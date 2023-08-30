GIRLS TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5, West York 0
The Squirettes began defense of their YAIAA-2 title with a resounding defeat of the Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon.
Delone (4-0, 1-0) received straight set victories in all five contests.
Ella Knox, Baileigh Stetter and Brielle Baughman each earned singles’ wins, while the doubles’ teams of Ashley Heacock and Michalina Miller and Gabby Erdman and Kali Hilfiger each also rolled to wins.
Singles: 1 Ella Knox (DC) d. Mikula 6-0, 6-0; 2. Baileigh Stetter (DC) d. Firestone 6-0, 6-0; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Williams, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Ashley Heacock/Michalina Miller (DC) d. Dell/Dennis 6-3, 6-3; 2. Gabby Erdman/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Ott/Terry 6-0, 6-1.
New Oxford 5, York Suburban 0
With a rematch against Manheim Township looming today, the Colonials wasted little time taking care of the Trojans on Wednesday.
The Ox defeated the Blue Streaks in the Class 3A district title match last season, 3-2, to capture the program’s first district crown.
On Wednesday, every Colonial that stepped onto the court won in straight sets and none them dropped so much as one game.
Singles’ players Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko were all victorious, as were the doubles’ pairings of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss and Emory Millar-Kellnar and Kylie Wampler.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Messina 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Johnston 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Brozoshlae 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Rolle/Botalli 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emory Millar-Kellner/Kylie Wampler (NO) d. Huyuh/Sweigard 6-0, 6-0.
Bermudian Springs 4, Littlestown 1
The Eagles powered their way to victory over the Thunderbolts in a YAIAA-2 meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Molly Karom, Amelia Gerringer and Greta Haley each captured singles’ wins for Berm, while the doubles unit of Sofie Ruggerie and Addie Elliott also were victorious for the winners.
Littlestown’s doubles’ duo of Lily Johnson and Elizabeth Hanna took home the Bolts’ only point of the afternoon.
Singles: 1. Molly Karom (BS) d. Brianna Meekins 6-2, 6-1; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Katie Lookingbill 7-5, 6-3; 3. Greta Haley (BS) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Lily Johnson/Elizabeth Hanna (L) d. Reese Lighty/Ella Somerville 6-3, 6-4; 2. Sofie Ruggerie/Addie Elliott (BS) d. Destiny Andrew/Malaina Kowalczyk 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (7).
Harrisburg 3, Gettysburg 2
The Cougars slipped by the Warriors in a Mid-Penn Colonial tussle on Wednesday afternoon.
Gettysburg (1-3) received victories from Parishi Bhanu at No. 3 singles and Molly Heaton and Maja Engl at No. 2 doubles.
Ava Fair and Wynter Frenette, the Warriors’ No. 1 doubles’ duo, took the opening set, but then dropped the next two against Harrisburg’s Jazzy Sean and Mia Nunez.
Singles: 1. Speaks (H) d. Carmen Oshunrinade 6-4, 6-1; 2. Herrera (H) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-3, 6-2; 3. Parishi Bhanu (G) d. Melendez 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Sean/Nunez (H) d. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette 3-6, 7-5, 10-2; 2. Molly Heaton/Maja Engl (G) d. Lester/Diaz 6-1, 6-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Waynesboro 1, Fairfield 0
The Maidens netted the only tally of the match on a first half marker off the stick of Morgan Price in a non-division matchup on Wednesday afternoon.
Fairfield held a 7-3 edge in shots and a 7-0 advantage on corners.
Waynesboro netminder Katie Baker made three saves to earn the clean sheet, while her Knight counterpart, Bella Kozack, denied two shots.
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
Waynesboro 1 0 — 1
Goals: W — Morgan Price. Shots: F — 7; W — 3. Corners: F — 7; W — 0. Saves: F — Bella Kozack (2); W — Katie Baker (3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.