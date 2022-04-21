BASEBALL
New Oxford 11,
William Penn 1
Cade Baker twirled a no-hitter in the Colonials’ five-inning win over the visiting Bearcats on Thursday. Baker whiffed seven batters and did not issue a walk.
Mason Weaver stroked half of the Ox’s four hits and finished with three RBI.
William Penn 000 10 — 1 0 4
New Oxford 235 1x — 11 4 3
Paulino, Vasquez (3). Baker. WP: Baker. LP: Paulino. SO-BB: Paulino 3-5, Vasquez 0-6, Baker 7-0.
Delone Catholic 8,
Eastern York 0
Tyler Hillson continued the big day for area pitchers on Thursday by spinning a one-hit shutout for the Squires. Hillson mowed down nine Knights by strikeout and worked around four walks.
Brodie Collins supplied the offense by going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Nick Pierce and Myles Shearer also had run-scoring hits for Delone (7-1).
Delone Catholic 100 011 0 — 3 5 0
Eastern York 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Hillson. Bausman, Snyder (7). WP: Hillson. LP: Bausman. SO-BB: Hillson 9-4, Bausman 6-5, Snyder 1-1. 3B: DC-Collins
Littlestown 8, York Tech 1
Michael Henrie fired six innings of two-hit ball on Thursday as the Bolts handled the Spartans in YAIAA action. Henrie finished with seven strikeouts during his stint on the mound.
At the plate, Colby Hahn went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Ryan Jones picked up a pair of RBI and Henrie doubled for Littlestown (5-2).
York Tech 000 001 0 — 1 3 5
Littlestown 002 141 x — 8 6 1
Urey, Cruz-Cruz (5). Henrie, Clabaugh (7). WP: Henrie. LP: Urey. SO-BB: Urey 3-3, Cruz-Cruz 0-1, Henrie 7-4, Clabaugh 1-0. 2B: L-Henrie
Red Lion 5, Gettysburg 2
The Warriors matched the Lions hit for hit but were undone by errors, yielding four unearned runs in Thursday’s loss.
Gettysburg (4-4) held a 2-0 lead into the sixth innings before Red Lion (7-3) crossed the plate four times.
Chris Boone powered the Warrior offense with a 3-for-3 effort that included an RBI and a run scored. Ajonte Bullock was 2-for-3 and Hunter Gillin doubled.
Red Lion 010 004 0 — 5 8 0
Gettysburg 110 000 0 — 2 8 4
Lawrence, Morris (4). Moseley, Rudisill (6), Coolbaugh (6). WP: Morris. LP: Moseley. SO-BB: Lawrence 4-2, Morris 0-0, Moseley 5-4, Rudisill 0-0, Coolbaugh 2-0. 2B: G-Gillin
Susquehannock 14, Fairfield 4
The Warriors (9-1) came out swinging on Thursday, stacking up 13 runs over the first three innings of a win over the Knights.
For Fairfield (5-2), Eric Ball smoked a triple and collected three RBI, and Jake Myers doubled.
Fairfield 000 04 — 4 5 7
Susquehannock 445 1x — 14 12 1
J. Myers, Koons (3), Macinyak (4). Smith, Heaps (3), Geiple (5), Barrett (5). WP: Smith. LP: Myers. SO-BB: Myers 1-0, Koons 0-0, Macinyak 1-1, Smith 4-0, Heaps 1-1, Geiple 0-0, Barrett 0-0. 2B: F-J. Myers; S-Barrett, Barrett. 3B: F-Ball. HR: S-Miller
Spring Grove 7,
South Western 1
Nizeah Mummert no-hit the Mustangs for five innings as the Rockets claimed a YAIAA contest on Thursday.
Mummert, who fanned nine, was relieved by Owen Sporer who posted two scoreless frames to complete the shutout.
Dominic Praydis notched the lone hit for South Western (6-3).
