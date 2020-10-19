FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 3,
Central York 2
Morgan Sauter struck for the game-winner in overtime on Monday as the Colonials remained undefeated.
Sauter’s winning goal was set up by a Carrie Bair assist.
Ally Mathis netted both goals in regulation for the Colonials, who improved to 7-0.
Central York 0 2 0 — 2
New Oxford 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: CY-Grace Harrold, Emilee Myers; NO-Ally Mathis 2, Morgan Sauter. Assists: NO-Hannah Zimmer, Carrie Bair. Shots: CY-9; NO-8. Corners: CY-12; NO-5. Saves: CY-Syd Valdes 5; NO-Morgan Scott 7.
Biglerville 2, Gettysburg 0
Natalie Showaker pumped in two first-half goals and the Canner defense stood tall in a 2-0 victory over the visiting Warriors on Monday. Both Showaker scores were assisted by junior Dana Newberry.
Biglerville (6-1-1) compiled a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal but keeper Maddie Knerr kept Gettysburg (5-3-1) close with 14 saves.
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 2 0 — 1
Goals: B-Natalie Showaker 2. Assists: B-Dana Newberry 2. Shots: G-1; B-17; Corners: G-4; B-9. Saves: G-Maddie Knerr 14; B-Ivana Stanko 1
Bermudian Springs 4,
Littlestown 0
Melanie Beall’s hat trick on Monday powered the Eagles to their eighth win in eight games.
Maya Kemper tacked on a tally while Eve Wilson and Lindsey Kutz were credited with assists.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 2 2 — 4
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 3, Maya Kemper. Assists: BS-Eve Wilson, Lindsey Kutz. Shots: L-1; BS-26. Corners: L-1; BS-19. Saves: L-Brelli 15; BS-Hannah Wolfe 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 7,
Kennard-Dale 0
The Warrior scoring machine rolled on Monday when it piled up seven goals in a rout of the Rams. Maddy Gaydon led the charge with a pair of strikes that found the back of the net.
Lora Bertram, Alivia Colgan, Anna Crawford, Lydia Floreck and Lily Winkelmann all poured in goals as well.
The Warriors (8-0) owned a 20-2 advantage in shots on goal
Goals: G-Lora Bertram, Alivia Colgan, Anna Crawford, Lydia Floreck, Maddy Gaydon 2, Lily Winkelmann. Assists: G-Colgan, Ali Harvey, Amelia Michaels, Izzy Gaydon, Rachel McKinney, Sidney Shelton. Shots: KD-2; G-20. Corners: KD-2; G-2. Saves: KD-Maddy Husnon 13, G-Jenna Brasee 3
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
Littlestown 0
The Squirettes survived a first-set scare before dealing the Bolts a 26-24, 25-15, 25-11 setback on Monday evening.
Holly Neiderer swatted a dozen kills and McKenna Mummert tacked on seven kills. Shalee Clabaugh stacked up 16 digs, Olivia Snyder added 13 and Audrey Sell had 10 assists.
Makayla Orwig and Maddie Dunbar had four kills apiece for Littlestown and Kelsie Mack finished with eight digs.
South Western 3, Dover 0
Makayla Dyson posted 15 assists and eight digs in the Mustangs’ 25-5, 25-16, 25-5 triumph over the Eagles on Monday.
Emma Filipovits had nine kills and Kya Rebert tacked on six as well.
CROSS COUNTRY
Delone Catholic boys 21,
Biglerville 38
Delone Catholic girls 15,
Biglerville 50
Squirette Julia O’Brien posted her fastest time of the season — a 20:07 — to pace Monday’s sweep at Biglerville.
Becky Hernandez (22:41) and Samantha Smith (22:49) also ran season-bests to lead a Delone pack up front.
On the boys’ side, Aden Davis led all runners with a 19:00, as teammates Ryan Murphy (19:09) and Liam Allen (19:10) closely followed to the line.
Both Delone squads wrapped up the regular season at 5-1.
Biglerville’s boys claimed a 4-5-6 finish thanks to Dante Aguilar, Kalani Crum and Isaac Sierra-Soto.
Boys
Delone Catholic: 1. Aden Davis 19:00, 2. Ryan Murphy 19:09, 3. Liam Allen 19:10, 7. Ethan Darlington 20:11, 8. Adam Lawrence 20:36
Biglerville: 4. Dante Aguilar 19:31, 5. Kalani Crum 20:05, 6. Isaac Sierra-Soto 20:09, 12. Colin Ferguson 21:56, 15. Liam Hardy 22:17
Girls
Delone Catholic: 1. Julia O’Brien 20:07, 2. Becky Hernandez 22:41, 3. Samantha Smith 22:49, 4. Annabelle Biggins 22:50, 5. Ella Hughes 23:07
Biglerville: 7. Rebecca Swatsburg 25:35, 9. Kaitlyn Kline 26:35, 12. Anne Deleon 39:03, 13. Jenna Hartman 40:31
