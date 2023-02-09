BOLTS
Littlestown’s Lucas Denault goes up for a layup during a regular-season game at Fairfield. On Friday, the Thunderbolts face Eastern York in the YAIAA Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at Red Lion. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

With a completely different starting lineup than he had a year ago, Delone Catholic head coach Gerry Eckenrode has guided the Squirettes to yet another undefeated run through YAIAA-3 — their fifth consecutive season without a loss in division play.

Before the Squirettes begin their quest for a fourth straight District 3 championship, they’ll look to win a tourney they haven’t won since 2001: The YAIAA Tournament.

