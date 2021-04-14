The Canners made sure the third time was indeed the charm – but only for them.
Twice Biglerville held leads in its YAIAA softball game at Hanover on Wednesday, and twice the Hawkettes clawed their way back to either surge ahead or square the contest. When Olivia Miller scorched a liner back through the box to plate a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Canners finally had a lead they would not relinquish.
Miller’s clutch single and some timely defensive plays were enough to push the Canners to a 9-7 victory, their first of the year. The two-run outburst in the top of the seventh ended a game that saw Biglerville lose leads of 3-0 and 7-5 before finally nailing down a win.
“That’s what I was most proud of, was they had that one bad inning, and they just kept battling back and battling back,” said Biglerville head coach Ken Shafer, alluding to Hanover’s five-run response in the second. “They hung in there and made it happen, and that’s what you want to see as a coach. Never say die.”
The decisive frame began with Charlotte King reaching on what proved to be a three-base throwing error. Back-to-back walks to sluggers Alexis Pickett and Hannah Naylor brought up Miller, who had already pocketed a pair of hits and three RBI. She didn’t have a specific approach to her final at-bat, knowing there was just one task at hand.
“I wanted to make contact, get a base hit and bring those runs home so we could get ahead,” she said. “Just hit the ball.”
That she did, lacing a Keana Noel offering into centerfield to chase home two runs.
“I knew we had the winning runs, all we had to do was have good defense and we’d take home the W,” said Miller.
Noel, who threw 136 pitches and finished with 10 strikeouts, was able to get a line-drive double play to work out of the jam.
Canner hurler Abigail Reckard got a pop-up to begin the bottom of the seventh before issuing a walk. Miller made a diving stop before flipping to second for the second out of the inning, and the Canners closed the door with a grounder to Naylor.
Biglerville (1-3) plated a pair of unearned runs in the first inning and another in the second to lead 3-0 before the Hawkettes erupted. A bases-loaded walk forced home a run before it appeared the Canners escaped with a force out at the plate. The umpire ruled the runner safe saying Pickett’s cleats were not on the dish.
Noel cashed in the break by belting a booming double to left that cleared the bases and made it 5-3 for the hosts, all of the runs scoring after two outs.
Biglerville went back ahead in the fifth, getting a little help from an error before Pickett sliced an RBI single to left that leveled the game at five apiece. Pickett later hustled home on a wild pitch. Naylor ended the scoring when she crossed on a ball hit by Miller.
Just like their counterparts, all the damage took place with two outs in the book.
Not to be outdone, Hanover drew even in the bottom of the frame when leadoff batter Alexis Gruver lofted a flare into right that chased home two runs.
Following a scoreless sixth, Biglerville put an end to the see-saw affair as Reckard was able to get the final three outs with some help from her defense.
“I was a little concerned but I had Hope (Strouth) ready if she started faltering,” said Shafer of Reckard’s pitch count. “Before the seventh I said, ‘You can go another inning, right?’ She kind of rolled her eyes at me. I told her to go do the best you can and we’ll go from there.
King and McKenzie Weigle collected two hits apiece and combined to score four runs for the Canners. Gruver, Hannah Church and Conover had two hits each in the loss.
Biglerville had been sidelined for nearly two weeks for COVID protocols and inclement weather prior to Tuesday’s game at Fairfield. The Canners will play four times this week – including a home game today against Delone Catholic and face a stuffed schedule the rest of the season. Getting back up to speed hasn’t been an issue for a team loaded with underclassmen.
“It’s insane how we’ve come together as a team, especially after having two weeks off,” said Miller. “We came back so quick and kept our heads up.”
Biglerville 210 040 2 – 9 8
Hanover 050 020 0 – 7 11
Abigail Reckard and Alexis Pickett. Keana Noel and Cassidy Conover. WP: Reckard. LP: Noel. SO-BB: Reckard 2-8, Noel 10-7. 2B: B-Olivia Miller; H-Noel
