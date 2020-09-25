It took just 14 seconds for the Biglerville Canners to record their first offensive highlight. They’re still waiting for their second.
Visiting York Catholic got three touchdowns from Brennan Witman and held the hosts in check after Kalen Sharrah’s 80-yard bolt got the attention of the COVID-thinned crowd as the Fighting Irish (2-0) spoiled the home debut of first-year Biglerville boss Brett Smyers with a 21-6 win on Friday night.
“Biglerville gave us all we could handle,” said York Catholic head coach Eric Depew. “They played hard. Coach Smyers is doing a good job in his first season.”
After a touchback on the opening kickoff, Sharrah took a pitch around right end and out-sprinted the Irish secondary on his way to pay dirt. A high snap resulted in a botched extra point as the Canners took a 6-0 lead.
“We came out flat,” said Depew. “It wasn’t the prettiest effort but we’re sitting 2-0.”
The lead was short-lived. A solid return on the ensuing kickoff by De’Kzeon Wyche gave York Catholic good field position at their own 41. The Fighting Irish moved the chains several times on punishing inside runs by Wyche then answered when QB Levan McFadden rolled left and pitched a perfect parabola that Witman caught in stride and strolled into the end zone to complete the 41-yard collaboration. Nick Andrasi’s PAT edged the visitors ahead, 7-6.
The Canners played staunch defense in the second stanza as punter Logan Brewer boomed boots of 47 and 66 yards and Johnny Sanchez added a 16-yard sack to help prevent any further scoring in the half.
“Our defense played fantastic,” said Smyers. “We were disciplined, pursued better and tackled better.”
It didn’t take long for things to frazzle for the home team after intermission. Witman took the second-half kickoff 89 yards to the house and you could hear the Canner Dome deflate.
“That was huge,” said Depew. “I challenged someone to make a play and he did.”
Witman finished off his hat trick midway through the final frame when he got inexplicably alone in the secondary. McFadden found him for a 20-yard strike that was ice cream on the cake.
“He (Witman) put a move on the kid and he slipped. It’s nice to have an athlete like him,” explained Depew.
It was Witman’s TD at the start of the third quarter that proved the clincher.
“We let down on the kick return,” said Smyers. “We weren’t in position and they took advantage.”
Wyche finished with 140 yards on 25 carries. Sharrah paced Biglerville with 99 yards on 10 totes.
York Catholic limited Smyers’ bunch to 158 yards in total offense – just 78 yards after Sharrah’s opening salvo – and six first downs.
“We have to more disciplined in our assignments on offense,” said Smyers. “We’ve got to block to the whistle and take care of the little things.”
The Canners (0-2) travel to play Delone Catholic on Friday while the Irish host Bermudian Springs in an early meeting of unbeaten squads.
York Catholic 7 0 7 7 — 21
Biglerville 6 0 0 0 — 6
First quarter
B-Kalen Sharrah 80 run (pass failed) 11:46
YC-Brennan Witman 41 pass from Levan McFadden (Nick Andrasi kick) 8:33
Third quarter
YC-Witman 89 kickoff return (Andrasi kick) 11:46
Fourth quarter
YC-Witman 20 pass from McFadden (Andrasi kick) 7:04
Team Statistics
YC B
First downs 16 6
Rushing 42-148 33-146
Passing 5-18-0 1-5 0
Passing yards 84 12
Total yards 232 158
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-15 2-15
Punting 5-29.6 8-38.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YC-De’Kzeon Wyche 25-140, Andrew Adams 2-13, Levan McFadden 15-(-3); B-Kalen Sharrah 10-99, Josh Fulton 15-24, Colby Fulton 1-10, Sam Hurda 2-9, Zach Showers 5-4.
Passing: YC-McFadden 5-18-84-0; B-Showers 1-5-12-0.
Receiving: YC-Witman 3-69, Landen Eckert 1-10, Adams 1-5; B-Logan Brewer 1-12.
