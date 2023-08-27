Biglerville 14,
Pequea Valley 7
Caleb Trimmer recovered a fumble and took it to the end zone from three yards out in the final minutes on Friday, lifting the Canners to a 14-7 road victory in their season opener.
Trimmer’s winning touchdown was set up by Brody Conrad, who stripped the ball while sacking the Braves’ quarterback.
The Canners shut down the Braves on their final possession to seal the victory.
“You’re looking forward to this game all spring and summer long, and now you know the time and effort that goes into it was worth it,” said Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers by telephone on Sunday. “It started out a little rough but as the game went on we stayed strong and found a way to win it in the end.”
Pequea led 7-0 late in the opening half before Biglerville mounted a scoring drive. Quarterback Bo Forney capped the march by connecting with Aidan Hoffman for a 22-yard TD pass in the final seconds, knotting the game at 7-7 after Tyler Wolf’s extra point.
Forney had a big night through the air, going 20 of 36 for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Canner defense, led by Noah Fulton and Landen Taylor, held the Braves in check until the closing moments of the fourth when Conrad’s second sack proved to be the winner.
“We put the clamps on,” said Smyers of the late stand. “Our pass rushers were turned loose and our secondary was in good position.”
Fulton and Taylor finished with 11 tackles apiece, with Fulton also forcing a fumble and recording an interception. Conrad had seven total stops and Hoffman made six.
Tavian McAuliffe pulled down a game-high eight passes for 87 yards, Hoffman nabbed four for 53 yards and Conrad tacked on four more for 39 markers. All told, Forney connected with seven different receivers on the night.
“We only had one 3-and-out, our offense got into a nice rhythm and didn’t miss a beat,” Smyers said. “We stalled out a little bit but saw we could move the ball and put it together.”
Smyers was pleased with the play of a host of new starters following the graduation of a dozen seniors last season.
“We had high turnover with 12 seniors, so a lot of these starters were JV starters last year,” he said. “They set foot on the varsity field and experienced some of the same success they had last year, except they were doing it on a Friday night. It shows the effort they put in and trusting the process pays off.”
Biglerville remains on the road for Week 2 as it travels to face Susquenita. The Blackhawks dropped their opener to West Perry, 45-22.
Biglerville 0 7 0 7 — 14
Pequea Valley 0 7 0 0 — 7
(Pequea Valley stats not provided)
Second quarter
B-Aidan Hoffman 22 pass from Bo Forney (Tyler Wolf kick)
Fourth quarter
B-Caleb Trimmer 3 fumble return (Wolf kick)
Rushing: B-Noah Fulton 3-5, Forney 7-8, Landen Taylor 3-6
Passing: B-Forney 20-36-214-1
Receiving: B-Tyler Spadacino 1-6, Brody Conrad 4-39, Kyler Johnson 1-10, Aidan Hoffman 4-53, Fulton 1-12, Tavian McAuliffe 8-87, Cody Johnson 1-7
