Haverford College rallied from a double-figure deficit inside the final five minutes and survived a potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired for a dramatic 66-63 victory over visiting Gettysburg College inside Gooding Arena Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg 34 29 — 63
Haverford 33 33 — 66
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carl Schaller ’25: 18 points, 4 rebounds
• Colin Farrell ’25: 14 points, 3 rebounds
• Elijah Williams ’23: 11 points, 8 rebounds
• Jordan Stafford ’25: 7 points
• Rassoul Abakar: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Haverford’s Top Performers
• Josh Love: 18 points, 7 rebounds
• Nate Torres: 15 points, 9 rebounds
• Jackson Ryan: 12 points, 8 rebounds
Game Summary
First Half
• Gettysburg (5-3, 2-2 CC) grabbed a 16-9 lead with an 8-0 run early in the first half. Schaller produced five of the points, including a step-back three-pointer following a block by sophomore Ryan McKeon on the other end of the court.
• The Fords rattled off the next 10 points with a three-pointer by Love making it 19-16 at the midpoint of the half. Haverford maintained the three-point advantage at 26-23 following a pair of free throws by Torres with 4:31 to play.
• A steal and gliding dunk down the lane by Abakar ignited the Bullets’ bench, but the Fords continued to pad their advantage and took a 31-25 lead with 2:47 to play.
• Farrell and Schaller took over the final minutes of the first half, the former driving to the hoop for a trio of lay-ups and the latter knocking down a 3-pointer as part of a 9-0 run. Gettysburg went into the break leading 34-33.
Second Half
• The Fords (6-4, 2-2 CC) tied the game at 36-36 in the opening minutes of the second period, but Farrell took advantage of a wide open baseline to throw down his first collegiate dunk and put the Bullets back in front. A lay-up by Abakar was followed by a steal and fastbreak bucket by Farrell for a 42-36 advantage with 16:06 left.
• Gettysburg remained in control throughout the second stanza and went ahead by eight (53-45) after a free throw by freshman Akim Joseph just before the halfway point of the period. The Bullets remained in front by at least six points over the next five minutes and surged in front by 10 (60-50) following a two-handed hammer by Williams with 4:50 to go.
• A 3-pointer by Nicholas Stewart jump-started Haverford’s rally 15 seconds later. The Fords ran off eight-straight points and pulled to 60-58 on a lay-up by Torres at 3:14.
• Following a free throw by Williams, Ryan hit another 3-pointer to tie the game with 94 seconds remaining. On Gettysburg’s ensuing possession, Schaller drove down the right side of the lane and banked home a jumper for a 63-61 lead with 1:12 left.
• Love provided the answer for the hosts, hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Haverford its first lead of the second half. Farrell missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Ryan Trotter hit two free throws to push the margin to 66-63 with 15 seconds left. Farrell’s last-second 3-pointer hit the right side of the rim as the horn sounded.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 25-of-60 (41.7 percent) from the floor, while Haverford finished 21-of-52 (40.4 percent). The Fords hit twice as many three-pointers (8-4) and seven more free throws (16-9) in the game.
• Schaller reached double-figures for the fifth-consecutive game. The first-year guard was 7-of-15 from the floor and hit both of his three-pointers.
• With both Farrell and Abakar throwing down dunks, the Bullets have had a school-record seven different players dunk in a game this season. The previous high for number of players with a dunk in a season was four in 2010-11, which also featured the most dunks by Gettysburg in a single season at 16. The seven Bullets this season have combined for 11 total dunks.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg remains well in front of Haverford in the all-time series by a 38-13 margin. The Fords have won the last two meetings by a combined five points.
Next Up
Gettysburg is off from action until the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament hosted by Lehman College on Dec. 29-30. The Bullets will face SUNY Poly at 4 p.m. on the opening day.