South Western 001 000 0 — 1 1 1
Spring Grove 100 240 x — 7 5 2
Caraballo, Eyster (5), Hefner (6). Mummert, Sporer. WP: Mummert. LP: Caraballo. SO-BB: Caraballo 3-1, Eyster 0-2, Hefner 0-1, Mummert 9-5, Sporer 2-2. 2B: SG-Tome. 3B: SG-Tome
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 13, William Penn 1
The Canners scored 10 times in the first inning of their victory over the Bearcats. Lexy Pickett ripped a bases-clearing triple and finished with four RBI while Kierney Weigle and Abigail Reckard drove in two runs apiece for the winners.
The game was halted in the second inning when William Penn was forced to forfeit due to a shortage of players.
Biglerville (10)3 — 13 4 2
William Penn 1 x — 1 0 1
Reckard. Vasquez, McCarty (1). WP: Reckard. LP: Vasquez. SO-BB: Reckard 3-2, Vasquez 0-7, McCarty 0-6. 3B: B-Pickett
Bermudian Springs 15,
York Catholic 0
Maddie Reever spun a three-inning no-hitter on Thursday as the Eagles improved to 10-1. Reever recorded six of the nine outs via strikeout.
Offensively, Tori Murren went 3-for-3, slugging a triple and two doubles to go with five RBI. Hannah Chenault was also 3-for-3 with a double and Chloe Birks blasted a two-bagger as well.
York Catholic 0 00 — 0 0 4
Bermudian (12)3x — 15 8 2
Gans and Raush. Reever and Myers. WP: Reever. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Gans 0-6, Reever 6-0. 2B: BS-Murren 2, Chenault, Birks. 3B: BS-Murren
Delone Catholic 8,
Eastern York 4
Amy Anderson whiffed nine Knights via strikeout and smashed a pair of extra-base hits to help power the Squirettes to a win on Thursday.
Anderson allowed only five hits in a complete-game pitching effort while going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored at the dish.
Teagan Funkhouser was 2-for-3 at the top of the order, lacing a triple to finish with a team-high three RBI. Olivia Kale singled twice and scored three times for Delone (7-3) as well.
Delone Catholic 001 042 1 — 8 8 1
Eastern York 000 031 0 — 4 5 1
Anderson. Kirkessner. WP: Anderson. LP: Kirkessner. SO-BB: Anderson 9-2, Kirkessner 4-4. 2B: DC-Anderson; EY-Kirkessner. 3B: DC-Anderson, Funkhouser; EY-Estes
Biglerville 15,
York Catholic 0
The Canners trounced the homestanding Irish thanks to 15 hits that produced 15 runs on Wednesday.
Alexis Pickett led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Olivia Miller also drove in a pair as did Claire Roberts. Rylie Brewer picked up the win in the circle, pitching four shutout innings.
Biglerville 932 1 — 15 15 0
York Catholic 000 0 — 0 1 4
Rylie Brewer and Alexis Pickett; Micholksi and Pautz. WP: Brewer. LP: Micholski. SO-BB: Brewer4-0; Micholski 0-2. 2B: B-Pickett, Claire Roberts; 3B: B-Pickett, Hannah Naylor.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bermudian Springs boys 104, Biglerville 42
Bermudian Springs girls 103, Biglerville 46
The Eagles dominated the Canners in both halves of their YAIAA Division 3 contests as both the boys’ and girls’ teams moved to 4-0 overall and in the division.
Ethan Beachy had a standout day for the Eagles’ boys, winning the long jump, triple jump and the pole vault, while Cameron Carrolus won the 1600 and ran the third leg of the winning 3200 relay in addition to taking second in the 800. Jesus Salazar won the 200 for Biglerville and finished second in the 400.
