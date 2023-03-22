Coming off of a one-goal loss to Denison College in their previous match, Gettysburg College rebounded in a big way.
THE SKINNY STORY
Gettysburg, ranked eighth in the latest USILA Division III coaches’ poll, tallied eight of the game’s first nine goals and never looked back in a 22-7 win over Catholic.
THE LEADERS
• George Raymond tallied a career-best eight points for the Bullets, dishing out a career-best seven assists to go with one goal.
• Jack Dunleavey and Ryan Cernutoeach netted four goals to pace the team.
FOR THE FOES
• Connor Pierce and Fitz McLaughlin scored two goals each to lead the Cardinals.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Kieran Ward got the scoring started, ripping an unassisted tally just 1:05 into the game. Ryan Cernuto finished a pass from Ethan Kessler pass just 47 seconds later for a 2-0 lead. After Ryan Carroll cut the deficit in half with 8:17 to play, Cernuto wasted no time, immediately finishing a George Raymond pass off the ensuing faceoff win to push the lead back to three just eight seconds later and start a run of six straight goals. Jack Dunleavey and Cerunto traded tallies through the rest of the first quarter, stretching the Gettysburg lead to 6-1.
• Ward and Kessler each scored in the first 3:23 of the second quarter to make it an 8-1 game before Victor Rosado momentarily halted the momentum 30 seconds later. A man-up tally from Mike Mullian with 7:00 on the clock closed the margin to 8-3 but back-to-back Kyle Howard markers, however, started another run of seven straight over a span of 8:49 that extended the lead to 15-3 before six minutes had elapsed in the third quarter. Cernuto and Kessler rounded out the first half scoring to make it 11-3 at the break.
• Raymond found Dunleavey with 13:35 on the third quarter clock before finding the back of the net himself nearly two minutes later. After Aidan Wykoff and Fitz McLaughlin traded goals, Quinton Mather and Wykoff each scored to extend the lead to 17-4. McLaughlin tallied his second with 1:49 to play in the period.
• Dunleavey opened the final quarter with a man-up goal 15 seconds in before Howard finished the final of Raymond’s seven helpers with 12:48 on the clock. Oliver Duryee scored his first collegiate goal off Benny Kasoff’s first collegiate point to highlight the final quarter.
THE INSIDE STORY
• George Raymond’s seven assists were the most in a game by any Bullet player since Martin Manilla had seven against Goucher on Feb. 27, 2013.
• Gettysburg outshot Catholic 64-34 on the day and had a 39-25 advantage in ground balls. The Bullets also won 19 of 32 faceoffs.
• Eleven different players scored a goal for Gettysburg and 12 registered at least one point.
• Jonathan won 13 of the 20 faceoffs he took. He also picked up eight ground balls.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Ursinus in the Centennial Conference opener on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
THE SKINNY STORY
Gettysburg outscored Catholic 8-2 in the first quarter to open up a big lead, and didn’t let the Cardinals come close the rest of the game.
THE LEADERS
• Katie Fullowan tallied four goals and two assists to led the Bullets offense.
• Jordan Basso added three goals and four assists for seven points on the day.
• Julie Breedveldhad a hat trick to go with two ground balls.
• Kelly O’Connor also had a hat trick for the Bullets.
FOR THE FOES
• Kate Olsen scored two goals to lead the Cardinals.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Catholic worked quickly in the first quarter, with Olsen notching her first only 35 seconds in. Gettysburg was quick to respond, with Emily Crane opening up the scoring for the Bullets less than 90 seconds later. Jordan Basso grabbed Gettysburg’s first lead of the game with a goal only 20 seconds later for a 2-1 Bullets advantage. Just over a minute later, Basso got the ball to Regan Rightmire for a 3-1 lead. A caused turnover by Lily Macatee led to a goal by Gabi Connor with 9:23 left in the first, and Basso scored her second of the game a few minutes later for a 5-1 Gettysburg lead. Catholic tried to get going, scoring a goal with 6:50 left in the first, but it would be their last of the quarter as Katie Fullowan and Jordan Basso added free position goals, and a Basso assist led to a Fullowan goal for an 8-2 Bullets lead at the end of the first.
