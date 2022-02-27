Gettysburg’s Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher have traveled similar paths in their high school wrestling careers.
The two classmates, and friends, each entered the Warriors’ lineup as starters in 2019-20 and have since amassed an impressive list of wins. The last two years, they’ve anchored the back end of a Gettysburg lineup that has been one of the best in the state of Pennsylvania.
The one thing that has eluded both, however, is a trip to the Giant Center for the PIAA individual championships.
That was, until Saturday.
In perhaps the biggest matches yet of their high school careers, both Rodriguez and Gallagher answered the call in a big way, not only qualifying for the state tournament, but winning PIAA District 3 Class 3A championships at 215 and 285 pounds, respectively.
“It’s incredible,” Gallagher said afterward, about winning alongside his teammate. “It’s something that you normally would never see. He pushes me so hard in the wrestling room. I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”
Both Gallagher and Rodriguez entered the second day of the tournament at Spring Grove High School with spots in the semifinals, one win away from a state tourney berth.
Rodriguez (35-2) took the mat first, squaring off with JP McCaskey’s Jose Garcia, who entered as the highest-ranked wrestler in the bracket according to PA Power Wrestling. Garcia showed just why that was the case early on, storming out to a 4-1 lead after the first period. But Rodriguez slowly began to chip away. An escape and a takedown tied the score at 4-4 before a Garcia escape made it 5-4 headed to the final period. After another Garcia escape to start the third, Rodriguez went back to work. The Warriors’ standout notched three takedowns in the final 1:21 against a clearly tired Garcia, grabbing a 10-9 win and a bid to Hershey.
“I’m very good with my cardio and I know when it’s time to push,” Rodriguez said afterward. “I just know that if I can keep it close all the way through, in the third period I can take it.”
Gallgher, meanwhile, faced off with a familiar foe in Chambersburg’s Avery Kuhns, who he’d pinned in 2:27 earlier in the season. This time, he needed even less time, using a body lock to take Kuhns to his back for the fall in just 57 seconds and secure his spot in the state tournament as well.
“I feel great right now,” Gallagher said after qualifying. “The job’s not done yet, I have one more to go. But being here knowing I’m going to states makes everything feel great.”
Rodriguez was once again considered the underdog by many in his finals matchup with Central Dauphin East’s Travis Armstrong, who came in ranked seven spots above Rodrgiuez according to PA Power. But after a scoreless first period, Rodriguez took control and never looked back. He reversed Armstrong to his back to begin the second period, going ahead 4-1, then added another takedown late in the frame to lead 6-1 after two periods. Not letting up, Rodriguez stayed on his offense and added a big five-point move mid-way through the final period en route to an 11-3 major decision victory.
“Coach told me previously he likes to go big, so I knew that I needed to just stay low, circle and take my shots,” Rodriguez said of the finals’ win.
As for Gallagher (39-5), he faced a familiar foe in the form of Central Dauphin’s Ben Stewart, who had gotten the best of the Warriors’ wrestler in both of their prior meetings in the finals of the district dual tournament.
This time around, it was Gallagher who dictated the way the match went. Following a scoreless first period, Stewart chose the bottom position to begin the second. Gallagher proceeded to ride out the entire period, though both wrestlers picked up stalling calls along the way. To begin the third, Gallagher then chose bottom and quickly escaped to take a 1-0 lead.
Not content to coast on his narrow lead and with the stall call lingering, Gallagher used a re-attack to get to a leg and notch a takedown that put him up 3-0 with 1:15 left on the clock. Stewart was able to escape this time and did force a second stalling call, but couldn’t find his way to another point, giving Gallagher the 3-2 victory.
“We’ve wrestled each other two times and I’ve gotten caught with the same thing,” Gallagher said of how it felt to turn the tables on Stewart. “It feels good to finally be able to overcome that.”
While Rodriguez and Gallagher will both head to Hershey for the first time, they won’t be going alone.
Sophomore Gabe Pecaitis will also headeto states for the first time, while senior Jake Cherry rounds out the group with his first trip to Hershey as well, though he did reach the super regionals in last year’s modified format.
Pecaitis (35-9) and Cherry (40-7) both reached Saturday’s semifinals but were turned away by the respective top seeds at their weight classes. Pecatis was pinned by returning district champ Kamdyn Williams of Manheim Township at 120 pounds, while Cherry dropped an 11-0 major decision to Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick.
