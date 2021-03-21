Freshman Jordan Basso scored four goals, senior Bri Stokes tallied seven points, and sophomore goalie Shannon Twill posted a dozen saves as fourth-ranked Gettysburg College raced past Washington College in the second half on the way to a 16-8 decision in the Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse opener for both teams on Saturday.
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Jordan Basso ’24 – 4 Goals
- Bri Stokes ’21 – 3 Goals, 4 Assists
- Caroline Sullivan ’24 – 3 Goals, Assist
- Alex Jarvis ’21 – 8 Draw Controls
- Sara Howard ’21 – 2 Caused Turnovers, Ground Ball
- Shannon Twill ’23 – 12 Saves, 4 Ground Balls
Washington’s Top Performers
- Anna Bennett – 3 Goals, Assist, 7 Draw Controls, 4 Ground Balls
- Colleen Keefe – 2 Ground Balls
- Catherine Keirn – 4 Caused Turnovers, Ground Ball
- Sydney Wingate – 8 Saves
Game Breakdown…
First Half
First-time starters shined for the Bullets in the early going as Twill stopped a shot by Olivia Miller just over a minute into the contest and Basso and Sullivan followed up with opening goals to set Gettysburg in front 2-0.
No stranger to Gettysburg’s vaunted attack, Washington head coach and former Bullet assistant Kate Fowler organized the Shorewomen with some hard-nosed defense over the next 17 minutes. Wingate made a pair of saves and the hosts forced four turnovers. The offense ran off a four-goal run with Bennett tossing in two scores and assisting on another to Ashley Devlin to make it 4-2.
Gettysburg played from behind until late in the half when some familiar faces joined the scoring party. Sophomore Gabi Connor cut the deficit in half before Stokes and McKeever scored on back-to-back tallies following draw wins by Jarvis. Wingate posted two more saves in the final minutes to set the score at 6-5 heading into the half.
Second Half
Washington opened the second half with two of the first three goals to force a 7-all tie with 24:35 left. The Bullets responded with a 4-0 run, highlighted by sophomore Katie Fullowan plucking a ricochet out of the air and tossing it home for her second goal of the game at 17:02. Following a timeout by Washington, Stokes converted another tally off an assist by classmate Maddy Ruffini to set the score at 11-7 with just over 16 minutes remaining.
Washington managed one more score before Gettysburg closed the game in dominating fashion. The Bullets connected on all but one of their final six shot attempts with Basso setting the final margin with back-to-back goals. Twill posted four of her game-high 12 saves over the final 8:29.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished with a 28-22 edge in shots and a 13-12 lead in ground balls. Washington won the battle inside the draw circle 15-11.
• Stokes recorded her 100th career point on an assist to senior Kerry McKeever (Stony Brook, N.Y./Ward Melville) with 4:26 left in the first half. Stokes has 104 career points on 81 goals and 23 assists.
• Twill’s 12 saves were the tied for the most since Bailey Pilder ’19 logged 14 against No. 14 TCNJ on March 28, 2019. Twill’s save total also tied for the most saves in a season opener over the last 19 years. Liz Borucki ’04 made a dozen saves against Messiah in 2004 and Shannon Keeler ’17 equaled that total against the Falcons in 2017.
• Gettysburg was playing its first game since beating No. 7 Salisbury 12-11 in overtime on March 11, 2020.
• Washington head coach Kate Fowler was an assistant coach with the Bullets from 2014-18. She helped the team claim three conference titles and two national titles. Fowler also competed as a goalkeeper with Hamilton College on Clark Field when Gettysburg College hosted the 2010 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg improved to 38-5 all-time against Washington. The Bullets have won nine in a row since the Shorewomen’s last series win in 2014.
Next Up
Gettysburg makes its home debut against Muhlenberg College at Clark Field next Saturday, March 27, at 4 p.m. Spectators are not permitted at spring athletic contests at Gettysburg.
