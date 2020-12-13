About three weeks ago, I surpassed the one-year mark as a sportswriter at the Gettysburg Times.
Well, one year-ish.
A pandemic and some wild circumstances later and I’ve probably spent about six months of that year actually in a newsroom covering sports. In that time, however, I’ve been introduced to an extremely welcoming community and have been able to cover some incredible moments.
I watched the Gettysburg boys basketball program put together an awe-inspiring 22-0 regular season, while the Warriors girls claimed a district championship, as did their wrestling counterparts.
I looked on as Gerry Eckenrode and his Delone Catholic girls continued their dominance, and as Nate Myers helped lead the New Oxford boys hoops team to new heights.
Levi Haines of Biglerville and Dylan Reinert of Gettysburg lit up the wrestling mats, while Littlestown’s Connor Brown finally got that elusive state placewinner medal.
This fall, we got a small slice of normalcy when high school sports returned. And, in kind, we saw the return of the dominant Fairfield girls soccer program as the Green Knights hoisted another District 3 championship trophy.
Jason Warner and Connor Beans led the way to an undefeated regular season for the New Oxford football program, and John Livelsberger kept the train rolling over at Bermudian Springs while replacing Jon DeFoe.
Perhaps even better than the events and moments I’ve been able to cover since arriving in Gettysburg is how welcoming the community has been. This may come as a surprise, but that’s not the case everywhere. Everyone wants to know why their child wasn’t mentioned in an article or why writers hate their specific school. I’ve yet to have that in Gettysburg.
In fact, it’s been quite the opposite. Everyone, from athletic directors, to coaches and athletes, to readers, has welcomed me with open arms. I can’t express how much more enjoyable that makes the job of a local sports reporter.
Looking forward, I’m excited to tell more of the fantastic stories that the Adams County sports scene seemingly always has to tell. As we head into a, hopefully, short delay to the winter season, I’m excited to learn more about the stories that take place beyond the field of play, like Mike Marshall returning to the sidelines after major neck surgery, or the continued success of Gettysburg Bicycle after nearly three decades in business.
You may also see my name a little more on the news side in the coming weeks, something I’ll hopefully be able to share more about a bit later. But for the time being, I’ll stop for a moment and reflect on the past year spent at a paper that I’ve been lucky to call my home and in a community that has embraced an outsider as if I were one of their own.
That’s not all that common among small-town papers and markets, and it’s something that sets the Gettysburg sports scene, and the community as a whole, apart from everywhere else.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
