Brent Marks began the 2022 season looking to continue the success he saw on the track in 2021.
Marks started off the central PA racing season with a runner-up finish at the Ice Breaker and followed that with a top 10 finish in Week 2. With his 410 sprint car win on Saturday, Marks finally got the monkey of his chest.
“It was great to get our first win of the season,” he said.
Marks lined up ninth for the start of the 30-lap feature and was up to fifth by lap 3 when the second caution of the race came out.
“I was a little worried there that at one point in the race that we didn’t have a good enough car to win,” he said. “This thing just likes long green flag runs.”
For most of the race the cars running in the top five were some of sprint car racing’s heavy hitters.
“I felt like we were all pretty even there,” said Marks. “You couldn’t make a mistake, otherwise that guy was going to capitalize.”
Chase Dietz inherited the lead on a restart after the leader, Riley Emig, spun out early in the feature. Marks worked his way up to second halfway through the race and used the top line around the track to reel in Dietz.
“If you could hit the top right you could just carry that momentum enough into turn 1 enough to slide him,” Marks said.
Marks made the pass for the lead with five laps to go, but it wasn’t smooth sailing to victory lane. California driver Buddy Kofoid caught Marks as lapped traffic loomed ahead of the leaders with two laps to go. The top three crossed the finish line less than a second apart, with Marks holding on to win ahead of Kofoid and Danny Dietrich.
Two rookie of the year contenders, Michael Millard and Emig, led the field to the drop of green flag for the 30-lap feature.
Millard led the field into turn 1 with Emig in tow, while Trey Hivner was running third. Emig came out of turn 4 with the lead and Hivner moved up to second. The first caution of the race came on lap 1 when Austin Bishop ended up sitting sideways in turn 1. Bishop rejoined the field after utilizing the 2-minute work area time in the pits.
Emig, Hivner, Brandon Rahmer, Millard and Dietz were the top five for the early race restart.
Emig went high into turn 1 with Hivner opting for the low line. Emig held on to the race lead.
Dietz got by Millard to move up to fourth and Brent Marks followed, sending Millard to sixth.
The yellow flag came out again on lap 3 when Dylan Norris got out of shape in turn 2.
The top five for the restart were Emig, Hivner, Brandon Rahmer, Dietz and Marks. Dietz took a look to the inside of Rahmer for third and edged by him for the spot at the line on lap 4.
Dietz was reeling in Hivner for second as Emig pulled away from the field. Dietz got by Hivner for second on lap 6.
Dietz went to work on tracking down Emig. The race leader Emig brought out the caution on lap 8 when he spun in turns 3 and 4. Emig collected Aaron Bollinger and Hivner who both were able to rejoin the field.
Dietz inherited the lead with Brandon Rahmer, Marks, Kofoid and Dietrich making up the top five for the restart.
Marks was all over Rahmer for second with Dietrich working on Kofoid for fourth. Kofoid took a shot at Marks on lap 12 but the pass didn’t stick. The shot left the door open for Dietrich to make a move but he couldn’t make the pass until lap 14.
Marks got by Rahmer for second on lap 15 as the leaders were closing in on lapped traffic.
Dietz was committed to running the bottom with Marks opting to ride the high line. Dietz put a lapped car between him and Marks. As the leaders raced through lapped traffic Marks was forced to the bottom.
Marks took a shot at the lead on lap 19 in turns 1 and 2 but the pass wasn’t successful. That left things open for Dietrich to try a move for second, but before things got too intense, the caution flag came out on lap 20. The yellow was for Millard, who was sitting backwards in turn 1.
Dietz, Marks, Dietrich, Kofoid and Brandon Rahmer made up the top five for the restart. Dietz went to the top of turns 1 and 2 on the restart with Marks in tow.
Freddie and Brandon Rahmer battled for fifth with Freddie taking the spot on lap 23 coming out of turn 2. Brandon got the spot back when Freddie jumped the cushion in turns 3 and 4 on the next lap.
Marks slid Dietz for the lead in turns 1 and 2 on lap 25. Dietz slid Marks back and the two raced wheel to wheel at the line with Marks taking the lead by a mere .020 seconds.