That sent both to the back side of the bracket and the consolation semifinals, where a win would send them to states but a loss would end their season.
Pecaitis matched up with Chambersburg’s Jackson Mentzer and seized control early with a single leg takedown just 17 seconds into the match. He proceeded to ride out the period to lead 2-0 after one before choosing neutral and adding a second takedown to go up 4-0 in the second. Mentzer escaped late in the second and added another early in the third period to cut it to 4-2, but couldn’t find the tying points in the third period despite nearly catching Pecaitis in a cradle on the edge before the two wrestlers went out of bounds.
“I feel like I could’ve wrestled the kid in the semifinals a little better instead of just getting thrown, but I think other than that I did pretty good,” Pecaitis said of his tournament.
Cherry’s match, which came against Warwick’s David Woolley, was equally tense. The Gettysburg senior used a double leg takedown to lead 2-0 after the first period. He then went up 4-1 with another takedown mid-way through the second period, but a Woolley escape and late takedown tied the back at 4-4 through two. Cherry took the bottom position to begin the third period and escaped to take a narrow 5-4 lead, but Woolley kept coming forward. After a pair of scrambles that were called a stalemate, Cherry was hit for stalling with 17 seconds remaining. Woolley continued to come forward in search of a takedown or second stall call, but Cherry used that pressure against him, taking the Warwick wrestler to his back for four points and a 9-4 win as time expired.
“He was rushing at me and I could tell he was panicking. I kind of wanted him to come to me. He goes up top and I figured I’d just go for it. I didn’t want to get thrown, might as well throw him,” Cherry said of the final exchange.
After reaching the final 16 wrestlers a year ago but not being able to make the trip to the Giant Center, Cherry said that this win was particularly sweet.
“It just proves that I’m good enough to be there twice,” he said. “Even if last year was kind of iffy and kind of weird, it’s still a state qualifier.”
In total, Gettysburg advanced four of its eight wrestlers at districts and took fifth place overall with 87.5 points. On the day he received the district’s 3A Coach of the Year award voted on by his peers, Warriors’ coach Chris Haines said it’s a testament to the work his wrestlers and assistant coaches put in.
“It just goes along with what I’ve said all year that this team is a very special, magical team,” Haines said. “One of the greatest pleasures I’ve had was coaching this team this season. The award is great, but more importantly my assistant coaches, my staff, my support system are really what should be recognized, because they put me in a position to lead and do everything I ask.”
The four state qualifiers for the Warriors will now have 12 days between competitions before heading to the Giant Center for the opening day of the state tournament of March 10.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
District 3 Class 3A South Central Regional Championships
Friday & Saturday – Spring Grove H.S.
Top 4 each weight advance to PIAA
Championships at Giant Center, Hershey
