Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz had demolished opponent after opponent, rolling into the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A boys’ tennis tournament with a 19-0 season mark, having vanquished every foe in straight sets.
Facing two-time defending district champion and 2021 state champ Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day, Schmitz met his match on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.
It was clear from the start that Schmitz was going to have his hands full as Abadir took control right away with his big serve.
Abadir is a solidly built 6-foot-3 with power, but also has finesse to his game. Capable of ripping a forehand winner or slicing a backhand winner, Abadir can perfectly place a drop shot, too. He’s got it all in his arsenal.
“I knew that it was going to be a tough match for Guillaume,” Biglerville head coach Matt Hartman said. “He was hanging with him on volleys, but (Abadir) just had too much power for him.”
Schmitz said of Abadir, “He’s really good. He hits the ball hard and he’s really fast.”
As the match progressed, Schmitz was able to prolong the rallies, but in the end, Abadir was too much to overcome and won the match 6-1, 6-0.
Abadir went on to defeat Twin Valley’s Dylan Bonds in the championship match 6-2, 6-3.
The loss didn’t end Schmitz’s chances at a spot in the state tournament, as he faced Lancaster Catholic’s Stefo Billis in the third-place match, with the winner moving on.
Billis had lost to Bonds in the other semifinal 6-3, 6-3.
The bronze medal tussle started promisingly for Schmitz as he appeared to have found the magic that he had played with all season in cruising to a 6-1 victory in the first set.
But Billis turned the tables in the second set, taking it 6-2. Then with a spot in states on the line, Billis ran away in the third set for a 6-1 win.
“Guillaume got frustrated in the second set and couldn’t get back on track. Billis has good coaching and he made some adjustments. He countered Guillaume’s counters,” Hartman said. “There were a lot of deuces and long rallies that (Billis) won. It was a closer match than the score.”
Schmitz added, “I played badly during the last two sets. I tried to play my game and it didn’t work.”
While Schmitz’s individual season is complete, he still has the district doubles tournament to compete in with partner Sean Sneed. Schmitz and Sneed finished second in the YAIAA tournament last week, falling to Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder of Bermudian Springs in the championship match. The district tournament begins Friday at 1 p.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club.
“I’m really proud of Guillaume. He had a great season and he was a great leader for our team,” Hartman said. “He’s a quiet leader who led by example and he also worked with the guys to try to make them better.”
“I’m proud of how he played (Saturday). It’s difficult to play two high-level matches in one day.”
In 3A, Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman repeated as champion when he rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 victory over Dallastown’s Hayden Koons in the title match.
Lehman reached the final by taking out Cooper Wheeler of Red Lion 6-1, 6-1. In the other semi, Koons got the victory after Cumberland Valley’s William Ong suffered an injury and couldn’t continue with the match at 5-5 in the first set.
Wheeler was awarded third place due to injury default.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
District 3 Boys’ Tennis Singles Championships
Saturday — Hershey Racquet Club
Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day) d. Guiilaume Schmitz (Biglerville) 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Bonds (Twin Valley) d. Stefo Billis (Lancaster Catholic).
Abadir (LCD) d. Bonds (TV) 6-2, 6-3.
Billis (LC) d. Schmitz (Big) 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Cooper Lehman (Hempfield) d. Cooper Wheeler (Red Lion) 6-1, 6-1; Hayden Koons (Dallastown) d. William Ong (Cumberland Valley) 5-5, retired.
Lehman (Hemp) d. Koons (Dal) 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
Wheeler (RL) def. over Ong (CV)