On the girls’ side, Alison Watts took home the 100 and the long jump while Lillian Peters claimed the 4 and the high jump. But it was Biglerville’s Katie White who stole the show despite her team’s loss, sweeping the three throwing events.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 9:28.6; 110 hurdles-1. Carlson (BS) 14.89, 2. Kehr (BS) 17.27, 3. VanDyke (B) 17.84; 100-1. Althoff (B) 11.52, 2. Carlson (BS) 11.71, 3. Salazar (B) 11.84; 1600-1. Carrolus (BS) 5:19.9, 2. Stuart (BS) 5:39.0, 3. Wolf (B) 5:41.0; 400 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 47.9; 400-1. Harner (BS) 53.4, 2. Salazar (B) 55.02, 3. Carrolus (BS) 56.37; 300 hurdles-1. Kerr (BS) 43.0, 2. Salazar (B) 45.5, 3. VanDyke (B) 46.44; 800-1. Grimes (BS) 2:13.8, 2. Carrolus (BS) 2:15.32, 3. Crum (B) 2:18.6; 200-1. Salazar (B) 24.28, 2. Beachy (BS) 24.51, 3. Melendez (BS) 25.16; 3200-1. Phillips (BS) 12:56.6, 2. Diaz (BS) 12:57, 3. Wolf (B) 13:21; 1600 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 3:50.6; Javelin-1. Mead (B) 124-2, 2. Regentin (B) 123-7, 3. Showers (B) 106-3; Shotput-1. Regentin (B) 37-2, 2. Weigle (BS) 36-10.5, 3. Hawk (BS) 35-9; Discus-1. Weigle (BS) 119-0, 2. Dickerson (BS) 98-7, 3. Regentin (B) 92-7.5; Triple jump-1. Beachy (BS) 39-1, 2. Pacana (BS) 38-1, 2. Mummert (BS) 38-1; Long jump-1. Beachy (BS) 18-5, 2. Pacana (BS) 17-10, 3. Mummert (BS0 16-7.5); High jump-1. Salazar (B) 5-6, 2. Pacana (BS) 5-4, 3. Rutt (BS) 5-4; Pole vault-1. Beachy (BS) 11-9.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Biglerville 12:30.9; 100 hurdles-1. LaBure (BS) 16.51, 2. Carlson (BS) 17.06, 3. Staub (BS) 17.58; 100-1. Watts (BS) 13.56, 2. Carlson (BS) 13.82, 3. Kane (B) 13.87; 1600-1. Walmer (B) 6:41.2, 2. Rivorn (B) 6:44.2, 3. Kuhn (B) 6:53; 400 relay-1. Bermudian Springs (No time reported); 400-1. Peters (BS) 1:06.6, 2. Beall (BS) 1:10.37, 3. Bingos (B) 1:15.38; 300 hurdles-1. LaBure (BS) 51.08, 2. Carlson (BS) 53.63, 3. Staub (BS) 55.69; 800-1. Eversaw (BS) 3:10.5, 2. Warner (BS) 3:18.82, 3. Salazar (B) 3:21.0; 200-1. Cunningham (BS) 27.6, 2. LaBure (BS) 28.33, 3. Kane (BS) 29.53; 3200-1. Walmer (BS) 14:32.8, 2. Perez (B) 14:36.0, 3. Kuhn (BS) 14:42.0; 1600 relay-1. Biglerville 6:07.3; Javelin-1. White (B) 100-7, 2. Hartman (BS) 57-9, 3. Robinson (BS) 77-2; Shot put-1. White (B) 27-11.5, 2. Tuckey (BS) 27-10.5, 3. Means (BS) 26-3; Discus-1. White (B) 85-2.5, 2. Tuckey (BS) 77-6, 3. Keckler (BS) 72-8; Triple jump-1. Means (BS) 27-10, 2. Benzel (BS) 27-7.5, 3. Snead (B) 27-2; Long jump-1. Watts (BS) 15-2.5, 2. Means (BS) 13-5.5, 3. Patton (BS) 13-4.5; High jump-1. Peters (BS) 4-8, 2. Watts (BS) 4-8; Pole vault-1. Carlson (BS) 9-6, 2. Dermota (BS) 9-0, 3. Nickey (BS) 7-6.
Susquehannock boys 78,
New Oxford 68
Susquehannock girls 99,
New Oxford 47
The Warriors swept the Colonials in YAIAA track & field action on Thursday, holding a big points advantage in the running events.
The Ox boys were paced by Holden Crabbs, who easily won the 110 hurdles (16.9) and also the high jump. Riley Killen was first in the 100 dash (11.4), Clayton Nieves claimed the long jump (18-4) and Nick Musick won the triple jump (37-3).
