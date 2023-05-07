SCHMITZ
Biglerville’s Guillaume Schmitz serves during a District 3 match against Hanover last Thursday. On Saturday, Schmitz dropped a pair of matches to place fourth in the D3 Class 2A Championships in Hershey. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz had demolished opponent after opponent, rolling into the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A boys’ tennis tournament with a 19-0 season mark, having vanquished every foe in straight sets.

Facing two-time defending district champion and 2021 state champ Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day, Schmitz met his match on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.

