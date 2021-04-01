Fish On!!!
The early statewide opening day of trout season in Pennsylvania casts-off on Saturday at 8 a.m.
To avoid pandemic pandemonium and allow for angling at a safe distance, with hopefully fewer crowds, there is just one opening day and it’s a couple of weeks earlier than normal. Remember normal?
“Thank you to the anglers and boaters of Pennsylvania for their understanding as we continue to experience these changes together and get back on the water in 2021,” said Tim Schaeffer, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) executive director.
“The move to an earlier statewide schedule for trout season ensures that we can preserve our cherished fishing traditions while reducing the amount of travel across multiple opening days. We wanted to give anglers as much time and information as possible to plan ahead,” Schaeffer added. “Starting two weeks earlier gives trout anglers statewide two more weeks to enjoy everything that comes with this special time of year. We appreciate the cooperation of the anglers as we prepare for the safest season possible and encourage them to enjoy their local waters.”
The minimum legal size is seven inches, with a creel limit of five trout, combined species.
Other rules apply for Special Regulation Areas. Anglers should consult the Summary of PA Fishing Laws and Regulations for more details.
Have fun, be safe, keep your distance, catch a good one and take a picture.
If it is your first trout, email a photo to me.
TURN ‘EM LOOSE
For of a lot of trout anglers, the first day of the season means fresh fish.
It seems that more anglers are practicing catch-and-release every year.
If you plan to turn back a few tasty torpedoes for the first time this season, or have not been taking for a while, here are a few tips from the PFBC on how to release trout for another day.
Land your fish as quickly as possible and don’t play it to exhaustion.
Use a landing net (rubber or rubberized mesh is best) to better control your catch and reduce trauma associated with handling.
Keep fish in the water as much as possible. The chance of a fish being injured increases the longer it is held out of the water.
Wet your hands, net and other materials that touch the fish. This keeps the fish’s protective mucus or slime layer in place.
Hold the fish upside down while removing the hook. This can calm the fish for quicker unhooking and release.
Use hemostats or long pliers to aid in removing the hook.
When not possible to remove the hook without harming the fish, cut the line or harvest, legally, to eat.
Avoid contact with the gills and do not handle it by placing your fingers under the gill cover.
Hold the fish upright underwater after unhooking until it can swim away on its own. If necessary, gently hold the fish out of strong current until it revives.
LINESVILLE
GOES VIRTUAL
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering a virtual open house at the Linesville State Fish Hatchery April 15-17. Because of the pandemic, all state fish hatcheries are closed to public in-person tours.
The Linesville Virtual Open House will be hosted on the PFBC Facebook page, PaFishandBoat, and viewers will be able to offer questions and comments.
Agency experts will conduct several informational sessions.
Sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. all three days.
The 10 a. m. session April 15 will be all about the Linesville hatchery. The 2 p.m. session will be a virtual tour of the hatchery.
The 10 a.m. session on April 16 will be on how to make fish prints. The 2 p.m. session will be about the Pymatuning Fishery.
The 10 a.m. session on April 17 will be trap netting for brood stock walleye. The 2 p.m. session will be the walleye spawn at the Linesville hatchery.
SNAPSHOTS
• The Mummasburg Sportsman’s Association’s first all-you-can-eat steak feed of the year will be served May 8 from 4-7 p.m. There will be fresh-cut French fries, corn on the cob, homemade baked beans, applesauce, desserts, raffles, and door prizes. It’s $25 for 16 and over, $10 for 12-15 years old, 6-11 are $5. Tickets can be purchased from club members.
• March 30 marked the 155th anniversary of the (then) PA Fish Commission.
QUOTABLE
“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.” — Josh Billings