On the girls’ side, Maya Richwine won the 300 hurdles in 50.3 for the Colonials, joining teammates Hope Null (high jump, 4-10) and Cloe Noel (javelin, 80-4) with victories.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Susquehannock 8:38.2; 110 hurdles: 1. Crabbs (NO) 16.9, 2. Lentz (NO) 19.5; 100: 1. Killen (NO) 11.4, 2. Dubbert (NO) 11.7; 1600: 1. O’Brien (S) 4:47.2; 400 relay: 1. New Oxford (Nieves, Killen, Yerka, Dubbert) 45.8; 400: 1. Hartman (S) 54.4, 2. Heeney (NO) 56.4, 3. Moore (NO) 57.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Coggins (S) 44.0, 2. Crabbs (NO) 45.2, 3. Lentz (NO) 46.8; 800: 1. O’Brien (S) 2:07.5; 200: 1. Hartman (S) 23.8, 2. Dubbert (NO) 23.9, 3. Killen (NO) 24.1; 3200: 1. O’Brien (S) 10:52.8, 2. Beichler (NO) 10:56; 1600 relay: 1. Susquehannock 3:37.7; Long jump: 1. Nieves (NO) 18-4, 2. Lehigh (NO) 17-4.75; Triple jump: 1. Masik (NO) 37-3, 2. Lehigh (NO) 36-11.75; High jump: 1. Crabbs (NO) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Silbaugh (S) 9-6, 2. L. Aiello (NO) 9-6; Javelin: 1. Silbaugh (S) 144-2, 2. Rineman (NO) 136-4, 3. Moore (NO) 135-1; Shot put: 1. Snedegar (S) 46-7.5, 3. Smith (NO) 41-6.75; Discus: 1. Snedegar (S) 123-1, 2. Ernst (NO) 110-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Susquehannock 12:29; 100 hurdles: 1. Marks (S) 15.5, 2. Richwine (NO) 15.6, 3. Haugh (NO) 18.2; 100: 1. Marks (S) 13.4, 2. K. Linebaugh (NO) 13.45; 1600: 1. Dauberman (S) 5:44, 2. Rosenbach (NO) 5:51; 400 relay: 1. Susquehannock 52.6; 400: 1. Derkash (S) 1:01.6, 2. K. Linebaugh (NO) 1:05.2; 300 hurdles: 1. Richwine (NO) 50.3, 2. Ano (NO) 55.9; 800: 1. Dauberman (S) 2:37.7, 2. Rosenbach (NO) 2:42.5, 3. Kraus (NO) 2:46.2; 200: 1. Derkash (S) 27.3, 3. K. Linebaugh (NO) 27.8; 3200: 1. Dauberman (S) no time reported; 1600 relay: 1. Susquehannock 4:24.3; Long jump: 1. Marks (S) 16-1.75, 3. Null (NO) 13-2.25; Triple jump: 1. Marks (S) 32-11, 3. Garcia-Lua (NO) 30-7.5; High jump: 1. Null (NO) 4-10, 2. Haugh (NO) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Porter (S) 8-0; Javelin: 1. Noel (NO) 80-4, 3. Nassar (NO) 68-9; Shot put: 1. Hammond (S) 28-7, 3. T. Linebaugh (NO) 26-6.75; Discus: 1. Malkin (S) 98-7, 2. Noel (NO) 75-7, 3. T. Linebaugh (NO) 70-4
BOYS’ TENNIS
South Western 5,
Harrisburg Academy 0
The Mustangs blanked Harrisburg Academy in a non-league match that was played indoors and used an eight-game pro set format.
Owen Lucey and Reece Stein edged their opponents at second doubles, 9-8, winning the tiebreaker 12-10.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Sam Shvartsman 8-0; 2. Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Aryna Achare 8-5; 3. Chase Anderson (Sw) d. Mason Richwine 8-1
Doubles: 1. Brody Rebert/Landon Salois (SW) d. Jeremy Shover/Gavin Huang 8-4; 2. Owen Lucey/Reece Stein (SW) d. Ben Schartsman/Max Errol 9-8 (12-10)
