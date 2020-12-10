Those anticipating the start of the high school winter sports season on Dec. 18 will have to do some more waiting.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced during a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the start of the winter sports season will be delayed until at least Jan. 4 under new mitigation efforts designed to curb the spread of coronavirus cases in the state.
Among new restrictions were the cancellation of all youth and high school sports games and practices for the next three weeks, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Wolf’s announcement came one day after a PIAA Board of Directors meeting, during which delays or cancellations were proposed by the Pennsylvania Principals Association but ultimately shot down.
Bermudian Springs athletic director Dave Orwig says that while he’s still gathering information, he believes decisions one way or another need to be more clear and decisive.
“Nobody has stepped up, in a role higher than mine or than the school district’s, and made any sort of real decision,” Orwig said. “We’re either going full steam ahead or we’re taking half measures, and nobody wants to be the one to make decisions one way or the other.”
Orwig said that while the changes have made his job difficult, it’s others affected that he worries about.
“People don’t realize that when you make these kinds of changes it’s not just the athletes and the coaches,” he said. “You’ve got officials and you’ve got people in transportation and you’ve got all these people who make sure these events can run smoothly. A lot has to come together to make these games happen, so when you move a game, or in this case you move a number of games, all of those people have to adjust as well.”
Additionally, Orwig wondered whether the changes might also be to a detriment to the health of athletes once they do take the courts, mats and pools.
“You know, we have these 15 practices we have to get in before competition, and we’re already at 10 or 12 or so practices,” he said. “Then you’re just going to pick back up again in January and you wonder how much those practices really matter. But the one thing that I’ll say is that I haven’t heard a single complaint from one of our kids throughout all of this.”
Delone Catholic girls’ basketball coach Gerry Eckenrode, whose team had a state tournament run cut short in March due the pandemic, says that his team feels like it’s having another opportunity taken from it.
“We’ve put in about 2.5 weeks of hard work already and now it feels like we’re going to have it taken away from us again,” Eckenrode said. “So we’re extremely disappointed. We were supposed to have a scrimmage here on Saturday that the girls were excited for and now it looks like that may not happen. So it’s tough.”
When it comes to making final decisions regarding whether the season goes ahead, Eckenrode said that it should be in the hands of the schools and athletes.
“My take on it is that if the teams want to play, let them play,” he said. “Let them opt out if they’re not comfortable. But we’re sending kids to school every day and saying that’s safe but they can’t be in a gym? It doesn’t make sense to me.”
Eckenrode added that while he has a young team, some programs are not so lucky.
“I’ve got a good group of kids. They’re hard workers and they’re all underclassmen which is the only good thing we’ve got going with all of this,” he said. “But I really feel for the programs with seniors who may not get another chance. Who knows if it’s right or wrong, but from a kids standpoint it’s very disappointing.”
