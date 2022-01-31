The Biglerville wrestling team strapped on hiking shoes and went climbing Monday night. Bout by bout, wrestler by wrestler, those donning black singlets steadily went onward and upward.
And while none claim to have hit the summit of Mount Everest, the Canners scaled a sizeable piece of real estate by taking down Upper Dauphin, 36-23, in the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships. The victory, which came in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, was Biglerville’s first in the team tourney since 2013.
“We’re climbing a mountain,” said Canner head coach Ken Haines. “I like the climbing that we’re doing, but we’re not to the top yet. The top could be months, years or decades down the road but we have to start somewhere and build on that.”
Monday’s match didn’t start where Biglerville (15-4) had hoped, but the home team received the start it desired thanks to Mason Keiper. The burly freshman squared off with Trojan senior Dillon Johns (22-3) at 215 and more than held his ground. With time ticking down in regulation sudden victory seemed unavoidable until Keiper dropped low on a shot, driving Johns to the mat with seven seconds left for a pivotal 3-1 decision.
“I needed a takedown and I was trying for one shot all night,” said Keiper, who added that he enjoys kicking off a match. “I realized that I had to take a different shot and complete it, and that’s what I did. It wasn’t the shot I wanted but it was the shot to win the match.”
Keiper was one of four freshmen in the lineup for the Canners who picked up two wins and avoided huge bonus points in their two losses.
Peyton Wentzel (21-1) put the Trojans (12-4) on top with a pin at 285 before Canner Brody Gardner answered with a 7-1 decision at 106 to square the match. Freshman Caden Kessel bumped to 113, and while he was outgunned from a horsepower standpoint, he fought for six solid minutes to limit Jordan Peiffer to a 12-6 decision.
A forfeit at 120 and Jonah Peterson’s 12-4 major at 126 gave the visitors their largest lead at 19-6. The advantage was short-lived, however, as the Canners were about to set off on a five-bout win streak.
Devan Ponce (24-4) hooked a set of bars on Ben Engle and sucked him back for a fall in 1:40 that pumped some life back into the home crowd. Junior Joey Ney followed and appeared to be content carrying a 4-0 lead through a period. But Ney wasn’t satisfied, instead seeking a late bar and driving Jordan Zerby to his back for a pin in 1:57 that pulled the Canners to within 19-18 and got the joint jumping.
Surging Seth Lady followed at 145 and found himself tied at 2-2 after a period against Marcus Tapper. Lady had Tapper right where he wanted him, as he began to pour it on as conditioning became a factor. A power toss on the edge made it 5-2, and after Engle got to his feet, Lady dropped him again in a five-point move to go up 10-3.
Lady upped his lead to 14-4 against a fading Tapper with time running out in the third period. From neutral, he went for a far pick, hooking Tapper’s left leg and driving him to the mat. The pin, Lady’s eighth in nine wins, came at 5:32 and put Biglerville in front, 24-19.
“Basically, I just needed to score points because that’s what wins matches at the end of the day,” said Lady. “I’m really just seeing things that are coming to me and taking those opportunities.”
Haines applauded Lady’s focus over the last several weeks, and the results that have followed.
“Seth has been like a sponge lately soaking up a lot of things in the practice room,” said Haines. “He’s a quick learner and he’s able to put a lot of stuff into action well enough to make it effective. That’s exactly what he did tonight. He’s really contributing to the team.”
The Canners received another big-time effort from a varsity newcomer when freshman Kyler Johnson gutted out a 5-2 decision at 152. Johnson used a first-period takedown, locked hands call and escape to lead Cale Welker (15-11) 4-2 through four minutes of closely-contested action.
Another escape put Johnson up by three, and he went in on a low shot late in the bout to burn through the final seconds of a key victory.
“It’s going to help their experience level in a pressure situation, dealing with pressure and still going out and doing enough to get the job done,” said Haines of the freshmen. “We’ve really been working on little things to not give up huge amounts of points, bonus points and stuff like that. At the same time, working on creating scoring opportunities as well. I’ve seen a lot of things from everybody that we’ve been working on in the practice room, and that’s exciting.”
Gage Bishop used a late turn in the second period for a 2-0 decision over Matthew Latshaw at 160 to put his team up 30-19. Upper Dauphin needed a pair of pins to win the match, but was unable to find one at 172 where Collin Dreibelbis saw undersized freshman Landon Taylor fight off his back three times. Taylor dropped an 18-5 major decision but avoided a fall, thus locking up the match.
Levi Roberts made it academic in the final bout of the night when he stuffed Sean Wenrick at 189.
The victory not only extended Biglerville’s dual meet season but Haines hopes it inspired future Canners who helped pack the bleachers on Monday.
“The way they performed tonight was inspiring,” he said of his team. “I hope the young people here tonight were inspired and want to be the next set of guys wearing black and gold singlets, and coming out here wrestling in a district tournament.”
Biglerville returns to action on Wednesday when it faces homestanding Boiling Springs (15-1), the top seed and defending team champ. Should the Canners fall to the Bubblers they would drop into the consolations and face the loser of Wednesday’s West Perry-Northern Lebanon match following the quarterfinals.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
Biglerville 36, Upper Dauphin 23
215-Mason Keiper (B) d. Dillon Johns, 3-1; 285-Peyton Wentzel (UD) p. Jacob Mead, 3:49; 106-Brody Gardner (B) d. Noah Smith, 7-1; 113-Jordan Peiffer (UD) d. Caden Kessel, 12-6; 120-Jeffrey Teeter (UD) fft; 126-Jonah Peterson (UD) md. Sean Sneed, 12-4; 132-Devan Ponce (B) p. Ben Engle, 1:40; 138-Joey Ney (B) p. Jordan Zerby, 1:57; 145-Seth Lady (B) p. Marcus Tapper, 5:32; 152-Kyler Johnson (B) d. Cale Welker, 5-2; 160-Gage Bishop (B) d. Matthew Latshaw, 2-0; 172-Collin Dreibelbis (UD) md. Landon Taylor, 18-5; 189-Levi Roberts (B) p. Sean Wenrick