• The Catholic defense was able to hold Gettysburg off for the first minute of the second, with goalie Lauren Davidson registering two saves, but a free position goal by Julia Daly gave the Bullets a seven-goal lead with 13:09 left in the first half. Catholic’s Olsen got the ball to Caroline Beckett to cut the deficit to six, but goals by Crane, Caroline Sullivan, and Fullowan within a three-minute stretch moved the lead back out to 12-3, forcing a Catholic timeout. Out of the break both defenses fought, but a caused turnover and ground ball by Annie Nikolic allowed Basso to dish to Kelly O’Connor for a 13-3 Bullets lead going into half.
• In the first 70 seconds of the second half, a Macatee draw control gave way to another Fullowan goal to put the Bullets up by 11. Just over two minutes later, a Catholic foul gave Connor a free position shot, which she converted on to make it a 12-goal lead. Less than two minutes later, Crane won a draw control and Daly scooped a pass from Fullowan to make it 16-3. With 6:51 left in the third period, a Catholic foul put Essie Pasternak on the line for a free position attempt, and she converted for her first career goal. Catholic scored their first goal of the second half with 3:30 left in the third for a 17-4 score, but a man-up opportunity gave Lauren O’Connell the ball, and she dished to Breedveld to make it 18-4. With only four seconds left in the third, Crane scored again for a 19-4 edge heading into the final quarter.
• Breedveld struck again right out of the gate, netting another one only 40 seconds into the final period. Several turnovers for each team kept the quarter scoreless until 6:58 left to play, where a Gettysburg foul allowed Catholic to score their fifth goal on a free position attempt. The Cardinals made it two in a row with a man-up opportunity to notch a 20-6 score. With only 14 seconds left to play, Breedveld scored her final goal of the day as the Bullets ran away with the 21-6 win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Catholic 28-11, but had a narrower 17-12 advantage in draw controls.
• Gillian Cortese and Juliette deVarenne split time in goal, with Cortese making two saves.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Swarthmore on Saturday. Game time is 12 p.m.
BASEBALL
THE SKINNY STORY
Juniata and Gettysburg remained close through the first six innings, but a big five-run seventh inning lifted the Bullets to the win.
THE LEADERS
• Mark Seibert recorded his 100th career hit in the top of the seventh inning.
• Mabret Levant had a 3-for-4 day, with four RBIs and one extra-base hit.
• Kyle Miller tallied three hits on five plate appearances.
FOR THE FOES
• Corey Daniels tallied two hits on four at-bats, with one RBI.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• No runs were scored in the first inning, but in the top of the second Preston Toothman was walked and advanced on a wild pitch, and a Mabret Levant single drove him in for the first run of the game. A scoreless inning followed, with both defenses recording three straight outs. In the bottom of the third, pitcher Connor Sikora struck out the first two batters and the third flied out to put the Bullets in the top of the fourth. A Matthew Peipherdouble and Tristan Neels single were the Bullets only hits of the top of the fourth, but neither could bring in a run.
• In the bottom of the fourth, two singles and a stolen base gave the Eagles their first two runs of the game to take the lead. Both teams were kept scoreless through the next inning, with each team recording one hit. Gettysburg tied it up again in the top of the sixth, as Peipher advanced on an error, groundout, and passed ball before Toothman brought him in with a single. Neels and Levant each notched a single to round out the inning, but again no more runs would be scored as the game remained tied 2-2 going into the bottom sixth.
• In the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles scored three runs on two hits and one error to take a 5-2 lead. Snyder and Daniels both recorded singles to help the Eagles along. Knowing they needed a big inning, Seibert achieved his 100th career hit to start things off at the top of the seventh. Jack Pistner, Peipher, and Aaron Kirby singled to drive in the Bullets’ third run, and a Toothman single brought in run four. With the bases loaded, Levant doubled down the right field line to clear the bases, giving the Bullets a 7-5 lead to close out the inning.
• The defense again worked to keep the Eagles scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, with two flyouts and a strikeout. In the next inning, Miller singled but no runs would score as the Eagles played two fielder’s choices. In the bottom of the eighth, pitcher Alexander Wilkie-Viscio struck two out and allowed a single before the fourth Eagles batter flied out to end the eighth.
• In the final inning of play, the Eagles defense retired the next three Gettysburg batters, and Gettysburg did the same in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-5 win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Wilkie-Viscio picked up his second save in a row, after earning the save on the mound in yesterday’s game.
• Gettysburg outhit Juniata, 13-7.
NEXT UP
The Bullets return to action tomorrow against Stevenson. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
