Blose. Assists: F-Chaz Kline; L-Leo Guzman. Shots: F-9; L-5. Corners: F-12; L-7. Saves: F-Eric Ball 3; L-Christopher Meakin 7
FOOTBALL
York Tech 22, Biglerville 0
Ja’mar Johnson rushed for 138 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns as the Spartans shut out the visiting Canners on Saturday.
Tech (1-6) rushed for nearly 250 yards on 63 attempts while limiting the Canners to just 46 yards on 17 carries. Anthony Torres also scored a rushing touchdown for the Spartans.
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
York Tech 0 8 6 8 — 22
Team Statistics
B YT
First downs 5 15
Rushing-yards 17-46 63-248
Passing 4-18-2 4-10-0
Passing yards 53 40
Total yards 99 288
Fumbles lost 2 2
Penalties-yards 7-55 14-125
Individual Statistics
Rushing: B-Seth Lady 2-(-4), Luke Showers 7-11, Caden Althoff 6-33, Colby Fulton 1-1, Bo Forney 1-5; YT-Abdur-Rahim 4-25, Johnson 26-138, Wagner 7-16, Matai 9-32, Childs 8-1, Torres 8-31, Nafe 1-5
Passing: B-Lady 2-8-2 5, Forney 2-10-0 48; YT-Johnson 4-10-0 40
Receiving: B-Fulton 1-3, Showers 2-20 Tavian McAuliffe 1-30; YT-Lankford 1-16, Eberwein 1-8, Childs 2-16
