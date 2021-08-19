Fairfield football coach Jason Thurston is well aware of the challenges that the Green Knights are facing.
With just 23 players, Fairfield will have one of the smallest teams not just in the YAIAA, but in all of District 3. But Thurston and his tight-knit group of coaches and players aren’t backing down from any challenges.
“We know we’ll be on the small side again this year,” he said. “But we’ve got guys who work hard and who are experienced and we think we have what it takes to have some success.”
The Knights went just 2-5 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, but were able to upend local rival Biglerville to start the year and nearly knocked off Hanover before eventually falling to the Nighthawks, 17-13.
What Thurston has in abundance in 2021 is experience. Senior quarterback Jake Myers returns for his third season as the starting signal caller, while workhorse fullback Peyton Stadler is once again behind him the backfield alongside change-of-pace option Cody Valentine.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we’re bringing back,” Thurston said of that trio. “We’re a ball-control type offense. We want to control the ball and move the sticks, and for a long time Peyton was our one dimension. Cody came along and added a second dimension to that and with Jake and then Andrew Koons and Connor Joy at wide receiver, we hope to add another third dimension in our passing game.”
Stadler and Valentine combined for 735 yards on the ground a year ago and 10 touchdowns, while Koons pulled in three touchdowns of his own. At 6-foot-2 and 6-foot, respectively, Koons and Valentine offer big targets for Myers, whom Thurston said is greatly improved.
“We have all our kids from freshmen year on, so Myers have been with us for four years now,” he said of his quarterback. “He’s really matured a lot in the time that we’ve had him. He’s a really coachable kid and a guy his teammates want to be around. And then on the field, it’s mostly about progressing through his reads. In his first year it was mostly his first read and if that wasn’t there it would break down. Now he’s doing a much better job of hanging in there and go through his progressions. If we can give him the time, we think we can have some big plays in the passing game this year.”
So how does an undermanned team with almost all of its starters playing both ways find ways to succeed against programs with more resources? For Thurston, it begins with the basics.
“It starts with penalties and turnovers. We talk about it all the time. We have to avoid those two things and them create turnovers on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “Then, of course, we have to stay healthy as well. As long as we’re healthy we think we’ll be okay and be able to compete. But that’s not always easy.”
Last year’s victories and close game with Hanover provided the Knights with confidence, now they’re preparing to take the next step toward competing on a weekly basis in YAIAA-3.
“We’re hoping that now we have a change of mindset,” Thurston said. “So we can go into games against those bigger programs and feeling like we can have success and feeling like we can compete with those teams.”
Despite that success, Thurston said the goals don’t change.
“We’ve always been a program that tries to look at it one game at a time,” he said. “Our goal is to be 1-0 and then 2-0. If we get to the end of the season and playoffs are something that look like they could be a possibility, then maybe we reassess. But for now, we’re just trying to go out week one and win that game and then focus on the game in front of us.”
Fairfield is set to kick off its season on Aug. 27 on the road as it travels to Camp Hill for a non-conference contest.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.