Team key: BiS-Big Spring, Car-Carlisle, CCl-Cedar Cliff, CCr-Cedar Crest, CD-Central Dauphin, CDE-Central Dauphin East, CY-Central York, Cham-Chambersburg, Coc-Cocalico, CoV-Conestoga Valley, CW-Conrad Weiser, CuV-Cumberland Valley, Dal-Dallastown, DB-Daniel Boone, Don-Donegal, Dov-Dover, Eli-Elizabethtown, Eph-Ephrata, Exe-Exeter Twp., GS-Garden Spot, Get-Gettysburg, GM-Governor Mifflin, Hemp-Hempfield, Her-Hershey, JPM-JP McCaskey, LS-Lampeter-Strasburg, Leb-Lebanon, LD-Lower Dauphin, MC-Manheim Central, MT-Manheim Twp., Mech-Mechanicsburg, MH-Milton Hershey, Muhl-Muhlenberg, NE-Northeastern, Nor-Northern, Oct-Octorara, OV-Oley Valley, PM-Penn Manor, RLa-Red Land, RLi-Red Lion, Ship-Shippensburg, Sol-Solanco, SW-South Western, SG-Spring Grove, Sus-Susquehannock, TV-Twin Valley, War-Warwick, Way-Waynesboro, WY-West York, Wil-Wilson YS-York Suburban, YT-York Tech
Championship semifinals
106-Flanagan (CD) d. M. Tocci (War), 9-4; Williams (Hemp) d. Malave (MT), 6-4; 113-N. Tocci (War) d. Carter (Cham), 12-6; Kae. Williams (MT) d. Clawson (PM), 8-3; 120-Leiphart (Dov) p. Richard (DB), 4:41; Kam. Williams (MT) p. Gabriel Pecaitis (Get), 0:53; 126-Shindledecker (Cham) d. Luckenbaugh (Dal), 5-0; Hillard (MT) md. Walker (Car), 11-2; 132-Repos (CD) p. Bachman (CCl), 3:12; Vega (SG) d. Gehr (GS), 7-5 (SV); 138-Alicea (MT) d. Dillon (Dov), 7-3
Jurado (Wil) md. Davis (CY), 14-3; 145-Lefevre (Hemp) d. Swann (Coc), 7-3; Trainor (Oct) d. Rice (YS), 6-1; 152-Frontino (Ship) d. Brass (Eph), 5-1; Dobbins (Dal) d. Belga (CV), 3-0; 160-Garvick (CD) md. Jacob Cherry (Get), 11-0; Nettleton (Exe) d. Myers (CY), 15-14; 172-T. Hogan (DB) tf. Barbush (MC), 17-1 (2:33); 172-Olavarria (MT) d. Bartram (Nor), 6-5; 189-Miller (Exeter) tf. Bard (Hemp), 16-0 (4:15); 189Hight (Cham) p. Conover (SG), 4:40; 215-Armstrong (CDE) p. McMillan (Wil), 4:31; Samuel Rodriguez (Get) d. Garcia (JPM), 10-9 285-Stewart (CD) d. Washington (MT), 5-4; Trevor Gallagher (Get) p. Kuhns (Cham), 0:57.
First place
106-Flanagan (CD) d. Williams (Hemp), 4-1; 113-Kae. Williams (MT) d. N. Tocci (War), 7-3; 120-Leiphart (Dov) fft. Kam. Williams (MT); 126-Shindledecker (Cham) d. Hillard (MT), 6-0; 132-Repos (CD) tf. Vega (SG), 16-0 (3:35); 138-Alicea (MT) md. Jurado (Wil), 8-0; 145-Trainor (Oct) d. Lefevre (Hemp), 7-5 (SV); 152-Dobbins (Dal) d. Frontino (Ship), 1-0; 160-Garvick (CD) d. Nettleton (Exe), 3-1; 172-T. Hogan (DB) p. Olavarria (MT), 4:35; 189-Miller (Exe) md. Hight (Cham), 9-1; 215-Rodriguez (Get) md. Armstrong (CDE), 11-3; 285-Gallagher (Get) d. Stewart (CD), 3-2.
Third place
106-Houser (DB) p. M. Tocci (War), 4:48; 113-Garcia (Wilson) d. Clawson (PM), 9-7 (SV) 120-Fratelli (Nor) d. Pecaitis (Get), 7-0; 126-Mack (Hemp) d. Luckenbaugh (Dal), 5-4; 132-Gehr (GS) d. Fulton (Sol), 7-3; 138-Davis (CY) md. Dillon (Dov), 9-1; 145-Fischer (CV) md. Swann (Coc), 11-0; 152-J. Hogan (DB) d. Gonzalez (Leb), 6-5; 160-Myers (CY) d. Cherry (Get), 5-2; 172-Bartram (Nor) p. Barbush (MC), 0:30; 189-Ellis (Eph) md. Koser (Ship), 12-2; 215-McMillan (Wil) fft. Garcia (JPM); 285-Schmick (Car) d. Washington (MT), 1-0.
Fifth place
106-Malave (MT) d. Sherman (Cham), 9-2; 113-Carter (Cham) d. Ruble (CV), 4-3; 120-Richard (DB) d. Mentzer (Cham), 5-2; 126-Walker (Car) d. Long (CY), 4-3; 132-Bachman (CCl) d. Rouzer (Way), 5-4; 138-Gainer (Hemp) fft. Polulak (Red Land); 145-Rice (YS) d. Rouzer (Way), 7-2; 152-Belga (CV) d. Brass (Eph), 3-1 (SV); 160-Woolley (War) d. Rathman (Coc), 5-2; 172-Lang (GM) md. Adams (Car), 13-4; 189-Bard (Hemp) md. Conover (SG), 12-3; 215-Winchester (TV) d. Hutchinson (BiS), 6-1; 285-Miller (CY) d. Kuhns (Cham), 5-0.