Kofoid drove by Dietrich and then Dietz and was up to second with three laps to go. Lapped traffic loomed ahead of Marks with two laps to go. Marks crossed the line .260 seconds ahead of Kofoid for the win. Dietrich was right behind them just .469 seconds behind Kofoid.
Dietz finished fourth and Brandon held off Freddie by .166 seconds to complete the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
3/19
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 19m-Brent Marks ($4,000); 2. 71-Buddy Kofoid; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 8-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 13-Justin Peck; 8. 39m-Anthony Macri; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 10. 1x-Chad Trout; 11. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 13. 75-Tyler Ross; 14. 44-Dylan Norris; 15. 99m-Kyle Moody; 16. 21T-Scott Fisher; 17. 7-Trey Hivner; 18. 11A-Austin Bishop; 19. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 20. 5-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 21. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 22. 87-Alan Krimes (DNF); 23. 35-Tyler Esh (DNF); 24. 33-Riley Emig (DNF)
Lap leaders: Emig (1-8), Dietz (10-25) & Marks (25-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 23-Michael Millard; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 8-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 5. 99m-Kyle Moody; 6. 5a-Zachary Allman; 7. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 8. 99-Skylar Gee
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 33-Riley Emig; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 11A-Austin Bishop; 5. 39m-Anthony Macri; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 67-Justin Whittall; 8. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 1x-Chad Trout; 2. 71-Buddy Kofoid; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 5-John Walp; 6. 13s-Jon Stewart; 7. 4B-Jon Brennfleck; 8. 11P-Niki Young (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 19m-Brent Marks; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 73-Scotty Thiel; 7. 90-Jordan Givler
Heat 5 (10 laps): 1. 7-Trey Hivner; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 35-Tyler Esh; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 27-Devon Borden; 7. 55K-Robbie Kendall
Consy (10 laps): 1. 99m-Kyle Moody; 2. 39m-Anthony Macri; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 73-Scotty Thiel; 6. 27-Devon Borden; 7. 67-Justin Whittall; 8. 99-Skylar Gee; 9. 90-Jordan Givler; 10. 13s-Jon Stewart; 11. 97-Brie Hershey; 12. 5a-Zachary Allman; 13. 5-John Walp; 14. 4B-Jon Brennfleck; 15. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 16. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNS); 17. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNS); 18. 11P-Niki Young (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 28-Matt Findley ($1,100); 2. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 70D-Frankie Herr; 4. 00-Chris Frank; 5. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 6. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 7. 35-Steve Owings; 8. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 9. 17K-Kyle Keen; 10. 69-Cameron Smith; 11. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 12. 54-Brett Wanner; 13. 38-Brett Strickler; 14. 23F-Justin Foster; 15. 77-David Holbrook; 16. 22-Nasy Ely; 17. 41-Logan Rumsey; 18. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 19. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 20. 511-John Sharpe; 21. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 22. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 23. 00-Shane Smith; 24. 6-Cody Phillips (DNF)
Lap leaders: Findley (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 69-Cameron Smith; 3. 54-Brett Wanner; 4. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 5. 6-Cody Phillips; 6. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh (DNF); 7. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNF); 8. 99-Zachary Cool (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 17K-Kyle Keen; 3. 38-Brett Strickler; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 11H-Hayden Miller; 7. 00-Shane Smith; 8. 41-Logan Rumsey
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 00-Chris Frank; 2. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 4. 23-Justin Foster; 5. 22-Nash Ely; 6. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 70H-Frankie Herr; 2. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 3. 77-David Holbrook; 4. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 5. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 6. 511-John Sharpe; 7. 69-Justice Forbes (DNS)
Consy (5 laps): 1. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 2. 41-Logan Rumsey; 3. 511-John Sharpe; 4. 00-Shane Smith; 5. 11H-Hayden Miller (DNF); 6. 8CR-Mason Chaney (DNF); 7. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh (DNS); 8. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNS); 9. 69-Justice Forbes (DNS); 10. 99-Zachary Cook (DNS)
