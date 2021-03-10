With just over seven minutes remaining in Wednesday’s District 3 Class 5A semifinal against top-seeded Mechanicsburg, Gettysburg’s hopes of reaching a third straight district title game were looking a bit bleak.
The Warriors trailed the hosts 32-24 and had scored just five points since the beginning of the second half.
Then junior Skyle Shepherd hit a 3-pointer, one which pulled Gettysburg back within five and ignited a 17-0 run to close the game to give the Warriors a 41-32 victory and kept their chances alive of defending their district crown.
“We play a lot of close games, so our girls our comfortable and they expect to win,” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said of the victory. “Even when there were times when this looked a little shaky, they were over there saying ‘we got this, we got this.’”
The Wildcats (17-4) got off to a strong start thanks largely to leading scorer Talia Gilliard-Jackson. The senior, who entered averaging 14.8 points per game, hit a trio of early trifectas and led the hosts out to an 11-2 lead mid-way through the first.
Shepherd responded with her first of five 3-pointers on the night to cut the lead back to 11-5 before a Bair timeout. ‘
Following the timeout the Warriors (19-2) were able to close within one after a Camryn Felix triple, but a late layup by Gracen Nutt gave Mechanicsburg a 14-11 lead after one.
The second period belonged largely to the defending champs. First it was Felix hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game at 14-14 and on the next possession down, the bank was open for Shepherd to put Gettysburg up 17-14 and force a Wildcats timeout.
Shepherd led all scorers in the contest with 15 points.
“There are nerves with every shot, but you just have to focus on your shot, your rhythm and your breathing,” Shepherd said of her hot-shooting night. “With Anne (Bair) and Cam handling the ball, you always have to be ready to shoot when it comes to you.”
That shot helped the Warriors carry a 19-16 lead into the halftime break.
Out of the intermission, the momentum swung back in the favor of Mechanicsburg. Allison Schrass converted a layup to put the ‘Cats up 20-19, but Anne Bair answered right back with a triple for three of her 13 points on the night to put the Warriors back on top.
Mechanicsburg then closed the quarter on a 9-2 run over the last five minutes to take a 29-24 lead into the final quarter. The Wildcats did, however, have some foul trouble as Gilliard-Jackson and fellow starting guard Jayden Eager each entered the final quarter with four.
When Nutt sunk a corner 3-pointer to make it 32-24 in favor of Mechanicsburg, it felt like the Wildcats may be on the verge of pulling away.
But the Warriors, as they’ve done so often over the last three season, just kept fighting.
Shepherd hit a triple to cut the lead to five, and then came right back with another to make it 32-30 with 6:20 left to play. Bair then sunk a pair of free throws and suddenly the two teams found themselves tied with 6:00 left to play.
“We tell (Shepherd) every night ‘if your feet are set, let it fly,’” Jeff Bair said of Shepherd’s barrage. “We believe in her and she believes in herself.”
After a stop, the Warriors regained possession with over five minutes to play and the game tied 32-32. They then proceeded to go into a four-corners offense, holding the ball and draining more than two minutes off the clock before Anne Bair saw an opening, drove right, and found a wide open Shepherd on the wing, who drained the shot and put Gettysburg on top 35-32 with 2:52 left on the clock.
“We felt we could make them uncomfortable by doing that,” Jeff Bair said of the play. “We wanted long possessions. That was what we talked about the last three nights. And even the second quarter when we were losing, ‘long possessions, we’re going to make them uncomfortable,’ and it did. We knew going into this one that we would do that.”
From that point on, the momentum was all with Gettysburg. The Warriors forced a turnover on the ensuing possession and Anne Bair sunk both ends of a 1-and-1 to push it out to 37-32 under two minutes to play. Then Schrass missed a triple and despite Bair missing the front end of the bonus, Gettysburg got another stop. This time it was Felix who hit a pair to all but ice the game at 39-32 with 43.7 seconds to play. She’d add two more at line and send Gettysburg back to the district title game yet again.
“To be in the district final three year a row is special in 5A,” Jeff Bair said of the win. “Other divisions, it happens. But in 4, 5 and 6A it doesn’t happen. It’s great that these girls continue to expect it. They don’t just take it for granted, they expect it.”
After scoring nine points in the first quarter, Gilliard-Jackson finished with just 11 in the game, all of which game in the first half.
“We lost her twice. She hit back-to-back threes, we called timeout and said ‘Karli (Bortner), lock her down,’” Bair said of the difference. “And Karli did a great job the rest of the night.”
The Warriors will now travel to second-seeded Spring Grove for Friday night’s finals. The Rockets (19-2) flew past sixth-seeded Lower Dauphin, 73-48, in the other semifinal on Tuesday night.
Gettysburg 11 8 5 17 — 41
Mechanicsburg 14 2 13 3 — 32
Gettysburg (41): Camryn Felix 3 3-4 11, Skye Shepherd 5 0-0 15, Anne Bair 4 4-5 13, Bri Abate 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Bortner, Oaster, Scavitto. Totals: 13 7-11 41.
Mechanicsburg (32): Gilliard-Jackson 4 0-0 11, Nutt 3 2-4 9, Schrass 1 0-1 2, Eager 1 0-0 2, Castilla 3 2-2 8. Totals: 12 4-7 32.
3-pointers: G-Shepherd 5, Felix 2, Bair. M-Gilliard-Jackson 3, Nutt.
