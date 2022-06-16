Neither Biglerville’s Tanner Byers nor New Oxford’s Jordan Arnold would ever be accused of being a hard-thrower.
But both righties had their arsenals of off-speed pitches working in the Black Sox 2-1 victory in South Penn League action Thursday night at Oakside Community Park.
Byers allowed a run on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 63 of his 82 pitches in going the distance.
“I got a little help from the umpire tonight. He was calling the outside corner, so I kept pounding it,” Byers said. “I try to keep guys off-balance by changing speeds and locations and (catcher) Pat (Armor) called a great game. Pat is an invaluable member of our team. He brings a ton of experience and has knowledge of all of the hitters in the league.”
Arnold also went the distance and yielded two runs (one earned) and five hits with three punch outs and zero free passes. He threw 78 pitches, 53 of them were strikes.
Biglerville (10-8) broke on top in the bottom of the first when Noah Ayers lifted a sac fly to left that scored Chase Long, who reached on a fielder’s choice with one out. Long then stole second before taking third when Logan Brewer made it on base on an error.
New Oxford (5-14) had an answer in the third when Matt Martin looped a single to left with two down to plate Aaron Dupler, who had singled to lead off the frame. Dupler stole second and was bunted to third by Danny Shafer.
Derek Huff followed Martin’s knock with one of his own, but Byers froze Jesse Helman for a called third strike to keep the game even at 1-1.
A trio of Black Sox singles produced a tally in the third as Brandon Miller led off with a hit and Long followed with another knock. Brewer’s fly ball to center moved Miller to third and Ayers singled him in to push the hosts in front, 2-1.
“We’ve been struggling at the plate and some of that is that we’ve had some inconsistency in our lineup,” Byers said. “If we can get a consistent group showing up every game, that should help to improve our offense.”
The Ox didn’t threaten again until the seventh when Miles Shaffer walked with one down and Austin Roth followed with an infield hit. Dupler’s fielder’s choice put runners on the corners with two down for Chris Below, but Byers got him to lineout to Brewer at first base to end it.
“We had opportunities to score, we’ve had them all year. But we don’t do well in those situations,” Arnold, New Oxford’s player-manager said. “That’s been the biggest problem for us all season.”
Biglerville has now won three of its past four games after dropping four straight. Third through seventh in the league standings entered Thursday’s action separated by just one game.
“Our first goal this season is to make the playoffs, like it always is. But after that, we want to get past the first round,” Byers said. “We’ve got to play well enough to put ourselves in position to have a chance to win a series in the playoffs.”
Miller paced the Sox attack with a pair of hits, while Dupler led the Twins with a pair as well.
Biglerville returns to action when Hagerstown rolls into Apple Country for a twinbill on Saturday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Twins make the trip south to Hampstead, Md to face off with North Carroll for a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
New Oxford 001 000 0 — 1 6 1
Biglerville 101 000 x — 2 5 0
Jordan Arnold and Chris Below; Tanner Byers and Pat Armor. SO-BB: Arnold 3-0; Byers 7-1. W-Byers. L-Arnold.
