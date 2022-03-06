Littlestown sophomore Cam Mingee is headed to the state wrestling tournament.
Mingee scored three consolation wins on Saturday at the Class 2A South East Regional Tournament at Freedom High School in Bethlehem to place fifth at 126 pounds. The strong showing allowed Mingee to qualify for the PIAA Championships, which begin Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Mingee (32-9) needed to win twice on Saturday morning to secure a top-six finish and earn a trip to states. He began that quest with a 6-3 decision over Ryan Fisher of Mahanoy, hitting a late takedown to seal the victory. Next up was District 11 champion Hector Mateo of Saucon Valley. Following a scoreless opening period, Mingee turned Mateo for three nearfall points to go on top.
Mateo picked up a stalling point and later used a reversal to square the bout at 3-3 heading into the final period. Mingee left no doubt, getting a quick escape and takedown before pinning Mateo in 4:20.
The Bolt lost by fall in his following bout against Dillon Reinert of Brandywine Heights, but rebounded with a 4-3 nod over Camp Hill’s Noah Doi to place fifth. A reversal midway through the final period was the difference, allowing Mingee to beat Doi (39-5) for the second time in two weeks.
Mingee will be the lone Times Area wrestler competing in the 2A state tournament. Biglerville, which had six wrestlers still in medal contention on Saturday, was unable to produce a qualifier. Senior Gage Bishop placed seventh to become the first alternate at 152. Bishop (29-10) posted an 8-0 major decision in his opener at Saturday before suffering an 11-2 loss to Keegan Ramsay of Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Bishop slipped to the seventh-place bout where he doubled up Lincoln Hower of Faith Christian Academy, 4-2.
Canners Brody Gardner (106) and Joey Ney (138) lost by technical fall to close their respective seasons at 25-16 and 24-18. Devan Ponce dropped a 1-0 decision to West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky to conclude his junior season at 31-10. Freshman Mason Keiper lost to Bishop McDevitt’s Michael Gontis for the third time in seven days, dropping a 7-3 decision at 215. Keiper posted a 28-12 record in his varsity debut.
Senior Jacob Mead also lost in a rematch at 285, where Camp Hill’s Grant Cutler secured a takedown late in sudden victory to prevail 3-1. Mead closed his final season at 16-9.
Delone Catholic sophomore Domonic Giraffa’s first trip to regionals ended with a fall on Saturday morning. Giraffa (23-15) was pinned by Hower of Faith Christian.
Mingee will be joined by Gettysburg’s Gabriel Pecaitis (120), Jacob Cherry (160), Sam Rodriguez (215) Trevor Gallagher (285), who qualified for the 3A PIAA Championships last weekend.
