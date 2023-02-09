With a completely different starting lineup than he had a year ago, Delone Catholic head coach Gerry Eckenrode has guided the Squirettes to yet another undefeated run through YAIAA-3 — their fifth consecutive season without a loss in division play.
Before the Squirettes begin their quest for a fourth straight District 3 championship, they’ll look to win a tourney they haven’t won since 2001: The YAIAA Tournament.
Delone was the most recent champion from Adams County before Bermudian Springs knocked the Squirettes off in last year’s title game.
The Black & Gold carry a 20-game winning streak into Saturday’s meeting with YAIAA-2 runner-up Eastern York in a matchup set to be played at Red Lion at 7:30 p.m.
Delone (21-1) lost only to defending Class 6A champion Plymouth Whitemarsh during the regular season, a 37-27 setback on Dec. 3.
The 2021-22 Squirettes featured star Giana Hoddinott, who averaged 19.4 ppg. This year’s squad doesn’t have a singular standout scorer, but Eckenrode was quick to point out what it does have.
“We don’t have one big scorer like we had last season,” Eckenrode said after Monday’s win over York Catholic. “But we do have four girls averaging between 8-12 points per game. Any of them can be our leading scorer on any night.”
The quartet Eckenrode was referring to includes sophomore Megan Jacoby (12.5 ppg), junior Brielle Baughman (10.9 ppg), freshman Reece Meckley (9.3 ppg) and junior Kaitlyn Schwarz (8.8 ppg). Each has a different way of getting on the board, too.
Jacoby is a quick guard, capable of getting into the lane to do damage, but equally able to beat an opponent with a mid-range jumper or a triple. Baughman does more of her scoring from beyond the arc with just under 40 percent of her made field goals coming from 3-point range.
Meckley is a lefty with a smooth stroke from deep, but she’s more than capable of getting into the painted area and can finish with either hand around the basket. Schwarz is a tough, physical presence in the paint with a buffet of post moves at her disposal. She also isn’t afraid to grab a defensive board or a steal and take it coast-to-coast.
The other member of the Delone starting five is junior Ella Hughes (4.4 ppg), who isn’t looked to for her scoring, but rather the other things that she brings to the table. Standing 6-foot-2, Hughes draws the assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player, something that Eckenrode made sure to point out that goes underappreciated after Monday’s win.
In that victory, Hughes made her only field goal attempt of the game, a tie-breaking 3-pointer with four minutes to go, then knocked down a pair of key free throws in the last minute to help finish off a 47-41 triumph over a very game Irish outfit.
Junior Laura Knobloch (2.9 ppg) and freshman Jocelyn Robinson (1.5 ppg) are the two reserves that see the most action. They’ve played in all 22 of the team’s games.
Eastern (16-6) enters the tournament winners of three of its last four and with a 9-3 mark over the past 12 games.
Junior Arianna Seitz paces the Golden Knights with 19.4 ppg. She’s connected 24 times from beyond the arc and gets to the charity stripe a healthy 7.6 times per game, though she’s only making 61 percent from there on the year.
Seitz has booked 40 percent of her team’s points so far this season.
Comprising the rest of the Knights’ starting five is senior Kendall Felix (6.7 ppg), sophomore Alaina Neal (5.9 ppg), junior Molly Townsley (5.5 ppg) and senior Jillian Shank (5.0 ppg).
The winner of the Squirettes/Knights tussle will face the winner of YAIAA-1 champion Central York (19-2) and YAIAA-2 third-place finisher York Suburban (15-6) in the semifinals.
The other half of the bracket has Y-1 runner-up Dallastown (14-8) facing Y-3 runner-up York Catholic (16-6), while Y-2 champ Northeastern (17-5) tangles with Y-1 third-place finisher Red Lion (16-6).
John Forster has been at the helm for seven years at Littlestown and he’s piloted the Thunderbolts to a berth in the YAIAA Tournament in each season. Five times, they’ve taken home at least a piece of the YAIAA-3 crown and finished second in the other two seasons.
Junior big man Christopher Meakin (17.4 ppg) leads the way for the Bolts and is also the leading scorer in the Times Area this season. He’s hit for 20 or more points in seven games and has failed to reach double digits just once. Meakin enters postseason play sitting on 911 career points.
Senior Jake Bosley (15.5 ppg) has been on a tear in recent weeks. The burly, 6-foot-4 power forward has been averaging 19.1 ppg over his past seven contests. Included in that was reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career in a win over Fairfield a few weeks back. Bosley became the eighth member of the program to top 1,000 points and currently sits in fourth with 1,086 career markers.
The high-low chemistry between Meakin and Bosley is the bedrock of the Littlestown attack. Both are capable of operating from the low post or high post with an ability to knock down shots from either area or make passes from either spot if that’s what the defense dictates. They are often on the same wavelength when it comes to looking for each other, as well.
Juniors Zyan Herr (11.8 ppg) and Cole Riley (7.2 ppg) are both excellent 3-point shooters, providing the requisite spacing needed for Meakin and Bosley to operate without constantly being surrounded due to a lack of shooting on the floor. Herr has buried 37 triples, while Riley has connected 32 times.
Senior Lucas Denault (3.3 ppg) returned to the floor this year after missing his junior campaign due to injury. His return has allowed Herr to move off-ball more and play at shooting guard, with Denault handling more of the point guard duties.
Seniors Nathan Thomas (1.8 ppg) and Caleb Unger (1.3 ppg) were both starters a year ago, but they’ve become the top two reserves off of Forster’s bench following the return of Denault and the emergence of Riley. Junior Brandon Clabaugh (1.7 ppg) also sees regular time off the pine.
Littlestown (18-4) won 11 of its final 12 games and 17 of 19 to finish the regular season.
Staring at the Bolts in the quarterfinals is Eastern York (15-6), and that’s set to be played Friday at Red Lion at 6 p.m.
“This is going to be a battle of two very skilled teams,” Forster said via text message. “For us, it’ll be needing to understand the game plan and to defend at a high level. We know that they have a lot of talent, so execution is key.”
Eastern (15-6) won 11 straight to begin the year and finished the year by winning 2 of 3, but looking a little deeper finds the Knights finishing the campaign losing 5 of 7, including four straight prior to the last three games of the season.
Senior Austin Bausman (16.0 ppg) leads the way for the Knights and he’s also connected from deep 33 times. Carter Wamsley (14.0 ppg), a 6-foot-6 sophomore, combines with the 6-foot-5 Bausman to give the Knights significant size on the interior.
Meanwhile, junior sharpshooter Simon Lipsius (9.5 ppg) has drilled 47 3-pointers and is shooting 78 percent from the foul line. Sophomore Brady Seitz (6.2 ppg) and junior Levi Ayala (4.7 ppg) round out the starting lineup for Eastern.
The winner of Friday’s contest will face Y-1 champ Central York (16-6) or Y-2 third-place finisher Susquehannock (17-5) in the semifinals.
The other half of the bracket has Y-1 runner-up William Penn (18-4) facing Y-3 co-champ York Catholic (15-6) and Y-2 champ West York (16-6) facing Y-1 third-place finisher Dallastown (13-9).
The boys’ semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, with the final on Thursday. The girls’ semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with the final on Friday.
Every game past the quarterfinals will be played at York County Tech.
