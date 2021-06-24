One of Pennsylvania’s rarest nesting birds is not only a wading feathered friend, it is raising its young high above the city streets of Harrisburg.
Bird watchers and those curious to see migratory, yellow-crowned night-herons, stroll among the humongous sycamore trees and narrow streets of Midtown, between Second Street and the Susquehanna River, early April through October.
Nests are easy to find. It’s wise to look down, not up. Their presence is marked not as much by large sycamores, as sidewalks and parked vehicles splattered heavily with droppings. Admiring a heron nest is best done from most angles not directly beneath it.
Jennifer Lee Hirt moved to Midtown in 2007 and lives a block from one of the sycamores with multiple nests. “I had no idea what these birds were,” she says. “For a few weeks I just called them the ‘bicycle helmet birds,’ after the markings on their heads. I was intrigued by how they hunted on the steps of the lower part of the river walk.”
Crayfish are a major part of this heron’s diet in Pennsylvania, and they find many of the crayfish in the Susquehanna. Their appetite for the crustaceans is particularly helpful with reducing the number of invasive rusty crayfish, which are larger than most other species.
Kelly O’Neill used to live not far from where the herons nest. She enjoyed regular check-ins and photographing them. “I combined dog walking with keeping tabs on the nest construction, egg incubation, and growth of the juveniles,” O’Neill says. “Watching them hunt along the river was a lot of fun, especially when I saw one catch a crayfish, toss it in the air to get it in a better position, and then gulp it down.”
O’Neill was happy to share with others what she learned about the herons. “People were usually amazed to learn that Midtown Harrisburg was the only place the herons were known to breed in Pennsylvania,” O’Neill says. “I was glad that the yellow-crowned night herons considered Midtown a hip place to live.”
Surveys in the 1990s counted no more than eight to 12 nests in any year in the state. They were once found in Lancaster, Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties. There may be more than 12 nests now about a mile from the capital building in Harrisburg.
Adults will return to the same nest tree for decades. Some trees have hosted six or more nests. One nest on Hamilton Street this month had four young in it. Nesting starts in early April and most young fledge by mid-summer.
“They are not really a delicate bird, their croaks and squawks like auditory remnants from a primordial wetland none of us have ever seen,” Hirt posted in an essay on the Center for Humans & Nature website in 2018. “When landing, they clunk through the humidity, awkward as ancient mosquitoes with vertigo. They blunder into powerlines and electrocute themselves… Even my dog steers clear of the filthy patches; park your car under a nest and it will be coated with rancid paste and a stench resembling a brackish low tide that has settled in a sewage spill. And their eyes are an unnerving red.”
Patricia Barber, a state endangered bird biologist, said the urban neighborhood helps protect the heron nests because the activity discourages small mammals, like raccoons, that might otherwise attack nests. That nests are built and sway near the tips of long branches also may make it difficult for predators to approach.
Degradation of water quality, especially in the Susquehanna and the loss of crayfish, their primary food source, are an ever-present threat to the birds.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), which monitors colonies through its Colonial Waterbird Program, says that watershed protection efforts to reduce polluted runoff will greatly benefit this and other waterbird species.
Adults are 22 to 28 inches long from bill to tail tips, gray with a black head and whitish cheek patch and yellowish crown. Their eyes are red and legs yellowish, except during courtship when the legs turn coral pink to scarlet. Immature birds are less dramatic in brown, finely spotted and streaked with white.
The yellow-crowned night-heron is listed as state endangered or protected because of their small and vulnerable population and as one of the state’s rarest nesting birds. Nationally they are not listed as endangered or threatened. Their range is mainly in the southcentral United States and parts of Central and South America.
“They are a touchstone for me, a way to track time, I guess,” Hirt says. Since 2015, she has kept notes on when she first sees the herons in the spring.
“This year, there are fewer heron nests, at least in the trees I’ve watched over the last six years,” Hirt adds. “They aren’t hunting as much (for insects) in the vacant lots between 3rd and 7th streets. I chalk this up to increased development in those areas. On the upside, I am seeing more at the river, it seems.”
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.