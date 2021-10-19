For much of Tuesday night’s YAIAA Tournament opener with York Suburban, the Biglerville boys’ soccer team was knocking on the door looking for a go-ahead goal.
Come early in the second half, the Canners finally broke the door down by way of a Jacob Mead header that provided the winning margin, advancing them to the semifinals.
“We possessed the ball, we controlled most of that game, and when you do that you have enough shots and you put the ball in front of the net enough times, it’s going to go in sooner or later,” Biglerville coach Jebb Nelson said of the performance.
The Canners (19-0-0) came into the contest as the champions of YAIAA-3, while the Trojans (10-4-2) finished the regular season as the Y-2 runner-up.
Biglerville grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck early on and didn’t let up throughout. The first chance fell to Osvaldo Reyes who fired a shot just over the crossbar from the left side of the York Suburban penalty area in just the sixth minute of action. The Canners continued to apply pressure in waves, but it wasn’t until Jesus Salazar’s shot, which sailed over the net with under 10 minutes to play in the half, that they really threatened the Trojans’ net.
“I thought we had a lot of opportunities early in that game and just didn’t capitalize on it,” Nelson said. “The goalie snuffed out some of them, but there were some where maybe we should’ve taken another touch before the shot and stuff like that.”
The two teams went into the half tied at 0-0 and coming out for the second half, Biglerville continued to dictate play in the midfield. Emanuel Esquivias had an opportunity to open the scoring early in the second, but his shot was right into the arms of the waiting Suburban goalkeeper.
While they continued to threaten, the Canners struggled to find the final pass needed for the opening goal. Luckily for Nelson, however, his team has a secret weapon.
Thirteen minutes into the half, Biglerville won a throw-in on the left-half side just outside the Trojans’ penalty area. Across came right back Juan Garcia, who hoisted a long throw all the way into the six-yard box and found the waiting head of Mead, who hammered home the opener.
“It was a really good throw. I’d say our throw-ins are definitely a lot better than our corners,” Mead said. “I’ve had a couple close ones in the games before that have gone just outside the net. It was just lucky placement and Juan made a great throw.”
Mead also made a point to credit athletic trainer Julie Davis, who has helped in his management of a leg injury suffered late in the regular season.
From that point on, the Canners were able to see the game out without much of a threat from the Trojans and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where they’ll take on Dallastown at a site yet to be announced.
In the first game of the night at Susquehannock, Y-3 girls’ champion Bermudian Springs fell to Y-2 runner-up Eastern York.
The Golden Knights (13-4-1) took control early, playing most of the opening spell of the game in Eagles’ territory.
That pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when, on a corner kick, Annalies Brenenborg found herself unmarked in the middle of the Bermudian Springs’ box. The Knights’ striker took a touch, steadied herself, and fired home past Eagles’ goalkeeper Payton Feeser.
“Yeah, we missed a mark there,” Bermudian Springs coach Jeff Hamon said of the goal. “That’s what it amounts to. Just an error and it cost us.”
Eastern York continued the pressure throughout the rest of the half but were unable to breach the Bermudian Springs’ defense and the teams went into the half with the score 1-0.
The Eagles (14-3-0) came out in the second half with a seemingly renewed energy that almost immediately paid off as Bailey Oehmig emerged from a goal-line scramble to fire a shot that went just wide of the Eastern net.
“We had some opportunities,” Hamon said when asked if an early second-half goal could’ve changed the game. “We got the ball in close and multiple times we just couldn’t connect.”
Moments later, the lead was doubled as the Knights broke quickly and found Brenenborg in behind the defense. The Eastern attacker then eluded an onrushing Feeser and poked the ball home to make it 2-0 in the 48th minute.
Not to be deterred, the Eagles came right back down the field and had a trio of chances on consecutive corner kicks from Oehmig. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they couldn’t convert and the Knights were able to see out the rest of the game for the shutout victory.
“This team had really strong defense on the wings, so it was hard to get the ball around them or back into the box,” Hamon said of the struggles in the final third.
Bermudian will now have to regroup ahead of next week’s District 3-2A tournament where it will face third-seeded Bishop McDevitt in the opening round.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
YAIAA Boys’ Soccer Tournament
York Suburban 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Goals: Jacob Mead. Assists: Juan Garcia. Shots: YS-5; B-14. Saves: YS-Ty Pridgen 13 B-Rodrigo Beltran 5. Corners: YS-4; B-3.
YAIAA Girls’ Soccer Tournament
Eastern York 1 1 — 2
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Goals: EY-Annalies Brenenborg 2. Shots: EY-3; BS-3 Saves: EY-Maddy Runkle 1; BS-Payton Feeser 1. Corners: EY-5; BS-3
